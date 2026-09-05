Chase DeLauter Sitting With Sprained Wrist
Chase DeLauter (wrist) is not in the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game against the division-rival Detroit Tigers after spraining his right wrist on Friday in the second game of a doubleheader, according to MLB.com. Angel Martinez is making the start in right field and will bat second against Tigers left-hander Framber Valdez after having an injury scare of his own in the series opener on Friday. The good news is that DeLauter is being considered day-to-day, but do not be surprised if he does not play in the remainder of the series against Detroit. Cleveland cannot afford to lose the 24-year-old DeLauter to another stint on the injured list down the stretch, as he has been extremely consistent in his first year in the big leagues in 2026 with a .294/.365/.458 slash line, 13 home runs, 60 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored across his 445 at-bats. If DeLauter sits out the rest of the weekend series, his next chance to return to the lineup will come in Monday's series opener in Baltimore against the Orioles.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com