Maikel Garcia Progressing, Not Ruling Out a Late-Season Return
Maikel Garcia (hamstring) is progressing well and is running at 80 percent while participating in baseball activity, according to MLB.com. Garcia has not ruled out a late-season return after straining his hamstring while running the bases on Aug. 20. The Royals placed him on the 10-day injured list the following day with a strained left hamstring. The 26-year-old Venezuelan has been a major disappointment for fantasy managers in 2026 after he was a first-time All-Star last year, when he hit .286/.351/.449 with an even .800 OPS, a career-high 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 81 runs scored across 160 games and 666 plate appearances. Garcia just has not been healthy in his fifth year in the majors, playing in only 73 games while hitting .269/.324/.385 with a .709 OPS, three homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, and five steals. Garcia is particularly attractive because of his speed and multi-positional eligibility in fantasy baseball leagues, but he is quickly running out of time in 2026 to produce, and he is now rostered in only 66% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com