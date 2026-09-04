Angel Martinez Exits Early with Shoulder Injury
Angel Martinez (shoulder) was forced to make an early exit during Friday's doubleheader versus the Detroit Tigers. According to Chris McCosky, Martinez was taken out of the game after a collision with teammate Brayan Rocchio in the fourth inning. He exited the first game hitless in two plate appearances and hasn't entered the second contest on Friday. The Guardians are considering Martinez as day-to-day with a bruised left shoulder. It doesn't sound like Martinez will require a trip to the Injured List, but the Guardians could be careful with Martinez over the next few days.
Source: Chris McCosky
Source: Chris McCosky