Franklin Arias Still Worth a Stash But Could Debut Next Season
Franklin Arias has hit well with four homers and 25 RBI and a .302 batting average. Arias however was not called up as September rosters expand as the Red Sox feature depth at shortstop with Trevor Story returning from injury and playing ahead of Andruw Monasterio. Arias nonetheless has been impressive in the minors this season, playing at Double-A Portland and Worcester and combining to hit .313 with 23 homers and 77 RBI between both levels. Arias, signed out of Venezuela, is just 20 years old and has a very bright fantasy future. He is graded out with a 60 hit tool and 55-grade power. A right-handed hitter Arias still could be called upon this season but at age 20 it is more likely he begins next season with the big league club and he will be a nice fantasy option at shortstop.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball