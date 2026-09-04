Gage Wood Features Elite Strikeout Upside

Sep 4, 2026, 2:16 PM ET

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Gage Wood pitched four strong innings in his start on Thursday night with two earned runs, four hits, and two walks to go with 10 strikeouts. The strikeout upside is a picture into what makes Wood such a special pitching prospect. The results haven't been overwhelming for Wood at Double-A Reading, but he has featured that strikeout potential. In 16 starts at Reading, the right-hander has pitched 63 2/3 innings and struck out 94 batters, which is at an elite level. But he has an ERA of 4.81 and a WHIP of 1.29 which are good but not great at Double-A. Wood features a 70-grade fastball with a 55-grade curveball and a 50-grade slider. Overall Wood looks like a promising future fantasy starter but now looks more like a dynasty league play than a redraft play as he will probably remain in the minors the rest of this season.