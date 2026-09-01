Gavin Williams Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
Gavin Williams had a dominant bounce-back performance on Tuesday night in the team's 6-1 win at Progressive Field over the Toronto Blue Jays. Williams only allowed an unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out a career-high 13 batters in seven innings to win his 13th game of the year and lower his ERA to 3.81. He lasted just 1 1/3 frames in his last outing in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs on six hits (two homers) while walking one and striking out three. Overall, it has been a successful 2026 campaign for the 27-year-old former first-rounder from East Carolina University, primarily because he has lowered his walk rate to a career-low 7.8% in 156 innings across 27 starts. But Williams has also improved his swing-and-miss stuff and has a career-high 32.3% strikeout rate. His 13-K performance on Tuesday was his ninth game this year with double-digit strikeouts. Williams will be a must-start in fantasy in his next scheduled outing versus the division-rival Detroit Tigers, whom he has yet to face in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com