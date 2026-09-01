Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a two-year deal with a team option for a third season, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein. The 34-year-old spent six of the past seven seasons with Milwaukee and appeared in 34 games last season, averaging just 4.4 minutes per contest. Thanasis carried no fantasy value in that role, but his exit adds another marker to Milwaukee's post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. Tyler Herro has the clearest path to scoring volume, while Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the more interesting fantasy names to track from the trade return.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein