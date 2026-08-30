Jordan Hawkins Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Bennedict Mathurin to a two-year deal. The new addition is going to significantly impact the Pelicans' rotation this upcoming season. The team will need to figure out how to mix Dejounte Murray, Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Poole, and Mathurin all into a rotation together. Given all the depth the Pelicans have right now, Jordan Hawkins might end up outside the rotation to begin the season. There's not going to be enough playing time for everyone, so somebody needs to be the odd man out. Hawkins already didn't have a ton of fantasy value coming into the season, but he probably won't be worth stashing in most fantasy formats.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN