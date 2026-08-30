Roman Anthony Activated and Starting on Sunday
Roman Anthony (finger) has been activated from the 60-day injured list and is serving as the designated hitter and batting leadoff for Sunday's series finale in the Bronx against the division-rival New York Yankees and right-hander Will Warren, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. Anthony, who was the team's top outfield prospect a year ago, is returning to the big leagues for the first time since early May after suffering a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger. The Red Sox could ease Anthony back into the fold as the DH after his long layoff, although he looked good at the plate in eight minor-league rehab games, posting a .967 OPS. The 22-year-old former second-rounder in 2022 was only hitting .229 (15-for-109) with a homer, five RBI, 12 runs scored, and two steals in 30 games earlier this year before injuring his finger, but he has high-end power/speed upside and could be a difference-maker in the final month of the regular season for both fantasy managers and the BoSox as they seek a playoff spot. Anthony had a .292/.396/.463 slash line with an .859 OPS, eight homers, 32 RBI, 48 runs, and four stolen bases in his first 71 major-league games in 2025.
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey