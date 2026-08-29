Emmanuel Rodriguez Red-Hot At Triple-A in His Return
Emmanuel Rodriguez has gotten off to a great start in his return to Triple-A St. Paul this season with 10 homers and 27 RBI in 39 games while hitting .246 with 26 runs scored and seven stolen bases. Rodriguez recovered from thumb surgery and has only played a total of 48 games this season between three minor league levels on his way back. Rodriguez is the No. 5 prospect in the Twins' system and has 55-grade power with 55-grade speed. That power-speed combination is appealing to fantasy managers but with a 45-grade hit tool, the batting average is a concern. With Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper called up from the minors already this season, the Twins are most likely to allow Rodriguez to fully recover this season at Triple-A, but a call-up to Minnesota isn't out of the question.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball