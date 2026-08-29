Ralphy Velazquez Well Worth Late-Season Stash
Ralphy Velazquez hit another home run on Friday night to continue his scorching hot month of August at Triple-A Columbus. Velazquez has 15 homers and 32 RBI in this month while hitting .357. The first base prospect is forcing the Guardians to consider adding him to the major league roster, making a September call-up the most likely scenario. Between Double-A Akron and Columbus this season, Velazquez has hit .292 with 28 homers and 86 RBI along with 69 runs scored. The left-handed hitter is the Guardians' No. 2 prospect with 60-grade power along with a 50-grade hit tool. At 21 years old, Velazquez is a league-winning type addition to fantasy rosters and looks like a real difference maker down the stretch in redraft leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball