J'Vonne Hadley Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
J'Vonne Hadley to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Hadley played for Miami's Summer League team after closing his college career at Louisville, where he averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range. He was quieter in Summer League, posting 5.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks across eight games. The camp deal gives Hadley a path to stay in Miami's system, but the NBA rotation is crowded with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Bobby Portis, Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Klay Thompson ahead of him. Sioux Falls is the realistic landing spot, leaving Hadley off fantasy radars.
Source: Anthony Chiang
Source: Anthony Chiang