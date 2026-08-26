Jonathan Kuminga Joins Timberwolves
Jonathan Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 23-year-old is expected to start at power forward next to Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert after choosing Minnesota over offers from the Lakers, Bulls, and Trail Blazers. Kuminga struggled to find a rhythm last season, averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 36 games between Golden State and Atlanta. With Julius Randle in Brooklyn and Naz Reid in Charlotte, the frontcourt minutes are there. Playing off Edwards and Ball should give Kuminga cleaner looks, but his fantasy ceiling still hinges on shooting growth and defensive stats.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania