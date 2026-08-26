NFL Pro Bowl to be Eliminated

Aug 26, 2026, 5:52 PM ET
The NFL Pro Bowl will no longer have a standalone game or games, be it tackle or flag football, according to The Athletic. Eighty-eight players will receive the Pro Bowl honor with no alternates, which will corral a key aspect of the All-Star event that had "gotten out of whack in recent years." In place of the games, Pro Bowlers will be invited to visit Los Angeles for an in-person celebration in February. The process of selecting Pro Bowlers will stay the same. Ballots cast by fans, players, and coaches are weighted equally to determine the selections of the 88 players on offense, defense, and special teams across both conferences. "You start doing it over and over again, and now what we've compromised on becomes the standard," NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent Sr. told The Athletic. "And that is not the product the fans deserve nor the way the players want to be celebrated." The biggest issue for the Pro Bowl recently has been the lack of competitiveness in the game.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones