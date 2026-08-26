Rueben Bain Jr. Expected to be Ready for Week 1

Aug 26, 2026, 3:55 PM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie first-round linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (shoulder) suffered an AC sprain in training camp, but it's said to be "nothing serious," and he is expected to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener at the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "He's got a sore shoulder that he's dealing with, so we kept him out today. He'll be fine," head coach Todd Bowles said. The 21-year-old from the University of Miami has played a key role on Tampa's defense in training camp and the preseason and figures to have a starting role to begin his first year in the NFL if he gets cleared from his shoulder injury. The 15th overall pick in April was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 after recording 9.5 sacks for the Hurricanes, and he was considered one of the best edge rushers in this year's draft. Bain is expected to start at weakside linebacker in 2026 for a revamped Buccaneers defense.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN - Adam Schefter