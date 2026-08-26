Frank Reich has Been "Impressed" With Geno Smith
Geno Smith, who has "pure" throwing mechanics that few NFL QBs can match, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "He's very detailed in the way that he teaches the offense," Smith says. "Very meticulous in what he wants from us and how he wants us to execute." "I am just so impressed with Geno, I cannot express that enough," Reich said. In addition to Smith, Reich thinks he has the personnel on the offensive line and the right weapons around Smith to build a formidable offense in 2026. Smith was a Pro Bowler in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was one of the worst signal-callers in the league in 2025 in his lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders, going 2-13 as the starter while throwing for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-high 17 interceptions. He has looked much better this summer with the Jets, but fantasy managers in superflex leagues will believe a bounce-back only when they see it in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt