Jalen Tolbert Losing Appeal as a Late-Round Redraft Pick
Jalen Tolbert looked like a reasonable late-round flier when camp opened because Miami had no established pecking order at receiver. That case has weakened. Tolbert did not play on Miami's 14-play opening drive in the preseason opener against Washington, with Malik Washington and rookie Caleb Douglas handling most of the first-team work and Jalen Reagor joining them in three-receiver sets. Tolbert later caught one of three targets for 27 yards. Douglas has been one of Miami's camp standouts and is listed with the starters, while fellow third-round rookie Chris Bell (knee) has now shed his non-contact jersey and is expected to play in the preseason finale. Tolbert is not out of the picture. He caught a 15-yard touchdown from Malik Willis in Monday's practice and remains a strong bet to make the roster. Still, the competition is getting tougher for a veteran whose production fell from 49 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 to 18 catches for 203 yards and one score last season. RotoBaller's updated half-PPR top 400 has Tolbert 248th overall. He is looking more like a deep-league dart throw than a standard redraft target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller