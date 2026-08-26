Wan'Dale Robinson Has Been the Titans' Most Active Receiver
Wan'Dale Robinson joined the team as a 2026 free agent after signing a four-year deal that could prove to be one of the team's most important moves of the offseason. Quarterback Cam Ward has reportedly had an up-and-down second training camp after being made the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, when he's found success, it has generally come as a result of targeting Robinson. After catching three more passes on Tuesday, including two that went for touchdowns, Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt unofficially credits Robinson with a team-leading 52 receptions throughout training camp. Having caught 185 of his 263 targets across his final two seasons with the Giants, Robinson is no stranger to a heavy workload, and although 2026 fourth overall pick Carnell Tate arrived to camp with higher expectations and more fanfare, the fifth-year veteran has a realistic chance to lead his new team in targets and receptions. At RotoBaller's WR52, Robinson is a player to target late in drafts, particularly in full-PPR leagues where his high floor should make him a viable starting candidate week in and week out.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt