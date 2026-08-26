Calvin Austin III Suffers Torn ACL, Out for the Year
Calvin Austin III (knee) has been confirmed to have torn his ACL, and he will miss the entirety of the 2026 season. After three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 fourth-round pick signed a one-year free agent contract with the Giants and was expected to play a role in replacing the production of Wan'Dale Robinson, who caught at least 92 passes in back-to-back seasons while operating primarily out of the slot. With Pro Bowler Malik Nabers working his way back from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season and on track for a potential Week 1 start, Austin was not a fantasy target to begin with at RotoBaller's WR128, but the brutal news ends any hope of a modest breakout and will likely leave him looking for a new team in 2027 free agency.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter