Ja'Kobi Lane Continues to Generate Hype
Ja'Kobi Lane has received significant praise from within the organization. Lane continues to make plays in training camp and the preseason and has become a fan favorite. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson said, "This guy is different," when referring to Lane, and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle compared Lane's ability to that of former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. "Mike Thomas had these strong hands where he could pull it down in a way, and you threw it in the vicinity, and you felt like he was going to go get it. There is a lot of that feeling (with Lane). He's a very friendly guy to throw to." With Rashod Bateman's off-the-field issues and struggles so far in his career, Lane could easily fill in as the WR2 in this offense behind Zay Flowers. Ranked WR66 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Lane is an exciting late-round player to target in fantasy drafts.
Source: Jeff Zrebiec - The Athletic
Source: Jeff Zrebiec - The Athletic