Trey Benson Placed on Cardinals' Injured Reserve
Trey Benson (knee) with an injury designation, Benson cleared waivers, returned to the organization, and was placed on Injured Reserve, ending his 2026 season. All 31 other teams passed on Benson on the waiver wire, so the running back will spend the 2026 season on injured reserve. The former third-round pick has totaled 111 attempts for 574 yards and one touchdown in 17 career games with Arizona. Benson underwent meniscus surgery during the 2025 season but was unable to return to play despite being activated off injured reserve. The third-year running back could've affected another running back room across the league, but with him out for the season, fantasy managers can safely drop Benson if they had him on their rosters.
Source: Donnie Duran - Sports Illustrated
Source: Donnie Duran - Sports Illustrated