Calvin Austin III Reportedly Suffers Serious Knee Injury
Calvin Austin III was carted off Tuesday after suffering what one source described as a "serious knee injury," according to Adam Schefter. Austin went down during a 1-on-1 period and needed the cart to leave the field. It's a tough development after the 27-year-old had worked his way into a legitimate role during his first summer with New York. Austin started Saturday's preseason game against Miami, and head coach John Harbaugh praised his ability to line up at all three receiver spots just one day ago. He spent last season in Pittsburgh, catching 31 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games. Austin had given the Giants another versatile option behind their top receivers and was making a strong case for regular snaps. If the injury proves as significant as initially feared, New York could be forced to adjust that receiver rotation before Week 1.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter