Cade Otton Returns to Tuesday's Practice
Cade Otton (undisclosed) returned to the team's training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. Otton is back on the field after missing around a week with an undisclosed injury. It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will suit up this Friday for the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Otton should be fine for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season if he does not suffer a setback. The former fourth-rounder in 2022 from the University of Washington matched his career high with 59 receptions last year, but he went for just 572 yards and a career-low one touchdown in 16 starts in 2025 in his fourth year in the NFL. Even with veteran receiver Mike Evans gone, Otton will not necessarily be primed for a career year in 2026 in a new Buccaneers offense. At best, he will once again be a matchup-based TE2 streamer with limited weekly targets and a lack of red-zone prowess. RotoBaller has Otton ranked as the No. 24 fantasy TE. In single-TE leagues, there are plenty of more exciting options at the position to take a chance on.
Source: The Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
Source: The Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud