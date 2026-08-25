Davante Adams Looks "Fresh and Explosive"
Davante Adams could still be a perimeter receiver at 33 years old, but he has looked "fresh and explosive" in training camp and was "virtually uncoverable" in joint practices against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. Atkins also said Adams' connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford has been even more impressive, as the two are "slicing up zone coverages with route adjustments in the intermediate part of the field." Last year, Adams was new to the team, and Stafford missed most of training camp while rehabbing an injury. Adams caught 60 of 114 targets for 789 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2025 in his first year in L.A., but staying healthy for a full season will be a challenge for the veteran pass-catcher after he dealt with lower-body injuries last year. Atkins writes that the Rams might need to get creative with load management for Adams, but one thing is clear: his talent "has not seen a drop-off." Fantasy managers should be targeting Adams as more of a touchdown-dependent, low-end WR2 this fall.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins