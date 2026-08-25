Ted Hurst Looking Sharp in Tuesday's Joint Practice
Baker Mayfield while being matched up against cornerback Travis Hunter, according to Pewter Report. The 22-year-old from Georgia State didn't catch his lone target in Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's been a rising name in camp with Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), and Tez Johnson (groin) all recently missing practice time with injuries. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has a lot to like, but he was not exactly going up against high-end competition in the Sun Belt Conference in college. Hurst caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns in his two seasons at Georgia State. If Egbuka, McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. are healthy, it might be tough for Hurst to stand out in his rookie campaign, but he is becoming a name to monitor in deeper fantasy football leagues in 2026.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report