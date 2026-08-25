Kenny Gainwell Could Lead Tampa Bay in Receptions
Kenny Gainwell had an excellent training camp and is set up for a big role in the team's offense. Gainwell could even lead the team in receptions, according to Greg Auman, since he has been working so well as a receiving back out of the backfield this preseason. Gainwell will be working in a timeshare with Bucky Irving, with both backs as effective options as pass-catchers in space. Gainwell had 73 catches for 486 yards and three scores in 2025 with the Steelers, but he could be even more involved in Tampa, depending on how the timeshare shakes out. Right now, Gainwell is the RB38 in RotoBaller's rankings, but he could be a great RB3 or flex option if he gets more work in the offense, especially near the goal line. Gainwell and Irving are both volatile options with lots of upside to consider in fantasy drafts, since their roles are unclear despite obvious upside from each side of the timeshare.
Source: Greg Auman
Source: Greg Auman