Rickie Fowler Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 10:34 AM ET
Rickie Fowler gained more than 3.2 strokes on approach, but struggles off the tee and around the greens led to a T34 finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He now turns to the BMW Championship at Bellerive, a couese that he finished T12 at the 2018 PGA Championship. Success here should require distance off the tee and strong iron play. Fowler ranks 57th off the tee (+0.184 strokes per round) and 60th on approach (+0.206), but is just 92nd in driving distance and 67th in proximity from 200+ yards. He has also found something with the putter, gaining strokes in four straight events after struggling on the greens earlier in the season. Sitting 30th in the FedExCup standings, Fowler is right around the cutoff for advancing to the Tour Championship and will need a solid showing to keep his season going.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour