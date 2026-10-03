Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Oct 3, 2026, 4:44 PM ETFlorida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (leg) was placed on long-term Injured Reserve on Saturday. The Panthers captain suffered an apparent left leg injury on Thursday night against the San Jose Sharks. Barkov remains under evaluation after undergoing an MRI. The Panthers are reportedly optimistic that Barkov's injury is not season-ending. Still, he's facing a spell on the sidelines and must miss at least 10 games and 24 days after landing on long-term injured Reserve. With Barkov out, the Panthers will lean more on Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell at center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Jordan Eberle Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:58 AM ETSeattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle scored the final goal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames, extending his season-opening point streak to three games. He's only the second player in Kraken history to record at least one point in each of the first three games of a season, joining Andre Burakovsky, who had a four-game run in 2022-23. Eberle has contributed two goals and one assist in three games this season. Over the last 10 years, he has tallied more than 50 points only twice, so Eberle's point-per-game form won't last long. But fantasy managers should enjoy it while the veteran winger is hot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leo Carlsson Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:48 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson showed off world-class playmaking ability on Sunday, recording three power-play assists in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers. Carlsson became the fifth player in franchise history to open the season with back-to-back multi-point performances. He boasts one goal and four assists. No Ducks player has ever posted more than five points in the first two games of the season. While it's still early in the season, Carlsson is showing signs he won't have any trouble living up to his huge new contract. Another multi-point performance could be on the horizon for Carlsson, as the Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers and their fragile defense in their next game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cutter Gauthier Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:40 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier potted two goals and added an assist as his team beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in overtime Sunday night. Gauthier scored his first goals of the season, both on the power play. His assist also came with the man advantage, as Mikael Granlund ended the game 4:14 into overtime. After a breakout year last season, Gauthier has kicked off the new campaign with two goals and two assists in two games. His productive start could well continue against the Edmonton Oilers, who have killed just 57.1 percent of their penalties and allowed 14 goals in three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Kyle Connor Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:31 AM ETWinnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor registered two goals and one assist to lead his team to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Winnipeg's power play was on fire, scoring every goal in the game with the man advantage. With his 56th career three-point game, Connor tied Thomas Steen for the third-most in franchise history. Connor has opened the season in impressive form, notching three goals and two assists in his first two outings. He'll be back on the ice Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who gave up five goals in their last game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Nick Schmaltz Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:18 AM ETUtah Mammoth forward Nick Schmaltz matched a franchise record with a three-game season-opening goal streak in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers. He scored a power-play goal in the second period to tie the game at one. Overall, Schmaltz already has four goals, tying him for the league lead. This is a promising sign that he can produce another 30-goal campaign. Last season, Schmaltz scored a career-high 33 goals and added 41 assists in 82 contests. This week, Schmaltz will face three matchups, starting with a clash against New Jersey on Tuesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Joe Veleno Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 5, 2026, 9:09 AM ETNew York Rangers center Joe Veleno sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's win over Utah, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. He left the game in the first period after taking only three shifts. Veleno couldn't put any weight on his right leg, which could signal a serious injury. His absence wouldn't mean much in fantasy hockey, but the Rangers would lose a valuable penalty-killer. Matt Rempe is poised to enter the lineup as Veleno's replacement, unless head coach Mike Sullivan wants to go with an extra defenseman.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dan Rosen
Jake Sanderson Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 7:30 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson re-aggravated a lower-body injury in Saturday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The star blue-liner logged only 4:39 of ice time after being questionable for the game. While the team didn't initially specify Sanderson's injury, head coach Travis Green said it was a lower-body injury. "We'll know more in the next few days," Green added. "Sandy was smart enough to pull himself out early enough that he didn't re-aggravate it too badly. He just felt it was coming and took himself out." It appears unlikely that Sanderson will play on Monday against Boston. However, Green's comments suggest Sanderson isn't expected to be out for long. Without Sanderson, Thomas Chabot carried a heavy workload Saturday and was one of Ottawa's key players in a 3-2 win, scoring a goal and adding an assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Simon Edvinsson Wants Out of Detroit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 7:14 PM ETDetroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is seeking a trade, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The Swedish blue-liner is currently a restricted free agent without a contract. On Friday, Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff told reporters that signing Edvinsson remains a "priority" for the team. However, it appears likely that Edvinsson has played his final game in Motown. Losing him would be a major blow for the Red Wings, who drafted the 23-year-old with the sixth overall pick in 2021. He has shown potential to develop into a top-class defenseman. In his second NHL season in 2025-26, Edvinsson recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists), 88 SOG, 148 blocks, 94 hits, and a plus-12 rating in 72 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Elliotte Friedman
Alexey Toropchenko to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 7:03 PM ETSt. Louis Blues winger Alexey Toropchenko (upper body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reports. The Russian forward sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's season opener against Dallas. Toropchenko has never scored more than 21 points in a season, so his absence won't affect fantasy hockey. With Toropchenko out, Dillon Dube made his Blues debut in Saturday's heavy 6-1 loss to Colorado. Dube has shown scoring potential in his NHL career, but he isn't a major part of the Blues' offense as a fourth-liner.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jeremy Rutherford
Jake DeBrusk Remains Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 6:56 PM ETVancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk (illness) will miss a second consecutive game on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports. DeBrusk dropped out of the lineup on Saturday against Calgary due to illness. Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra labeled DeBrusk day-to-day. Vancouver won't start next week's action until Thursday, giving DeBrusk time to recover. He is expected to travel on a six-game road trip. Linus Karlsson moved to the first line on Saturday and produced two assists, providing good value for money to DFS managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kevin Woodley
Gustav Forsling a Game-Time Call Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 6:46 PM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (upper body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. The Swedish rearguard is dealing with an upper-body injury and was a late scratch on Thursday against the San Jose Sharks. Forsling had a good start to the campaign, recording a goal, two SOG, two blocks, and three hits in Florida's season opener versus Carolina. Uvis Balinskis entered the lineup on Thursday night and is likely to retain his spot if Forsling isn't cleared to play against Anaheim.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brad Marchand Set for Season Debut Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 4, 2026, 6:37 PM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (lower body) will make his season debut on Sunday night against the Anaheim Ducks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The veteran star was initially expected to miss significant time at the start of the season, but the Panthers are already bringing him back into the fold. It's a welcome boost for the team after losing Aleksander Barkov (leg). Marchand hasn't played for the Panthers since March 6. He tallied 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 52 games. Maintaining a point-per-game pace may be a challenge for Marchand, but his scoring track record makes him worthy of fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jameson Olive
Oliver Kapanen Remains Out Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 5:26 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Oliver Kapanen (lower body) won't play on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will miss a second straight game. As a rookie, Kapanen played in all 82 games last season, registering 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists). He was Montreal's fourth-highest goal-scorer. Kapanen's next chance to make his season debut comes Tuesday night against the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Benjamin Kindel Ready to Face Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (lower body) will be available Saturday against Montreal after being removed from Injured Reserve. Last Sunday, Kindel was deemed week-to-week. Fortunately for the Penguins, he missed only one game. Following a dominant 7-0 victory over Philadelphia, the Penguins don't want to tinker much with the lineup, so Kindel is set to fill a fourth-line spot Saturday. He will be in contention for a middle-six role once he has found his footing. In his rookie season last year, Kindel recorded 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Mackie Samoskevich Activated From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 5:08 PM ETSeattle Kraken right wing Mackie Samoskevich (upper body) has come off Injured Reserve and will be available Saturday night against the Edmonton Oilers. He missed Seattle's season opener against Calgary but has been cleared to return to the lineup. Big things are expected of Samoskevich as a top-six regular in Seattle, and he should also see power-play time. The former Panther will make his debut in a great spot, facing an Oilers team that has allowed 13 goals in two games. To make room for Samoskevich on the roster, the Kraken moved Jacob Melanson (upper body) to Injured Reserve.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake DeBrusk Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 5:02 PM ETVancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk (illness) will miss Saturday's contest against the Calgary Flames. On Saturday morning, Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra revealed that DeBrusk was dealing with an illness. DeBrusk registered one assist and four SOG in the first two games of the season. Aatu Raty will enter the lineup as his replacement. With DeBrusk absent, Linus Karlsson is expected to move to the first line. Karlsson averaged only 13:42 of ice time in the first two games of the season, but he will have a significantly more important role on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Bowen Byram Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 4:56 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (personal) won't play in Saturday's clash against the Buffalo Sabres. Byram was supposed to meet his former team, but he is attending to a family matter and will skip the game. The Blackhawks acquired Byram from the Sabres this offseason and signed him to a whopping six-year, $75 million extension. Byram hasn't found his footing in Chicago yet, failing to register any points and posting a minus-four rating through his first two games. After allowing 11 goals in two games, the Blackhawks are planning several defensive changes, with Kevin Korchinski and Ethan Del Mastro expected to enter the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Officially Available Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 4:49 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Sanderson has been trending in the right direction and has now been officially cleared to play in Ottawa's season opener. This is great news for the Senators, whose backline will be without Artem Zub (knee) at the start of the season. Sanderson is expected to carry a heavy workload, partnering with Nikolas Matinpalo on the first defensive pairing. He will look to build on a strong year, having amassed 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 games. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Tuch Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 9:59 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Tuch lit the lamp twice in Friday's impressive 5-2 road win over the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes. In his official Capitals debut, Tuch became the fifth player in franchise history to open his tenure with a multi-goal outing, providing two of Washington's three first-period goals. He started the season on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Across the previous four campaigns, Tuch has scored at least 30 goals three times. As a member of Washington's talented forward group, Tuch is in a prime spot for another prolific year in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leo Carlsson Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 3, 2026, 9:52 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson contributed a goal and an assist in Friday's season-opening 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. This was Carlsson's first outing since becoming the NHL's highest-paid player with a five-year, $90 million contract. He certainly proved his worth, helping the Ducks to a 4-0 lead before Vegas made the score respectable with three third-period goals. Carlsson logged 17:43 of ice time, including 2:58 on the power play. The Ducks went with Cutter Gauthier and A.J. Greer as Carlsson's running mates on the first line. By racking up four points together, the trio showed off good chemistry.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN