Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7 - Time To Say Goodbye? Knowing when it is time to cut an important player can be difficult. While most of these players may hold value as handcuffs, at this point in the season, you likely need viable plug-and-play options with injuries piling up and bye weeks in full swing. In this piece, we will look at five cut options […] Andy Smith October 18, 2025

Fantasy Football Sleepers, Avoids: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 - RotoBaller Staff Roundtable It feels like we have never seen injuries ravage the fantasy football landscape as much as this season, but nevertheless, managers must continue to piece together starting lineups in hopes of winning a fantasy championship at year's end. Our experts are here to help with those Week 7 lineup calls. It's time for the next […] RotoBaller October 18, 2025

Key Starters and Tough Calls - Week 7 Lineup Spotlights for Fantasy Football Include A.J. Brown, Arian Smith, Rico Dowdle,more Welcome back to our Key Starters and Tough Calls article for Week 7 of the 2025 season. Scott Engel's Week 7 Lineup Spotlights column features key players to start or sit when faced with challenging lineup decisions like A.J. Brown, Arian Smith, Rico Dowdle, Kayshon Boutte, Isiah Pacheco, Mason Taylor and more. "The King" features […] Scott Engel October 18, 2025

Updated Start/Sit Chart - Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings and Start/Sit Picks for All Players Welcome back to our updated Week 7 fantasy football start/sit chart for all player matchups and all games this week. The start/sit chart has been updated for the weekend for players like Puka Nacua, Christian Watson, David Njoku, and Josh Downs, who have been ruled out due to injury, and players like George Kittle who […] RotoBaller October 18, 2025

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 7 Matchups Analysis (2025) Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 7 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em picks! If you are new to this series, this is our main weekly matchups column where we cover all games. Every week of the season, we will offer in-depth analysis of every player in every game. With injuries starting to […] Joey Pollizze October 18, 2025

Wide Receiver Matchups to Target in Week 7 (2025) - Justin Jefferson, Rome Odunze, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel, Rashee Rice Welcome to the Wide Receiver Matchups to Target column for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. With six games of data to work with, we can now lean on individual performance, matchup grades, pace of play, and implied totals to pinpoint the best WRs to target in daily fantasy lineups. Week 6 had its […] Kyle Ringstad October 18, 2025

Week 7 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2025) Two more teams take their bye in Week 7, bringing our total to eight. Be prepared, though, the Week 8 bye-pocalypse is coming. Six teams will take the week off next weekend, so it's important to both prepare your roster for Week 8 and secure a win in Week 7 while your roster is (hopefully) […] Andrew Ball October 18, 2025

Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 7 (2025) - Jonathan Taylor, Quinshon Judkins, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins This NFL Main Slate for DFS features a few big-time running backs, but then it falls off quickly as we have yet another week where an early morning game in Europe, plus three primetime games, have sapped the amount of talent that we have to choose from on Sunday afternoon. I'm breaking down DVOA data, […] Dan Palyo October 18, 2025

Who Should I Start? Sunday Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions for Week 7 (2025) - Tony Pollard, Jaxson Dart, Kendre Miller, Quinshon Judkins, Sam LaPorta, Sterling Shepard, Tetairoa McMillan, Bam Knight Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, Kendre Miller, Quinshon Judkins, Sterling Shepard, Tetairoa McMillan, Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. […] Dave Ventresca October 18, 2025

Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 (2025) The NFL season is now one-third over, and what a season it has been so far. We are seeing offenses outperform their preseason expectations, while several defenses are falling short of the level at which they played in 2024. That combination of events is leading to exciting fantasy performances from several players. Week 7 will […] Quincy Milton III October 18, 2025

High-Upside Bench Stashes: Sneaky Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Before Week 7 Week 6 taught us the importance of stashing high-upside players. Managers who got ahead of the curve and stashed Kimani Vidal likely secured a solid RB2 for the foreseeable future. In this piece, we will highlight several emerging rookies who have been climbing their depth charts and could become must-start players in the coming weeks. […] Andy Smith October 18, 2025

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025) Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season. We have a decent sample of six weeks in the offensive and defensive advanced metrics. Injuries have taken a toll on the wide receiver and cornerback positions. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide […] Corbin Young October 18, 2025

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Waiver Wire Stashes for Week 7 Fantasy Football (2025) Last week was a weird week. A lot of top teams in leagues took losses, and a lot of teams toward the bottom of the standings got much-needed wins. It was a good week for league balance, unless, of course, you were one of the teams that took a loss; then you are just frustrated. […] Michael Florio October 18, 2025

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 7 Targets and Avoids Welcome back to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season! We're already through six weeks of the NFL season, so congratulations if you're still alive in your Survivor Pool! There's still a lot of work left to do to be the last entrant standing, but we'll help get you […] Kevin Tompkins October 18, 2025

NFL Pick 'Em Pool Picks (Week 7) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2025) Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Week 7 has some tasty matchups, beginning with a duel between the two oldest quarterbacks in the NFL on Thursday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco. Then, we get (hopefully) an exciting matchup in London between the Rams […] Kyle McCarthy October 18, 2025

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 7 Lineups (2025) The fantasy football season continues to move at warp speed. Don't look now, but after this weekend, we will officially be halfway toward the fantasy football playoffs. If your team has gotten off to a strong start, that will be music to your ears. However, if your fantasy team has gone the other direction, then […] Dave Ventresca October 18, 2025

Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7 (2025): Fantasy Football Pickups for Tre Tucker, Bam Knight, Sterling Shepard, Luke McCaffrey, Elic Ayomanor, Tez Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Kameron Johnson, more Welcome back RotoBallers to our weekend waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2025 season. Below you'll find our freshly-updated waiver wire rankings for the weekend, including players like Tre Tucker, Bam Knight, Sterling Shepard, Luke McCaffrey, Elic Ayomanor, Tez Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Kameron Johnson. These waiver wire rankings will help guide […] RotoBaller October 18, 2025

Weekend Players To Cut for Week 7 Lineups - Hassan Haskins, Chris Godwin, Tyquan Thornton, Calvin Ridley, Mark Andrews, Keon Coleman, David Njoku Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. With the main Week 7 slate just hours away, it is time to make some last-minute cuts on your fantasy roster. In this week's piece, we will look at several running backs who saw their value dramatically […] RotoBaller October 18, 2025

Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 7? Tony Pollard, Michael Carter, Kendrick Bourne, T.J. Hockenson Hello, RotoBallers, and welcome to the latest installment of my Warning Signals column. Each week, I’m on the lookout for the players set to spoil your upcoming fantasy football matchups. Whether it’s a poor matchup, an injury to a key teammate, or a downturn in playing time, I want you to see the warning signals […] Dan Stephens October 18, 2025

Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025) Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of our weekend start 'em sit' em columns. In Week 6, we saw many running backs who have had minimal fantasy value this season emerge as potential must-start options going forward, like Kimani Vidal. In this week's edition, we will highlight three running backs who have been trending toward […] Andy Smith October 18, 2025