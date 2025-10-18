RotoBaller

Fantasy Football News, Rankings, Waiver Wire, Sleepers
Christian Kirk
Won't Play on Monday Night
Frederick Gaudreau
to Be Sidelined for 4-6 Weeks
Kaiden Guhle
to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Patrick Kane
Ruled Out for Sunday
Noah Hanifin
Not Ready to Return Saturday
Brandon Montour
Takes Leave of Absence
Joel Kiviranta
Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body Injury
Hampus Lindholm
a Game-Time Call Saturday
Rob Dillingham
Timberwolves Exercise Team Option on Rob Dillingham
Scotty Pippen Jr.
to Undergo Surgery, Out at Least 12 Weeks
George Kittle
Activated From Injured Reserve, All Set for Week 7
Jacoby Brissett
Expected to Start for Cardinals in Week 7
Mike Evans
a Game-Time Decision in Week 7
Chris Godwin
Ruled Out for Week 7
Emeka Egbuka
Week 7 Status a "Game-Time Decision"
New York Knicks
Knicks Cut Ties with Garrison Mathews
Dallas Mavericks
Dalano Banton Waived by the Mavericks
Miami Heat
Precious Achiuwa Waived by Miami
Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks Waive Dennis Smith Jr.
Macklin Celebrini
Has Multi-Point Outing Friday
Clayton Keller
Grabs Four Points in Friday's Victory
Nick Schmaltz
Celebrates Second Career Hat Trick Versus Sharks
Dylan Strome
Erupts for Four Points Against Wild
Dylan Larkin
Leads Red Wings to Victory Friday
Zach Bogosian
Hurt on Friday
Nikita Kucherov
Struck by Illness
Jauan Jennings
Good to Go in Week 7
George Kittle
Expected to Play With No Limitations in Week 7
Brendan Donovan
Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery
George Springer
Exits Game 5 Early After HBP on his Knee
Jackson Chourio
Back in Game 4 Lineup Against Dodgers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Questionable for Week 7
Kyler Murray
Officially Questionable for Week 7
George Kittle
Likely Playing in Week 7
Alexander Romanov
to Be a Game-Time Call Saturday
Nils Lundkvist
Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Justin Danforth
Expected to Miss More Than One Month
Brock Bowers
Considered Doubtful for Week 7
Jonathan Huberdeau
Set for Season Debut Saturday
Brock Purdy
Ruled Out Again in Week 7
Liam O'Brien
Makes Season Debut Friday
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Clears Concussion Protocol, Will be Active on Sunday
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Out Against Wild
Lucas Raymond
to Remain Out Friday
CeeDee Lamb
Off the Injury Report, Will Return in Week 7
Josh Jacobs
Listed as Questionable For Week 7
Iván Herrera
Ivan Herrera Has Bone Spurs Removed From his Elbow
Carson Wentz
Named Vikings' Starting Quarterback in Week 7
Brendan Allen
Set For UFC Vancouver Main Event
Reinier de Ridder
Reinier De Ridder A Favorite At UFC Vancouver
Mike Malott
Looks For His Third Consecutive Win
Puka Nacua
Rams "Very Optimistic" Puka Nacua Will Return After Week 8 Bye
Kevin Holland
Set For UFC Vancouver Co-Main Event
Aiemann Zahabi
Looks For His Seventh Consecutive Win
D'Andre Swift
Bears "Hopeful" That D'Andre Swift Will Play in Week 7
Bradley Beal
Set to Make Clippers Debut in Preseason Finale
Marlon Vera
Returns At UFC Vancouver
VJ Edgecombe
Set to Return for Preseason Finale
Calvin Ridley
Ruled Out for Sunday
Jeremy Sochan
Won't Play in Season Opener
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Looks To Extend Her Win Streak
AJ Green
Bucks Agree to Contract Extension
Manon Fiorot
Looks To Bounce Back
Stefon Diggs
Questionable for Sunday
Aoriqileng
Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Rebound
Cody Gibson
Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Jaylen Brown
Considered Day-to-Day with Hamstring Tightness
Kyle Nelson
Set For Lightweight Bout
Matt Frevola
Set To Open Up UFC Vancouver Main Card
Jaden Ivey
Will Miss Four Weeks After Knee Surgery
Paul George
Expected to Miss Season Opener
Joel Embiid
Set to Make Preseason Debut on Friday
CFB
Curt Cignetti Signs Eight-Year, $11.6 Million Extension With Indiana
Carlos Rodón
Carlos Rodon Unlikely to Be Ready for Opening Day After Elbow Surgery
Anthony Santander
Removed From ALCS Roster With Back Injury
Jackson Chourio
Aggravates Hamstring, Pulled Early in Game 3 of NLCS
Aaron Judge
Will Not Need Elbow Surgery
Anthony Volpe
Won't be Ready for Start of Next Season
Gerrit Cole
Won't be Ready for Opening Day Next Year
Milwaukee Bucks
Chris Livingston Waived by the Bucks
Keegan Murray
Nique Clifford Shines in Keegan Murray's Absence
Cooper Flagg
Continues to Start at Point Guard
Ron Harper Jr.
Earns a Two-Way Deal with the Celtics
Charlotte Hornets
Spencer Dinwiddie Waived by the Hornets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sterling Shepard's Stock Rising for Buccaneers
CFB
Jermod McCoy Officially Out for Alabama Matchup
CFB
Jam Miller Questionable to Face Tennessee
Jaden Ivey
Considered Day-to-Day
CFB
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt Probable For Saturday
Anthony Volpe
Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
CFB
Jayden Gibson No Longer with Oklahoma Program
Emmanuel Clase
to be Banished for Life After Gambling Allegations?
Alex Bregman
Plans to Opt Out of Contract With Red Sox
Christopher Bell
Sits Third in Points After Quiet Third-Place Finish
Chase Briscoe
Passes Denny Hamlin at the Start, but Hamlin Gets Him in the End
Joey Logano
Falling Out of Playoff Picture Despite Other Contenders' Crashes
Ryan Blaney
Stage 1 Crash Puts Ryan Blaney in Severe Playoff Trouble
Denny Hamlin
Wins at Las Vegas and Will Compete for the 2025 Cup Series Title
Kyle Larson
Dominates at Las Vegas but Ends Up Second
Chase Elliott
Struggles to Gain A Solid Finish at Las Vegas After Pit-Road Penalty
William Byron
Strong Run Ends In A Wreck at Las Vegas
CFB
Sam Leavitt Viewed as Day-to-Day with Undisclosed Injury
Anthony Santander
Scratched From Game 2 of ALCS With Back Tightness
San Diego Padres
Mike Shildt Retires as a Manager
Mateusz Gamrot
Suffers Second-Round Submission Loss
Charles Oliveira
Gets Back In The Win Column
Montel Jackson
Drops Decision
Deiveson Figueiredo
Gets Split-Decision Victory
Vicente Luque
Outclassed
Vicente Luque
Joel Alvarez Outclasses Vicente Luque
Jhonata Diniz
Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Mario Pinto
Remains Undefeated
CFB
Matt Rhule Denying Interest in Penn State Head Coaching Job
CFB
Le'Veon Moss Not Believed to Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Ricardo Ramos
Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
CFB
Bill Belichick Says he's Committed to North Carolina
Tiger Woods
Undergoes Back Surgery
CFB
UAB Fires Head Coach Trent Dilfer After 2.5 Seasons In Birmingham
CFB
Penn State Fires Head Coach James Franklin After 10.5 Seasons
CFB
Penn State QB Drew Allar Will Miss The Rest Of 2025 Season With Ankle Injury
Recent Fantasy Articles
Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7 - Time To Say Goodbye?
Knowing when it is time to cut an important player can be difficult. While most of these players may hold value as handcuffs, at this point in the season, you likely need viable plug-and-play options with injuries piling up and bye weeks in full swing. In this piece, we will look at five cut options […]
Fantasy Football Sleepers, Avoids: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 - RotoBaller Staff Roundtable
It feels like we have never seen injuries ravage the fantasy football landscape as much as this season, but nevertheless, managers must continue to piece together starting lineups in hopes of winning a fantasy championship at year's end. Our experts are here to help with those Week 7 lineup calls. It's time for the next […]
Key Starters and Tough Calls - Week 7 Lineup Spotlights for Fantasy Football Include A.J. Brown, Arian Smith, Rico Dowdle,more
Welcome back to our Key Starters and Tough Calls article for Week 7 of the 2025 season. Scott Engel's Week 7 Lineup Spotlights column features key players to start or sit when faced with challenging lineup decisions like A.J. Brown, Arian Smith, Rico Dowdle, Kayshon Boutte, Isiah Pacheco, Mason Taylor and more. "The King" features […]
Updated Start/Sit Chart - Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings and Start/Sit Picks for All Players
Welcome back to our updated Week 7 fantasy football start/sit chart for all player matchups and all games this week. The start/sit chart has been updated for the weekend for players like Puka Nacua, Christian Watson, David Njoku, and Josh Downs, who have been ruled out due to injury, and players like George Kittle who […]
Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 7 Matchups Analysis (2025)
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 7 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em picks! If you are new to this series, this is our main weekly matchups column where we cover all games. Every week of the season, we will offer in-depth analysis of every player in every game. With injuries starting to […]
Wide Receiver Matchups to Target in Week 7 (2025) - Justin Jefferson, Rome Odunze, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel, Rashee Rice
Welcome to the Wide Receiver Matchups to Target column for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. With six games of data to work with, we can now lean on individual performance, matchup grades, pace of play, and implied totals to pinpoint the best WRs to target in daily fantasy lineups. Week 6 had its […]
Week 7 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2025)
Two more teams take their bye in Week 7, bringing our total to eight. Be prepared, though, the Week 8 bye-pocalypse is coming. Six teams will take the week off next weekend, so it's important to both prepare your roster for Week 8 and secure a win in Week 7 while your roster is (hopefully) […]
Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 7 (2025) - Jonathan Taylor, Quinshon Judkins, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins
This NFL Main Slate for DFS features a few big-time running backs, but then it falls off quickly as we have yet another week where an early morning game in Europe, plus three primetime games, have sapped the amount of talent that we have to choose from on Sunday afternoon. I'm breaking down DVOA data, […]
Who Should I Start? Sunday Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions for Week 7 (2025) - Tony Pollard, Jaxson Dart, Kendre Miller, Quinshon Judkins, Sam LaPorta, Sterling Shepard, Tetairoa McMillan, Bam Knight
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, Kendre Miller, Quinshon Judkins, Sterling Shepard, Tetairoa McMillan, Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. […]
Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 (2025)
The NFL season is now one-third over, and what a season it has been so far. We are seeing offenses outperform their preseason expectations, while several defenses are falling short of the level at which they played in 2024. That combination of events is leading to exciting fantasy performances from several players. Week 7 will […]
High-Upside Bench Stashes: Sneaky Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Before Week 7
Week 6 taught us the importance of stashing high-upside players. Managers who got ahead of the curve and stashed Kimani Vidal likely secured a solid RB2 for the foreseeable future. In this piece, we will highlight several emerging rookies who have been climbing their depth charts and could become must-start players in the coming weeks. […]
WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025)
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season. We have a decent sample of six weeks in the offensive and defensive advanced metrics. Injuries have taken a toll on the wide receiver and cornerback positions. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide […]
Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Waiver Wire Stashes for Week 7 Fantasy Football (2025)
Last week was a weird week. A lot of top teams in leagues took losses, and a lot of teams toward the bottom of the standings got much-needed wins. It was a good week for league balance, unless, of course, you were one of the teams that took a loss; then you are just frustrated. […]
NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 7 Targets and Avoids
Welcome back to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season! We're already through six weeks of the NFL season, so congratulations if you're still alive in your Survivor Pool! There's still a lot of work left to do to be the last entrant standing, but we'll help get you […]
NFL Pick 'Em Pool Picks (Week 7) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2025)
Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Week 7 has some tasty matchups, beginning with a duel between the two oldest quarterbacks in the NFL on Thursday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco. Then, we get (hopefully) an exciting matchup in London between the Rams […]
Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 7 Lineups (2025)
The fantasy football season continues to move at warp speed. Don't look now, but after this weekend, we will officially be halfway toward the fantasy football playoffs. If your team has gotten off to a strong start, that will be music to your ears. However, if your fantasy team has gone the other direction, then […]
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7 (2025): Fantasy Football Pickups for Tre Tucker, Bam Knight, Sterling Shepard, Luke McCaffrey, Elic Ayomanor, Tez Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Kameron Johnson, more
Welcome back RotoBallers to our weekend waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2025 season. Below you'll find our freshly-updated waiver wire rankings for the weekend, including players like Tre Tucker, Bam Knight, Sterling Shepard, Luke McCaffrey, Elic Ayomanor, Tez Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Kameron Johnson. These waiver wire rankings will help guide […]
Weekend Players To Cut for Week 7 Lineups - Hassan Haskins, Chris Godwin, Tyquan Thornton, Calvin Ridley, Mark Andrews, Keon Coleman, David Njoku
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. With the main Week 7 slate just hours away, it is time to make some last-minute cuts on your fantasy roster. In this week's piece, we will look at several running backs who saw their value dramatically […]
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 7? Tony Pollard, Michael Carter, Kendrick Bourne, T.J. Hockenson
Hello, RotoBallers, and welcome to the latest installment of my Warning Signals column. Each week, I’m on the lookout for the players set to spoil your upcoming fantasy football matchups. Whether it’s a poor matchup, an injury to a key teammate, or a downturn in playing time, I want you to see the warning signals […]
Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025)
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of our weekend start 'em sit' em columns. In Week 6, we saw many running backs who have had minimal fantasy value this season emerge as potential must-start options going forward, like Kimani Vidal. In this week's edition, we will highlight three running backs who have been trending toward […]
Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025)
It's hard to believe it's Week 7 already. It's even harder to believe that it's Week 7 and the Ravens have the same record as the Browns, Titans, and Saints. That has nothing to do with the rest of this article, as no wide receiver from any of those four teams is featured, but it's […]