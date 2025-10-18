RotoBaller

X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Projections
Articles & Tools
Weekly Planner
24x7 News and Alerts

Fantasy Football News, Rankings, Waiver Wire, Sleepers

Courtland Sutton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Who Should I Start for Fantasy Football? (Week 7)

Real-Time Fantasy News

Christian Kirk

Won't Play on Monday Night
Frederick Gaudreau

to Be Sidelined for 4-6 Weeks
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Patrick Kane

Ruled Out for Sunday
Noah Hanifin

Not Ready to Return Saturday
Brandon Montour

Takes Leave of Absence
Joel Kiviranta

Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body Injury
Hampus Lindholm

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Rob Dillingham

Timberwolves Exercise Team Option on Rob Dillingham
Scotty Pippen Jr.

to Undergo Surgery, Out at Least 12 Weeks
George Kittle

Activated From Injured Reserve, All Set for Week 7
Jacoby Brissett

Expected to Start for Cardinals in Week 7
Mike Evans

a Game-Time Decision in Week 7
Chris Godwin

Ruled Out for Week 7
Emeka Egbuka

Week 7 Status a "Game-Time Decision"
New York Knicks

Knicks Cut Ties with Garrison Mathews
Dallas Mavericks

Dalano Banton Waived by the Mavericks
Miami Heat

Precious Achiuwa Waived by Miami
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Waive Dennis Smith Jr.
Macklin Celebrini

Has Multi-Point Outing Friday
Clayton Keller

Grabs Four Points in Friday's Victory
Nick Schmaltz

Celebrates Second Career Hat Trick Versus Sharks
Dylan Strome

Erupts for Four Points Against Wild
Dylan Larkin

Leads Red Wings to Victory Friday
Zach Bogosian

Hurt on Friday
Nikita Kucherov

Struck by Illness
Jauan Jennings

Good to Go in Week 7
George Kittle

Expected to Play With No Limitations in Week 7
Brendan Donovan

Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery
George Springer

Exits Game 5 Early After HBP on his Knee
Jackson Chourio

Back in Game 4 Lineup Against Dodgers
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Questionable for Week 7
Kyler Murray

Officially Questionable for Week 7
George Kittle

Likely Playing in Week 7
Alexander Romanov

to Be a Game-Time Call Saturday
Nils Lundkvist

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Justin Danforth

Expected to Miss More Than One Month
Brock Bowers

Considered Doubtful for Week 7
Jonathan Huberdeau

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Brock Purdy

Ruled Out Again in Week 7
Liam O'Brien

Makes Season Debut Friday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will be Active on Sunday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Out Against Wild
Lucas Raymond

to Remain Out Friday
CeeDee Lamb

Off the Injury Report, Will Return in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Listed as Questionable For Week 7
Iván Herrera

Ivan Herrera Has Bone Spurs Removed From his Elbow
Carson Wentz

Named Vikings' Starting Quarterback in Week 7
Brendan Allen

Set For UFC Vancouver Main Event
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder A Favorite At UFC Vancouver
Mike Malott

Looks For His Third Consecutive Win
Puka Nacua

Rams "Very Optimistic" Puka Nacua Will Return After Week 8 Bye
Kevin Holland

Set For UFC Vancouver Co-Main Event
Aiemann Zahabi

Looks For His Seventh Consecutive Win
D'Andre Swift

Bears "Hopeful" That D'Andre Swift Will Play in Week 7
Bradley Beal

Set to Make Clippers Debut in Preseason Finale
Marlon Vera

Returns At UFC Vancouver
VJ Edgecombe

Set to Return for Preseason Finale
Calvin Ridley

Ruled Out for Sunday
Jeremy Sochan

Won't Play in Season Opener
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Looks To Extend Her Win Streak
AJ Green

Bucks Agree to Contract Extension
Manon Fiorot

Looks To Bounce Back
Stefon Diggs

Questionable for Sunday
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Rebound
Cody Gibson

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Jaylen Brown

Considered Day-to-Day with Hamstring Tightness
Kyle Nelson

Set For Lightweight Bout
Matt Frevola

Set To Open Up UFC Vancouver Main Card
Jaden Ivey

Will Miss Four Weeks After Knee Surgery
Paul George

Expected to Miss Season Opener
Joel Embiid

Set to Make Preseason Debut on Friday
CFB

Curt Cignetti Signs Eight-Year, $11.6 Million Extension With Indiana
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Unlikely to Be Ready for Opening Day After Elbow Surgery
Anthony Santander

Removed From ALCS Roster With Back Injury
Jackson Chourio

Aggravates Hamstring, Pulled Early in Game 3 of NLCS
Aaron Judge

Will Not Need Elbow Surgery
Anthony Volpe

Won't be Ready for Start of Next Season
Gerrit Cole

Won't be Ready for Opening Day Next Year
Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Livingston Waived by the Bucks
Keegan Murray

Nique Clifford Shines in Keegan Murray's Absence
Cooper Flagg

Continues to Start at Point Guard
Ron Harper Jr.

Earns a Two-Way Deal with the Celtics
Charlotte Hornets

Spencer Dinwiddie Waived by the Hornets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sterling Shepard's Stock Rising for Buccaneers
CFB

Jermod McCoy Officially Out for Alabama Matchup
CFB

Jam Miller Questionable to Face Tennessee
Jaden Ivey

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt Probable For Saturday
Anthony Volpe

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Jayden Gibson No Longer with Oklahoma Program
Emmanuel Clase

to be Banished for Life After Gambling Allegations?
Alex Bregman

Plans to Opt Out of Contract With Red Sox
Christopher Bell

Sits Third in Points After Quiet Third-Place Finish
Chase Briscoe

Passes Denny Hamlin at the Start, but Hamlin Gets Him in the End
Joey Logano

Falling Out of Playoff Picture Despite Other Contenders' Crashes
Ryan Blaney

Stage 1 Crash Puts Ryan Blaney in Severe Playoff Trouble
Denny Hamlin

Wins at Las Vegas and Will Compete for the 2025 Cup Series Title
Kyle Larson

Dominates at Las Vegas but Ends Up Second
Chase Elliott

Struggles to Gain A Solid Finish at Las Vegas After Pit-Road Penalty
William Byron

Strong Run Ends In A Wreck at Las Vegas
CFB

Sam Leavitt Viewed as Day-to-Day with Undisclosed Injury
Anthony Santander

Scratched From Game 2 of ALCS With Back Tightness
San Diego Padres

Mike Shildt Retires as a Manager
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers Second-Round Submission Loss
Charles Oliveira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Montel Jackson

Drops Decision
Deiveson Figueiredo

Gets Split-Decision Victory
Vicente Luque

Outclassed
Vicente Luque

Joel Alvarez Outclasses Vicente Luque
Jhonata Diniz

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Mario Pinto

Remains Undefeated
CFB

Matt Rhule Denying Interest in Penn State Head Coaching Job
CFB

Le'Veon Moss Not Believed to Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Ricardo Ramos

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
CFB

Bill Belichick Says he's Committed to North Carolina
Tiger Woods

Undergoes Back Surgery
CFB

UAB Fires Head Coach Trent Dilfer After 2.5 Seasons In Birmingham
CFB

Penn State Fires Head Coach James Franklin After 10.5 Seasons
CFB

Penn State QB Drew Allar Will Miss The Rest Of 2025 Season With Ankle Injury
Power your platform with our news
View All News

Recent Fantasy Articles

Mark Andrews - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy Football Drops Before Week 7 - Time To Say Goodbye?

Knowing when it is time to cut an important player can be difficult. While most of these players may hold value as handcuffs, at this point in the season, you likely need viable plug-and-play options with injuries piling up and bye weeks in full swing. In this piece, we will look at five cut options […]

Andy Smith
DeVonta Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Sleepers, Avoids: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 - RotoBaller Staff Roundtable

It feels like we have never seen injuries ravage the fantasy football landscape as much as this season, but nevertheless, managers must continue to piece together starting lineups in hopes of winning a fantasy championship at year's end. Our experts are here to help with those Week 7 lineup calls. It's time for the next […]

RotoBaller
Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Key Starters and Tough Calls - Week 7 Lineup Spotlights for Fantasy Football Include A.J. Brown, Arian Smith, Rico Dowdle,more

Welcome back to our Key Starters and Tough Calls article for Week 7 of the 2025 season. Scott Engel's Week 7 Lineup Spotlights column features key players to start or sit when faced with challenging lineup decisions like A.J. Brown, Arian Smith, Rico Dowdle, Kayshon Boutte, Isiah Pacheco, Mason Taylor and more. "The King" features […]

Scott Engel
CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS and Betting Picks, NFL Injury News

Updated Start/Sit Chart - Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings and Start/Sit Picks for All Players

Welcome back to our updated Week 7 fantasy football start/sit chart for all player matchups and all games this week. The start/sit chart has been updated for the weekend for players like Puka Nacua, Christian Watson, David Njoku, and Josh Downs, who have been ruled out due to injury, and players like George Kittle who […]

RotoBaller
Rashee Rice - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL wr, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Week 7 Matchups Analysis (2025)

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 7 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em picks! If you are new to this series, this is our main weekly matchups column where we cover all games. Every week of the season, we will offer in-depth analysis of every player in every game. With injuries starting to […]

Joey Pollizze
Justin Jefferson - Fantasy Football rankings, NFL DFS, Injury News

Wide Receiver Matchups to Target in Week 7 (2025) - Justin Jefferson, Rome Odunze, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel, Rashee Rice

Welcome to the Wide Receiver Matchups to Target column for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. With six games of data to work with, we can now lean on individual performance, matchup grades, pace of play, and implied totals to pinpoint the best WRs to target in daily fantasy lineups. Week 6 had its […]

Kyle Ringstad
Tetairoa McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Week 7 Fantasy Football Busts? Players Who May Disappoint (2025)

Two more teams take their bye in Week 7, bringing our total to eight. Be prepared, though, the Week 8 bye-pocalypse is coming. Six teams will take the week off next weekend, so it's important to both prepare your roster for Week 8 and secure a win in Week 7 while your roster is (hopefully) […]

Andrew Ball
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Matchups to Target in Week 7 (2025) - Jonathan Taylor, Quinshon Judkins, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, J.K. Dobbins

This NFL Main Slate for DFS features a few big-time running backs, but then it falls off quickly as we have yet another week where an early morning game in Europe, plus three primetime games, have sapped the amount of talent that we have to choose from on Sunday afternoon. I'm breaking down DVOA data, […]

Dan Palyo
Michael Pittman Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Who Should I Start? Sunday Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions for Week 7 (2025) - Tony Pollard, Jaxson Dart, Kendre Miller, Quinshon Judkins, Sam LaPorta, Sterling Shepard, Tetairoa McMillan, Bam Knight

Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Caleb Williams, Jaxson Dart, Kendre Miller, Quinshon Judkins, Sterling Shepard, Tetairoa McMillan, Sam LaPorta, Travis Kelce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. […]

Dave Ventresca
Baker Mayfield - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy Football Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 7 (2025)

The NFL season is now one-third over, and what a season it has been so far. We are seeing offenses outperform their preseason expectations, while several defenses are falling short of the level at which they played in 2024. That combination of events is leading to exciting fantasy performances from several players. Week 7 will […]

Quincy Milton III
Brashard Smith - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

High-Upside Bench Stashes: Sneaky Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Before Week 7

Week 6 taught us the importance of stashing high-upside players. Managers who got ahead of the curve and stashed Kimani Vidal likely secured a solid RB2 for the foreseeable future. In this piece, we will highlight several emerging rookies who have been climbing their depth charts and could become must-start players in the coming weeks. […]

Andy Smith
Chris Olave - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 7 of the 2025 fantasy football season. We have a decent sample of six weeks in the offensive and defensive advanced metrics. Injuries have taken a toll on the wide receiver and cornerback positions. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide […]

Corbin Young
Jordan Whittington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays, and Waiver Wire Stashes for Week 7 Fantasy Football (2025)

Last week was a weird week. A lot of top teams in leagues took losses, and a lot of teams toward the bottom of the standings got much-needed wins. It was a good week for league balance, unless, of course, you were one of the teams that took a loss; then you are just frustrated. […]

Michael Florio
Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 7 Targets and Avoids

Welcome back to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season! We're already through six weeks of the NFL season, so congratulations if you're still alive in your Survivor Pool! There's still a lot of work left to do to be the last entrant standing, but we'll help get you […]

Kevin Tompkins
Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS Lineup Picks, NFL Injury News

NFL Pick 'Em Pool Picks (Week 7) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2025)

Welcome back to our NFL Pick'em Pool Picks for Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. Week 7 has some tasty matchups, beginning with a duel between the two oldest quarterbacks in the NFL on Thursday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco. Then, we get (hopefully) an exciting matchup in London between the Rams […]

Kyle McCarthy
Quinshon Judkins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Booms and Busts - Fantasy Football Starts and Sits for Week 7 Lineups (2025)

The fantasy football season continues to move at warp speed. Don't look now, but after this weekend, we will officially be halfway toward the fantasy football playoffs. If your team has gotten off to a strong start, that will be music to your ears. However, if your fantasy team has gone the other direction, then […]

Dave Ventresca
Sterling Shepard - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR Waiver Wire

Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7 (2025): Fantasy Football Pickups for Tre Tucker, Bam Knight, Sterling Shepard, Luke McCaffrey, Elic Ayomanor, Tez Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Kameron Johnson, more

Welcome back RotoBallers to our weekend waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2025 season. Below you'll find our freshly-updated waiver wire rankings for the weekend, including players like Tre Tucker, Bam Knight, Sterling Shepard, Luke McCaffrey, Elic Ayomanor, Tez Johnson, Kendrick Bourne, Kameron Johnson. These waiver wire rankings will help guide […]

RotoBaller
Hassan Haskins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Weekend Players To Cut for Week 7 Lineups - Hassan Haskins, Chris Godwin, Tyquan Thornton, Calvin Ridley, Mark Andrews, Keon Coleman, David Njoku

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season. With the main Week 7 slate just hours away, it is time to make some last-minute cuts on your fantasy roster. In this week's piece, we will look at several running backs who saw their value dramatically […]

RotoBaller
Tony Pollard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 7? Tony Pollard, Michael Carter, Kendrick Bourne, T.J. Hockenson

Hello, RotoBallers, and welcome to the latest installment of my Warning Signals column. Each week, I’m on the lookout for the players set to spoil your upcoming fantasy football matchups. Whether it’s a poor matchup, an injury to a key teammate, or a downturn in playing time, I want you to see the warning signals […]

Dan Stephens
Kenneth Walker III - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025)

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of our weekend start 'em sit' em columns. In Week 6, we saw many running backs who have had minimal fantasy value this season emerge as potential must-start options going forward, like Kimani Vidal. In this week's edition, we will highlight three running backs who have been trending toward […]

Andy Smith
Keenan Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 7 (2025)

It's hard to believe it's Week 7 already. It's even harder to believe that it's Week 7 and the Ravens have the same record as the Browns, Titans, and Saints. That has nothing to do with the rest of this article, as no wide receiver from any of those four teams is featured, but it's […]

Justin Carter

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Import Your Leagues
Weekly Rankings
Compare Any Players
Projections
Articles & Tools
Weekly Planner
24x7 News and Alerts

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Christian Kirk

Won't Play on Monday Night
Frederick Gaudreau

to Be Sidelined for 4-6 Weeks
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Patrick Kane

Ruled Out for Sunday
Noah Hanifin

Not Ready to Return Saturday
Brandon Montour

Takes Leave of Absence
Joel Kiviranta

Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body Injury
Hampus Lindholm

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Rob Dillingham

Timberwolves Exercise Team Option on Rob Dillingham
Scotty Pippen Jr.

to Undergo Surgery, Out at Least 12 Weeks
George Kittle

Activated From Injured Reserve, All Set for Week 7
Jacoby Brissett

Expected to Start for Cardinals in Week 7
Mike Evans

a Game-Time Decision in Week 7
Chris Godwin

Ruled Out for Week 7
Emeka Egbuka

Week 7 Status a "Game-Time Decision"
New York Knicks

Knicks Cut Ties with Garrison Mathews
Dallas Mavericks

Dalano Banton Waived by the Mavericks
Miami Heat

Precious Achiuwa Waived by Miami
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks Waive Dennis Smith Jr.
Macklin Celebrini

Has Multi-Point Outing Friday
Clayton Keller

Grabs Four Points in Friday's Victory
Nick Schmaltz

Celebrates Second Career Hat Trick Versus Sharks
Dylan Strome

Erupts for Four Points Against Wild
Dylan Larkin

Leads Red Wings to Victory Friday
Zach Bogosian

Hurt on Friday
Nikita Kucherov

Struck by Illness
Jauan Jennings

Good to Go in Week 7
George Kittle

Expected to Play With No Limitations in Week 7
Brendan Donovan

Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery
George Springer

Exits Game 5 Early After HBP on his Knee
Jackson Chourio

Back in Game 4 Lineup Against Dodgers
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Questionable for Week 7
Kyler Murray

Officially Questionable for Week 7
George Kittle

Likely Playing in Week 7
Alexander Romanov

to Be a Game-Time Call Saturday
Nils Lundkvist

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Justin Danforth

Expected to Miss More Than One Month
Brock Bowers

Considered Doubtful for Week 7
Jonathan Huberdeau

Set for Season Debut Saturday
Brock Purdy

Ruled Out Again in Week 7
Liam O'Brien

Makes Season Debut Friday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will be Active on Sunday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Out Against Wild
Lucas Raymond

to Remain Out Friday
CeeDee Lamb

Off the Injury Report, Will Return in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Listed as Questionable For Week 7
Iván Herrera

Ivan Herrera Has Bone Spurs Removed From his Elbow
Carson Wentz

Named Vikings' Starting Quarterback in Week 7
Brendan Allen

Set For UFC Vancouver Main Event
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder A Favorite At UFC Vancouver
Mike Malott

Looks For His Third Consecutive Win
Puka Nacua

Rams "Very Optimistic" Puka Nacua Will Return After Week 8 Bye
Kevin Holland

Set For UFC Vancouver Co-Main Event
Aiemann Zahabi

Looks For His Seventh Consecutive Win
D'Andre Swift

Bears "Hopeful" That D'Andre Swift Will Play in Week 7
Bradley Beal

Set to Make Clippers Debut in Preseason Finale
Marlon Vera

Returns At UFC Vancouver
VJ Edgecombe

Set to Return for Preseason Finale
Calvin Ridley

Ruled Out for Sunday
Jeremy Sochan

Won't Play in Season Opener
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Looks To Extend Her Win Streak
AJ Green

Bucks Agree to Contract Extension
Manon Fiorot

Looks To Bounce Back
Stefon Diggs

Questionable for Sunday
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Rebound
Cody Gibson

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Jaylen Brown

Considered Day-to-Day with Hamstring Tightness
Kyle Nelson

Set For Lightweight Bout
Matt Frevola

Set To Open Up UFC Vancouver Main Card
Jaden Ivey

Will Miss Four Weeks After Knee Surgery
Paul George

Expected to Miss Season Opener
Joel Embiid

Set to Make Preseason Debut on Friday
CFB

Curt Cignetti Signs Eight-Year, $11.6 Million Extension With Indiana
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Unlikely to Be Ready for Opening Day After Elbow Surgery
Anthony Santander

Removed From ALCS Roster With Back Injury
Jackson Chourio

Aggravates Hamstring, Pulled Early in Game 3 of NLCS
Aaron Judge

Will Not Need Elbow Surgery
Anthony Volpe

Won't be Ready for Start of Next Season
Gerrit Cole

Won't be Ready for Opening Day Next Year
Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Livingston Waived by the Bucks
Keegan Murray

Nique Clifford Shines in Keegan Murray's Absence
Cooper Flagg

Continues to Start at Point Guard
Ron Harper Jr.

Earns a Two-Way Deal with the Celtics
Charlotte Hornets

Spencer Dinwiddie Waived by the Hornets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sterling Shepard's Stock Rising for Buccaneers
CFB

Jermod McCoy Officially Out for Alabama Matchup
CFB

Jam Miller Questionable to Face Tennessee
Jaden Ivey

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt Probable For Saturday
Anthony Volpe

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Jayden Gibson No Longer with Oklahoma Program
Emmanuel Clase

to be Banished for Life After Gambling Allegations?
Alex Bregman

Plans to Opt Out of Contract With Red Sox
Christopher Bell

Sits Third in Points After Quiet Third-Place Finish
Chase Briscoe

Passes Denny Hamlin at the Start, but Hamlin Gets Him in the End
Joey Logano

Falling Out of Playoff Picture Despite Other Contenders' Crashes
Ryan Blaney

Stage 1 Crash Puts Ryan Blaney in Severe Playoff Trouble
Denny Hamlin

Wins at Las Vegas and Will Compete for the 2025 Cup Series Title
Kyle Larson

Dominates at Las Vegas but Ends Up Second
Chase Elliott

Struggles to Gain A Solid Finish at Las Vegas After Pit-Road Penalty
William Byron

Strong Run Ends In A Wreck at Las Vegas
CFB

Sam Leavitt Viewed as Day-to-Day with Undisclosed Injury
Anthony Santander

Scratched From Game 2 of ALCS With Back Tightness
San Diego Padres

Mike Shildt Retires as a Manager
Mateusz Gamrot

Suffers Second-Round Submission Loss
Charles Oliveira

Gets Back In The Win Column
Montel Jackson

Drops Decision
Deiveson Figueiredo

Gets Split-Decision Victory
Vicente Luque

Outclassed
Vicente Luque

Joel Alvarez Outclasses Vicente Luque
Jhonata Diniz

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Mario Pinto

Remains Undefeated
CFB

Matt Rhule Denying Interest in Penn State Head Coaching Job
CFB

Le'Veon Moss Not Believed to Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Ricardo Ramos

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
CFB

Bill Belichick Says he's Committed to North Carolina
Tiger Woods

Undergoes Back Surgery
CFB

UAB Fires Head Coach Trent Dilfer After 2.5 Seasons In Birmingham
CFB

Penn State Fires Head Coach James Franklin After 10.5 Seasons
CFB

Penn State QB Drew Allar Will Miss The Rest Of 2025 Season With Ankle Injury
Power your platform with our news
View All News