Fantasy baseball closers depth charts for MLB bullpens, saves, holds are updated daily. Our 2026 fantasy baseball closer rankings for all AL and NL bullpens.
Saves are an important component for many fantasy baseball leagues. Closers are one of the most volatile positions in fantasy baseball and one of the highest turnover positions in MLB. Each year, closers drop like flies, and many MLB teams make in-season changes due to injuries or poor performance.
Relief pitchers are becoming increasingly important for fantasy baseball pitching staffs, even beyond closers and saves. Bullpen arms with elite ratios will be relied upon heavily, especially for those in Holds (HLD) leagues or Saves+Holds leagues (SV+HLD) formats. But not to worry, the RotoBaller team is here every day to help you stay on top of all closer depth charts for the AL and NL, and dominate in saves, holds and bullpen arms this year.
We will be updating the MLB Closers & Saves Depth Charts all season and all off-season long. Be sure to also check out these running quick-hit updates from Nick Mariano (@NMariano53), looking at the most recent closers and bullpen news from around MLB.
Closer News and Bullpen Updates
7/1: Ryan Helsley was warming up for the ninth of a 6-1 game, but then sat down and was shown holding his right elbow. Andrew Kittredge would enter instead and is immediately of fantasy interest given how iffy Rico Garcia looked in June.
Helsley has already missed extended time with right elbow inflammation and is surely facing at least some precautionary time off as a result. We're expecting a committee with Kittredge as the 1A option.
7/1: Ryan Walker got torched for four runs without an out recorded, which set Caleb Kilian up for a perfect 10-pitch save. It’s Kilian’s seventh save, and perhaps the start of a hot streak in that department that will make his paltry Yahoo rostered rate more accurately reflect his secure role.
7/1: It wasn’t a save chance, but Hogan Harris recorded all four of his outs via strikeout, and now has a 14:2 K:BB in his last 6 ⅔ IP. We, this writer included, get caught up in the right-handed side of the equation, whether it’s Elvis Alvarado or Mason Barnett, but Harris deserves his flowers.
7/1: A Rockies closer is tough to trust, but opening up the committee group to now include Brennan Bernardino further lowers the appeal. Jimmy Herget pitched a perfect eighth for his fifth hold, facing Miami’s 3-4-5 pocket. The cope is that he was facing the heart of the order no matter when they came up, but that flexibility hurts his fantasy value. At least he got the job done.
7/1: It was a day of dozens for Milwaukee, as Aaron Ashby got his 12th win, Abner Uribe snagged his 12th hold, and Trevor Megill recorded his 12th save. What are the odds? For Cincinnati, Emilio Pagan got back on the board by hitting William Contreras with an errant heater and then striking out Jake Bauers. His control was not encouraging, but rust was expected.
7/1: On the heels of Gregory Soto’s recent struggles, it is disheartening to see Dennis Santana get tagged for a two-run homer by Alec Bohm. Bad timing there could give Mason Montgomery a full leg up on the both of them, or keep the door cracked open for Soto to stay in the conversation.
Read even more closer updates.
AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team
Name
|Current
Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire
Add
|Solid
|Yankees
|David Bednar
|Fernando Cruz
|Tim Hill, Camilo Doval, Brent Headrick, Jake Bird
|N/A
|Questionable
|Red Sox
|Aroldis Chapman
|Garrett Whitlock
|Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten
|Garrett Whitlock
|Solid
|Blue Jays
|Louis Varland
|Tyler Rogers
|Jeff Hoffman, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Orioles
|Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia, Ryan Helsley (DTD)
|Yennier Cano
|Tyler Wells, Keegan Akin, Grant Wolfram, Felix Bautista (IL)
|Andrew Kittredge, Rico Garcia
|Solid
|Rays
|Bryan Baker
|Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly
|Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL)
|N/A
AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Tigers
|Kenley Jansen
|Will Vest
|Kyle Finnegan, Tyler Holton, Brenan Hanifee, Drew Anderson
|N/A
|Volatile
|White Sox
|Seranthony Dominguez, Grant Taylor
|Bryan Hudson
|Sean Newcomb, Tyler Davis, Jordan Hicks (IL)
|Grant Taylor
|Solid
|Guardians
|Cade Smith
|Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski
|Matt Festa, Tim Herrin, Colin Holderman, Shawn Armstrong
|N/A
|Questionable
|Royals
|Alex Lange
|Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg
|Daniel Lynch IV, John Schreiber, Carlos Estevez (IL)
|Alex Lange
|Questionable
|Twins
|Yoendrys Gomez
|Anthony Banda, Travis Adams
|Andrew Morris, Taylor Rogers, Eric Orze, Cody Laweryson, Cole Sands (IL)
|Yoendrys Gomez
AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Rangers
|Jacob Latz
|Jakob Junis
|Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray, Cole Winn, Robert Garcia (IL)
|Jacob Latz
|Volatile
|Angels
|Kirby Yates
|Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn
|Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL)
|Kirby Yates
|Committee
|Athletics
|Elvis Alvarado. Hogan Harris, Mason Barnett
|Justin Sterner
|Luis Medina, Mark Leiter Jr. (IL)
|Elvis Alvarado. Hogan Harris, Mason Barnett
|Solid
|Astros
|Josh Hader
|Bryan King
|Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu, Miguel Ullola
|N/A
|Solid
|Mariners
|Andres Munoz
|Jose A. Ferrer
|Eduard Bazardo, Cooper Criswell, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL)
|N/A
NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Solid
|Braves
|Raisel Iglesias
|Dylan Lee
|Tyler Kinley, Didier Fuentes, Robert Suarez (IL)
|N/A
|Questionable
|Marlins
|Pete Fairbanks
|Anthony Bender
|John King, Calvin Faucher, Michael Petersen
|Anthony Bender
|Solid
|Mets
|Devin Williams
|Luke Weaver
|Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter
|N/A
|Solid
|Phillies
|Jhoan Duran
|Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering
|Tanner Banks, Tim Mayza, Brad Keller (IL)
|N/A
|Volatile
|Nationals
|Clayton Beeter
|Orlando Ribalta, Gus Varland
|Brad Lord, Richard Lovelady
|Clayton Beeter
NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Committee
|Cubs
|Jacob Webb, Caleb Thielbar
|Phil Maton, Hoby Milner
|Ryan Rolison, Ethan Roberts, Daniel Palencia (IL)
|Jacob Webb
|Solid
|Reds
|Emilio Pagan
|Tejay Antone, Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson
|Sam Moll, Caleb Ferguson, Chase Petty, Graham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL)
|Emilio Pagan
|Solid
|Brewers
|Trevor Megill
|Abner Uribe
|Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, Joel Kuhnel
|N/A
|Volatile
|Pirates
|Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto
|Dennis Santana
|Evan Sisk, Yohan Ramirez, Brandan Bidois
|Mason Montgomery
|Volatile
|Cardinals
|Riley O'Brien
|JoJo Romero, George Soriano
|Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl
|N/A
NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves
|RotoBaller Stability Rating
|Team Name
|Current Closer
|Direct
Backup
|More Holds
Candidates
|Waiver Wire Add
|Questionable
|Diamondbacks
|Paul Sewald
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Brandyn Garcia
|Taylor Clarke, Juan Morillo, Kevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL)
|Jonathan Loaisiga, Brandyn Garcia
|Volatile
|Rockies
|Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget
|Juan Mejia
|Victor Vodnik, Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL)
|Jimmy Herget
|Solid
|Dodgers
|Tanner Scott
|Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Will Klein
|Edgardo Henriquez, Edwin Diaz (IL)
|Tanner Scott
|Solid
|Padres
|Mason Miller
|Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam
|Kyle Hart, David Morgan, Jeremiah Estrada (IL)
|N/A
|Solid
|Giants
|Caleb Kilian
|Erik Miller, Dylan Smith
|Sam Hentges, Ryan Walker, Keaton Winn (IL)
|Caleb Kilian
Previous Closers and Saves News Updates
6/30: Josh Hader wrapped up June with his eighth save and his 13th appearance of the month, striking out two with no walks. This amounts to a 21:5 K:BB with only two total hits allowed over his first 13 innings. The frequency and quality of his appearances are beyond our most optimistic dreams when stashing him through the 60-day IL stint.
6/30: Ryan Rolison was needed for a one-out save to face Jackson Merrill in a 9-7 victory. Tyler Ferguson got his first hold by getting the preceding three outs, but Jacob Webb, Caleb Thielbar, and Trent Thornton had pitched on two of the previous three days. While Rolison has done well, the other three RPs are atop the hierarchy.
6/30: The Cardinals saw a 5-1 lead trimmed to 5-3 after George Soriano and JoJo Romero allowed runs in the seventh and eighth innings, and then Jose Fernandez walked two as he wrapped up the eighth. Riley O’Brien was the stabilizing force with his 21st save, as he’s got three straight scoreless appearances. He’s doing his best to make us forget the lows.
6/30: Devin Williams’ 18th save extends his streak without an earned run to seven games. He’s got a 2.11 ERA with a 28:10 K:BB since April 26 (21 ⅓ IP). Luke Weaver and Brooks Raley set him up with perfect frames and remain solid holds options.
6/30: Jacob Latz secured a 13-pitch save for his second in two days, making a pair of back-to-back saves over the last week. Be prepared for him to rest a day or two, which could mean Jakob Junis or Peyton Gray, who set him up in the eighth today. Tyler Alexander is also in play, but pitched on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
6/29: Red alert in Pittsburgh, where Gregory Soto came in for the eighth with an 8-5 lead. And then he allowed a solo homer and saw a second run score after Yohan Ramirez couldn’t hold the inherited runner. PIT extended the lead to 11-7 in the top of the ninth and then had Mason Montgomery strike out a pair to end it. With Soto trending down, Monty and Dennis Santana could slide back into the ninth.
6/29: Paul Sewald got the save, but not before surrendering another two runs, which gives him 6 ER in his last 3 ⅔ IP. He’s provided excellent value this year, but this is a tough stretch to endure, as both Brandyn Garcia (L) and Jonathan Loaisiga are pitching well of late. We’re forced to downgrade Sewald’s security.
6/29: Pete Fairbanks allowed a run on two hits in a non-save spot, giving him a run allowed in three straight. The seven total runs in 11 June appearances do not instill confidence, which leaves us eyeing Anthony Bender, Calvin Faucher, Michael Petersen, and John King. The lack of a clear handcuff makes this tough to get excited about.
6/29: Yoendrys Gomez made it interesting by allowing a solo homer while needing just one out, but would then get a soft grounder to ice the game and his ninth save. He’s still our target. For Houston, Miguel Ullola struck out four batters over two frames, making him an interesting bulk FrankenAce option.
6/29: Aaron Ashby secured his 11th win of the year with a clean eighth before Trevor Megill’s 11th save. Ashby’s march to a 20-win season moves on, while all three of Cincinnati’s relievers allowed at least one run (Chase Petty, Sam Moll, Tejay Antone). Emilio Pagan will return on Tuesday and will “likely” pitch the ninth inning, per Terry Francona.
6/29: Everyone who got antsy after two rest days for Jacob Latz was reminded of his emerging star power. His 17th save was another two-inning affair, though it needed just 17 pitches. Tyler Alexander, who had saves on Saturday and Sunday, served as Monday’s opener. He’s a good secondary option to note, but this is the Latz show.
6/29: Garrett Whitlock’s first save of 2026 came with two strikeouts and followed Tyron Guerrero’s seventh hold. Boston could have these two and Aroldis Chapman on the trade block, but if Chapman goes and Whitlock stays, then he’s got a path to a top-10 RP fantasy role.
6/29: Grant Taylor watch continued with two perfect innings, entering in the seventh with a 2-2 tie and exiting with a lead that led to his fourth victory after Brandon Eisert struck out the side with a six-run lead.
6/28: Boston was on the verge of a one-hitter when Aroldis Chapman’s ninth started with two on and no outs. Wilyer Abreu airmailed a throw that scored one run, and then a fielder’s choice plated the tying run. His poor June gets worse (6 IP, 7:5 K:BB, 5 ER, 10 H) as trade rumors swirl.
6/28: The Dodgers weren’t going to let the Padres back into the game as they defended a 4-2 lead with Tanner Scott in the seventh and eighth. Alex Vesia and Will Klein preceded him, which left the flamethrowing Edgardo Henriquez to secure his first save. He now owns a 14:2 K:BB with two runs allowed in 11 ⅔ IP this June, which puts him on the radar behind Scott.
6/28: With Kirby Yates down after a back-to-back and Sam Bachman having thrown 26 pitches on Saturday, the Halos went with Samy Natera Jr. for the final four outs of a 4-1 win. Now the team’s top southpaw, he’s got a 12:6 K:BB with three hits allowed in 9 ⅓ IP. This writer still thinks Yates is the top option, but there’s room for a southpaw with Ks to carve out relevance.
6/28: Riley O’Brien struck out one over a perfect inning for his 20th save, so perhaps he is stabilizing after all. It’s a bit shocking that St. Louis stuck with him through the major turbulence, but here we are, possibly on the other side of it.
6/28: In a 1-1 tie, the Cubs held Jacob Webb for the ninth, which he handled en route to his third win, courtesy of Joel Kuhnel allowing three runs in the 10th. Jordan Wicks wound up with the save in the bottom of the 10th after Ethan Roberts allowed all three batters faced to reach.
6/28: Alex Lange worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save, putting fears (mostly) to rest after getting crushed for five runs by the White Sox in the earlier blowout. For the ChiSox, Seranthony Dominguez pitched in the sixth inning while trailing 5-4, with Bryan Hudson and Jordan Hicks coming after him. Grant Taylor’s momentum only grows.
6/28: Rejoice, faithful Yoendrys Gomez stashers, for he returned to the save column (No. 8) with a simple four-pitch inning. Anthony Banda and Andrew Morris pitched ahead of him, as this seems to be the “A-Team” trio for Minnesota.
6/28: Josh Hader got the win after escaping a three-walk, bases-loaded jam in the ninth, as Kenley Jansen then allowed four runs (three earned) in the top of the 10th. Enyel De Los Santos closed out the 10th, but not without allowing two runs (one earned) of his own. Jansen has given up seven earned runs in his last seven games
6/28: Tyler Alexander got his second save in as many days, needing 10 pitches to wrap up a 3-2 win over Toronto. The Jays had tied it with a pair of runs off Cole Winn, but Louis Varland would let his one hit allowed to score on a two-base wild pitch. Jacob Latz has been off for two days after pitching on both Thursday and Friday. Alexander may get buzz, but he’s going right back to being the team’s opener on Monday, so stand down.
6/28: The Nationals made it through with a late lead thanks to PJ Poulin redeeming himself with two scoreless innings. Clayton Beeter had pitched on two of the previous three days and four of the last six, so he was down. This remains a mess, but Poulin’s ERA is down to 2.88 despite a gross 22:19 K:BB and 5.09 FIP/5.31 xFIP. It’s Beeter or bust for us fantasy managers.
6/27: Kirby Yates capped off a 5-2 win with his second save after Sam Bachman and Ryan Zeferjahn pitched well, earning their 12th hold and fourth win, respectively. Yates has now held opponents to one total hit over his last eight appearances (7 ⅓ IP), tallying a 12:2 K:BB in the process. Yeah, that’ll do.
6/27: The Rockies wanted Zach Agnos to waltz through the ninth with an 8-2 lead, but three runs would score, which saw Jimmy Herget enter to get the final two outs. It’s his third save, and stands as another endorsement of his high-leverage role.
6/27: Washington saw another late lead evaporate thanks to PJ Poulin and Orlando Ribalta, but Clayton Beeter looked sharp in the ninth (1 IP, 2 K) to earn a win when Justin Lawrence was able to close things in the 10th. Ryan Helsley couldn’t keep his placed runner from scoring and falls to 0-4 on the year.
6/27: Grant Taylor reminded everyone why you aim for the stars with high-ceiling plays by striking out four over two perfect frames for his third win. The game was tied 1-1 until three singles off of Daniel Lynch IV loaded the bases for an eventual Jacob Gonzalez walkoff hit.
6/27: Gregory Soto melted down for a three-run homer to Eugenio Suarez, which led to Chase Petty getting the save for Cincy. Sam Moll, Tejay Antone, and Caleb Ferguson combined for the seventh and eighth innings ahead of that, with the caveat that the Reds didn’t cleanly carry the lead late. It seems futile to guess with this committee, though, especially with Emilio Pagan back soon.
6/27: The Rangers had Tyler Alexander nab his third save with both Jacob Latz and Jakob Junis coming off of back-to-back work days. Don’t read much into this. If anything, Peyton Gray striking out four across 2 ⅓ IP for the win is most intriguing.
6/27: Aroldis Chapman bounced back with a stout effort in his 16th save, working around a two-out walk to close out the Yankees. Garrett Whitlock snagged his 12th hold with a 1-2-3 eighth and remains a top speculative add, with Justin Slaten wrapping up the seventh.
6/26: Raisel Iglesias retired the Giants in order for save No. 16, with Dylan Lee getting a five-out win and Didier Fuentes finishing off the eighth for a one-out hold. We should see more of Fuentes in primetime next to Lee with Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation) on the injured list. If Suarez doesn’t recover well, a big RP trade should be in the works.
6/26: Those who are superstitious about closers in non-save spots have more firepower after Alex Lange entered with a 17-1 deficit in the seventh. He recorded just one out, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. John Schreiber gave up three earned runs, and Lucas Erceg allowed two as well. It was a horrid night for everyone except Daniel Lynch IV here.
6/26: Congrats to Jhoan Duran on reaching 20 saves, even with the earlier IL stint delaying things. He only threw 8-of-17 pitches for strikes against the Mets, but got the job done with only a hit allowed. No walks, no problems.
6/26: Andres Munoz fired two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his third 1-2-3 save in as many appearances. This sharp run comes with a 7:0 K:BB, which we love to see after his first six June games yielded a lousy 5:6 K:BB. The bumps and bruises have not met our preseason expectations, but he’s still a strong closer when on. Please just stay on.
6/26: Jacob Latz picked up his ninth save of June (16th overall) as he continues to shine as a waiver wire MVP. Robby Ahlstrom and Jakob Junis each allowed two runs in the eighth, creating a 5-4 lead for Latz to defend. His job security remains stout as July approaches.
6/26: The Orioles followed a strong Trevor Rogers start with Tyler Wells (11th hold), Grant Wolfram (ninth hold), and Ryan Helsley (save No. 8) for the win. No runner reached on any of them, which makes consecutive perfect appearances for Helsley after back-to-back clunkers upon activation. You love to see it.
6/26: Cincinnati used Tejay Antone in the sixth to halt the damage after Andrew Abbott ran out of steam. With the game tied 4-4, Brock Burke was the pitcher of record when they tagged Mason Montgomery for two runs (what a fall for MM). Pierce Johnson finished off the eighth before Caleb Ferguson got his first save of the year. Any of them could get the ninth until Emilio Pagan’s return with Tony Santillan (oblique) out.
6/26: Tony Santillan was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left oblique strain. While Emilio Pagan works back from his hamstring injury, we'd expect a committee with Tejay Antone, Brock Burke, and Pierce Johnson to make for a muddy fantasy experience. Antone has pitched well lately, so we'll put him first.
6/25: Caleb Kilian got torched for four runs after getting two outs, which drops him to 2-4 on the year, though still comfortably with the closing role. Ryan Walker and Dylan Smith also combined for three runs, and Erik Miller allowed two baserunners with only one batter retired. The A’s then saw Mason Barnett toss a perfect ninth for his second save, which puts him in the conversation with Elvis Alvarado and Hogan Harris.
6/25: Houston went to Enyel De Los Santos for the save with Josh Hader and Bryan King unavailable (rest). He got dinged by a solo homer, but made it through to seal the 2-1 win. The insurance run gained off Kenley Jansen proved the difference. Bryan Abreu did return from the restricted list, but did not pitch.
6/25: Jacob Latz allowed a two-run homer to Kazuma Okamoto, which are the first runs he’s allowed in a month. And it didn’t stop him from converting the save either, which makes 10 straight successful opportunities.
6/25: Aroldis Chapman worked around two hits and a walk to ice Thursday’s 6-3 win after loading the bases. The closer has allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over his last two innings alone, making only seven appearances in the last 36 days while managing a hammy issue. Add in the fact that he’s a likely trade candidate, and suddenly we’re looking at a few paths to relevance for the rest of the bullpen. Garrett Whitlock is the clear handcuff, and he pitched a 1-2-3 eighth on Thursday ahead of Chapman’s adventurous ninth. Tyron Guerrero is an intriguing arm as well, profiling with a triple-digit sinker akin to Chapman. Stay tuned.
6/25: The Cubs held Jacob Webb for the ninth in a tie game, and he was then rewarded with the win after scoring their placed runner off Brooks Raley in the 10th. Trent Thornton tossed a perfect bottom of the 10th to seal his first save. Caleb Thielbar struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth of his own. Webb and Thielbar remain the two prime targets here.
6/25: Washington has absorbed another horrific blown save, once again losing to a Philadelphia rally. First, Mitchell Parker loaded the bases and walked in a run during the seventh. Clayton Beeter walked in a run and would allow another. Gus Varland then surrendered five runs in the ninth to inflate his ERA to 6.25. No one provides hope at the moment.
6/24: The Elvis Alvarado hype train is encountering resistance, as he allowed two homers to lose the game in San Francisco. Given the fluid bullpen roles that we’d seen before his hot streak, this bad stretch (5 ⅓ IP, 5 ER) may be enough to open the gates to a committee again.
6/24: With all three of Trevor Megill, Aaron Ashby, and Abner Uribe having thrown in three of the last four days (and Uribe being suspended for one game), Joel Kuhnel snagged a save after Craig Yoho allowed three runs in the eighth. Kuhnel would load the bases in the ninth before escaping with a double play. He remains on the periphery.
6/24: The Rockies remain a poor investment, but Antonio Senzatela is now 8-0 thanks to two perfect innings (7th, 8th) against the Red Sox. Jimmy Herget struck out a pair for his second save and has the best K% in the ‘pen, making him a deep-league dart with Jaden Hill on the IL.
6/24: Cade Smith had the White Sox on the ropes, but then served up two longballs for his third blown save of ‘26. He’s fine, but it is annoying to get hit with consecutive two-run outings from the arm that is supposed to be your fantasy bullpen’s anchor. Cleveland would win in extras, as Grant Taylor’s placed runner scored, while Shawn Armstrong held his at bay.
6/24: Pete Fairbanks’ 12th save of the year came with a solo homer allowed, which further pushed his ERA up to 6.75 thus far. One can’t help but wonder whether the stronger forms from Anthony Bender, Michael Petersen, and John King will usher in an early trade deadline flip of Fairbanks, who is on a one-year deal. His 2026 form wouldn’t likely close on a contender.
6/23: Caleb Kilian’s first save since June 4 finally rolled in, and perhaps this will start a stretch of save chances for San Francisco that will nudge the named closer up on the rostered rate chart. It is still shocking to this writer that he remains available in so many leagues despite the clear-cut role.
6/23: Paul Sewald came into a 4-0 game and promptly gave up four lasers and a sac fly to make it a 4-3 ballgame. All four hits allowed were 92 mph or higher, with three at 99.9 and up. Brandyn Garcia would enter for the final out to pick up his first MLB save. Sewald remains safe, as he’s still only allowed 11 total hits in his last 18 IP.
6/23: After all three of Seranthony Dominguez, Grant Taylor, and Bryan Hudson had thrown 30-50 pitches on consecutive up days, it was Sean Newcomb who cruised through the final eight outs for his second save of the year. They value his multi-inning work, using him as a swingman all over the place, so we won’t shake things up here.
6/23: Pete Fairbanks got taken yard on a wayward 2-2 fastball to Joc Pederson, and then another grooved heater led to an RBI triple for Brandon Nimmo. It was also a non-save situation, so fantasy managers have nothing to salvage the day. His pattern of 2-3 scoreless appearances and then a bad day continues, yet no change is imminent.
6/23: Andres Munoz continues to earn back goodwill after striking out the side for his 14th save. It has been a rocky year for the stopper, but he’s now converted his last four save attempts with a 7:2 K:BB in those 4 IP.
6/23: Mason Miller earned the win with three strikeouts over two flawless innings to trim his ERA to 0.79 on the season. Adrian Morejon and David Morgan pitched ahead of him, but did not get any holds, as the game was knotted 6-6. Raisel Iglesias took the loss on an unearned run, allowing a walk-off single to start the 10th after blanking the Pads in the ninth.
6/22: Boston’s key relievers got Coors’d in a major way, with Aroldis Chapman taking the loss via three runs on four hits without an out recorded. This included a bunt single where Andruw Monasterio was late to cover first, and the walkoff triple where Jarren Duran couldn’t wrangle the ball. Garrett Whitlock danced around four hits in the eighth with no runs, thanks to better defense.
6/22: Riley O'Brien had a clean save with no hits, walks, or hit batters for the first time since May 7. Their faith in him is astonishing, and we are along for the ride. George Soriano and JoJo Romero had scoreless holds ahead of O’Brien, while Ryne Stanek gave up one run in the seventh.
6/22: The White Sox won 6-5 thanks to a two-run single from Sam Antonacci off of Cade Smith, but CHW hosts the story. First, Grant Taylor allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in the seventh. Bryan Hudson (1 ⅓ IP, 3 K) then stabilized things before Seranthony Dominguez blew it again (⅓ IP, 2 ER).
It’s his fifth BS and second in as many days. Taylor’s ceiling makes it more palatable to deal with speed bumps, but fantasy managers don’t get that with Dominguez. Will the recently-activated Jordan Hicks enter the closer committee?
6/22: Tanner Scott hadn’t pitched since last Tuesday, but got a 2-1 lead to work with on Monday. The southpaw needed 11 pitches to seal the deal, resulting in his 10th save. Kyle Hurt snagged his seventh hold with the eighth after Eric Lauer’s bulk start and Will Klein’s opener act.
6/22: A Milwaukee-Cincy tilt went scoreless into extras and wound up with five total hits in an eventual 2-1 Brew Crew win. Trevor Megill got the dub with a perfect ninth after Tony Santillan’s placed runner scored on a sac fly, and then a leadoff walk scored on a wild pitch. Joel Kuhnel took the bottom of the 10th for his fifth save, as Abner Uribe had pitched the eighth.
6/22: Washington had Clayton Beeter secure his second save in three days with an easy ninth against the Phillies. He immediately erased a leadoff single with a double play and then struck out Justin Crawford, totaling six pitches of work. Beeter holds an 8:2 K:BB (plus one IBB) with one run allowed on two hits over his last five innings.
6/22: Jacob Latz turned in another multi-inning effort for his 14th save. It’s becoming a regular routine for him to go beyond three outs these days! Robby Ahlstrom got the win, and Jakob Junis earned his ninth hold but did allow a run in his two-thirds of an inning.
6/22: It took six tries, but Alex Lange finally did not allow a baserunner during a save! Those six saves since June 3 make him a potent fantasy factor; just remember that the walks can mount and yield a low floor.
6/22: Kenley Jansen rested for a second day after pitching on both June 19 and 20, so Will Vest got the four-out save despite it being his third assignment in four days. He kept things low-stress, requiring 12 pitches to register two Ks for his second save. At least we still have a fairly clear handcuff situation behind Jansen.
6/21: Riley O'Brien’s lousy month continued with a two-run homer surrendered to Jac Caglianone in a non-save situation. It’s only his second homer allowed in 2026, but it gives him 9 ER in his last 10 ⅓ IP (7:9 K:BB). George Soriano blanked KC in the eighth, as did Ryne Stanek in the seventh. JoJo Romero allowed a solo shot in the sixth. A switch feels inevitable.
6/21: The White Sox saw Seranthony Dominguez blow his fourth save on a trio of two-out singles in the ninth. This followed Grant Taylor giving up a solo HR to Dillon Dingler in the eighth, so the flamethrower isn’t excused either. That said, the pattern is far worse for Dominguez, who has allowed two runs on five hits with an ugly 4:4 K:BB in June.
6/21: The Twins had just taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh and chose to use Yoendrys Gomez in the eighth against Arizona’s 4-5-6 pocket. It makes sense when you pit that against saving him for the bottom of the order, but it still gives fantasy managers a headache. Anthony Banda wound up his with second save after Gomez handled his business.
6/21: With the Angels pulling off a late comeback, Sam Bachman finally got his first save. Chase Silseth earned the win by taking the eighth, but we can’t say the save chance was telegraphed or managed for. They tied it up with a three-run homer off Hogan Harris (⅓ IP, 3 ER) in the eighth, and then Elvis Alvarado (1 ⅔ IP, 2 ER, 3 K) allowed a two-run shot in the ninth.
6/21: Texas gave Jacob Latz a breather after pitching in consecutive games, so Jakob Junis wound up with save No. 5 after tiptoeing around two singles to start the ninth. This is firmly Latz’s show, at least until any trade shakes things up. Robby Ahlstrom got his first hold in the eighth.
6/21: Another easy day at the office for Josh Hader, who struck out two of his three batters faced in a nine-pitch save. Bryan King and Steven Okert got holds ahead of him, but the story is Hader. He now holds a beautiful 13:1 K:BB over 8 IP, allowing just two hits so far.
6/21: All of Pete Fairbanks, Anthony Bender, Cade Gibson, and Tyler Zuber were down after working back-to-back days, so it was Lake Bachar who snagged his first save of the year on Sunday. Michael Petersen and Calvin Faucher earned holds to get there, while John King improved to 4-1 with the win. Anyone can step up if both Fairbanks and Bender are resting.
6/21: Tampa Bay turned to closer Bryan Baker in the eighth to face Washington’s 2-3-4 hitters in a one-run game. The righty retired them in order, which left Kevin Kelly to work around a leadoff single with two Ks to pick up his third save. Garrett Cleavinger earned his second win with a scoreless seventh.
6/21: A resurgent Tony Santillan needed just 16 pitches to cover the final two innings of Cincy’s 4-1 win in the Bronx. His fifth save continued a solid stretch from a man who had such a horrible first two months, but here we are. Emilio Pagan will throw live BP on Monday and then possibly start a rehab assignment after that, so the window is closing here.
6/20: Atlanta’s comeback win over Milwaukee saw interesting usage from the Brewers, as they used Trevor Megill in the eighth against ATL’s 8-9-1 batters. Southpaw Aaron Ashby then entered with Drake Baldwin and Matt Olson set to lead off the ninth. However, an Olson single was followed by Ozzie Albies’ walkoff blast. We must note that Megill’s usage is not concrete.
6/20: Pete Fairbanks may wear those poor outings that bookended his paternity leave in early April for the entire 2026 campaign, but he tossed a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his 11th save on Saturday. He now has an 18:7 K:BB in 13 IP since returning from the IL in mid-May, and hasn’t walked a batter in four consecutive appearances.
6/20: Clayton Beeter’s fifth save wasn’t pretty, as he allowed a run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Brad Lord looked incredible before Beeter came on, pitching three shutout innings with five strikeouts and no walks, scattering a pair of hits. Beeter is still the 1A member of the committee, but Gus Varland, Orlando Ribalta, and Richard Lovelady still loom.
6/20: San Diego won it in extras, with Adrian Morejon earning the win with five strikeouts over two pristine frames before Mason Miller scooped his 20th save. They are a powerhouse duo, as Jason Adam allowed two runs before they went to work.
6/20: Toronto’s comeback win was nearly given back when Mason Fluharty loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth, but Louis Varland saved the day. He literally got his 15th save with a two-inning effort, allowing only one inherited runner to score on a force out. Jeff Hoffman wound up with the win, improving to 5-4 on his roller-coaster year.
6/20: With no Daniel Palencia available, the Cubs saw a 5-0 lead wither away despite throwing the remaining reliable arms. Trent Thornton, Caleb Thielbar, and Jacob Webb each allowed multiple runs. Webb had been a frontrunner, yet he’s allowed a run in four of his last five games. We can’t change the ladder when everyone simultaneously stinks, though.
6/20: Kenley Jansen wasn’t at his best, but still got his ninth save on the books. He let two batters reach before getting a liner at nearly 100 mph to travel 368 feet to dead center, which found James Outman’s glove. Of course, these are now the only two batters to reach across his three innings of work since returning from the IL, so there’s wiggle room for leniency.
6/19: The A’s stormed back to a 12-11 win over the Angels, with Chase Silseth, Sam Bachman, and Kirby Yates allowing the final blows. On the other side, Elvis Alvarado improves to 3-1 with two innings of one-hit ball and two strikeouts without a walk issued. His current MLB chapter has been outstanding and demands respect from fantasy managers.
6/19: Ryan Helsley gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks, which means he's allowed four runs on three homers in two games since returning to play. Rust can be fickle, but he needs to pick it up.
6/19: Pittsburgh gained a 3-2 lead in Colorado during the eighth inning, but Mason Montgomery promptly gave the lead right back as his backslide continues. Antonio Senzatela then closed them out in the ninth, but wound up earning the win in the eyes of the official scorer. He’s now 7-0 with a 2.23 ERA on the year, though Coors is a perpetual low-floor proposition.
6/19: Erik Sabrowski is back for Cleveland, but we hope this first game shakes the rust off. His fastball velo averaged only 92.9 mph (94.1 yearly average), he got one out, and both runners who reached would score. They wanted him to get work in, and he did, so let’s monitor his next outing and look for sharper stuff.
6/19: With a 6-2 lead, Kansas City went to Matt Strahm for the ninth, but he made things too interesting. Alex Lange was summoned with the lead cut to 6-3 and two men on with one out to go, and though he let both inherited runners score on a Blaze Jordan single, he did shut the door for his fifth save. It may always be dramatic here.
6/19: Raisel Iglesias got into hot water while defending a 3-1 lead against Milwaukee, allowing three straight to reach base after getting the first out of the ninth. Eli White threw a precision strike from left field to cut down the tying run at home plate before the game-ending K, resulting in Iggy’s 15th save.
He’s only allowed four runs all year, but two have come in the last three games, and he’s allowed a run or multiple baserunners in five of his six June appearances.
6/19: Miami came back against San Francisco’s Sam Hentges in the seventh, with Ryan Walker’s successful fireman effort coming too late to salvage things. This would lead to Pete Fairbanks’ 10th save, where he threw 12 of his 17 pitches for strikes. We’d love to see that kind of command be on consistent display!
6/19: Set up with an early lead, Tampa Bay got Steven Matz his first hold of the year with five outs after Griffin Jax went five innings. Kevin Kelly then secured his 15th hold, and Garrett Cleavinger’s 11th hold came with a perfect eighth. Bryan Baker then notched his own faultless frame for save No. 19 on the season. That seems like their optimal pipeline.
6/19: The Yankees used David Bednar to seal a 5-0 win in a non-save spot for his first game in five days. He struck out two batters during his 1-2-3 frame and continues to look locked in on the bump.
6/19: Kenley Jansen tossed a carefree, 10-pitch ninth for his eighth save, with Will Vest handling the eighth and Drew Anderson getting the win between the sixth and seventh. These are the best three RPs they have. As for the ChiSox, they used Seranthony Dominguez in a boring ninth while down by one. He hadn’t pitched since Sunday, but neither had Grant Taylor!
6/18: Aroldis Chapman showed improved velocity, but took an unfortunate Fenway loss thanks to a Monster Ball bouncing too high to be played in before the go-ahead run scored for Toronto. At this point, we’re still considering it a win for him to see the velo up amid lingering hamstring concerns. Resting their regulars, the Jays then saw Mason Fluharty snag his first save.
6/18: Andres Munoz walked a pair of Orioles, but managed to evade any hits falling in to notch his 12th save. It hasn’t been as pretty as we’ve come to expect from Munoz, but the job remains in his hands.
6/18: Devin Williams gave up a run on two hits and a walk, but still secured save No. 11 on the year. He’s only allowed six runs since April 23, and owns a 23:9 K:BB in 15 ⅓ IP since May began. As far as 2026 closers go, that’s pretty darn good. A.J. Minter also collected his first hold of the season with two outs in the seventh.
6/18: On a lighter day, Mason Barnett tossed a scoreless eighth before Hogan Harris struck out three in the ninth as the A’s completed a 5-0 win. No saves or holds for anyone, but those two are certainly trending up with Elvis Alvarado for the Athletics.
6/17: The Cubs were coasting to an 8-2 win against Colorado after seven, but then Ethan Roberts allowed three runs with one out in the eighth. This brought in Caleb Thielbar to put out the fire, which left Jacob Webb to get his second save of the season after that. Webb did give up a solo shot to Kyle Karros, but that’s it. Webb/Thielbar is the committee with Daniel Palencia out.
6/17: Josh Hader settled in to strike out three straight after allowing a leadoff homer into the Crawford Boxes, notching his fourth save in the process. It’s his first run and second total hit allowed in seven innings of work (11:1 K:BB), so congratulations to all who stashed him away for two months!
6/17: Ryan Helsley didn't throw a single ball in his first appearance back from the IL, as he was tasked with sealing a 5-1 lead. Unfortunately, two of his nine strikes thrown got deposited over the wall for solo shots. He did register two strikeouts, so we'll look on the bright side with his plus control, and attribute the HRs to rust.
6/17: Louis Varland struck out the side for his 14th save, which feeds into a dazzling overall 55:11 K:BB on the season. Tyler Rogers got his 16th hold in the eighth, and Jeff Hoffman tossed a scoreless seventh for his eighth hold. But no one is touching Varland right now.
6/17: Cleveland’s Daniel Espino shone in his MLB debut after multiple shoulder surgeries waylaid his development, striking out a pair with all eight fastballs thrown popping at over 99 mph. The 25-year-old hit 100.3 in his perfect inning of work, and could quickly rise in the bullpen ranks for a Guardians team that loves to lean on a circle of trust in leverage.
6/16: Seattle saw Andres Munoz average just over 100 mph on his 12 four-seamers thrown, up 1.6 mph against his yearly average, during the scoreless frame. This goes a long way to showing us that the back is okay, as is his overall command.
6/16: Gregory Soto got his 11th save after the Pirates mounted a comeback against the Athletics’ bullpen. Hogan Harris wore a seventh-inning blown save (2 ER), and then Elvis Alvarado served up a go-ahead homer to Brandon Lowe in the ninth. One hates to see the result, but Alvarado got the tie-game ninth.
6/16: Riley O'Brien is still the guy for St. Louis, as he worked around a two-out walk against San Diego to lock down his 18th save of the season. The ice around him has thinned, but they still trust him for the role.
6/16: Milwaukee saw a blown save from Aaron Ashby turn into his 10th win after Hunter Gaddis got tagged for a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. After this, both Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill struck out a pair in their scoreless innings of work, with Uribe logging his eighth hold before Megill’s ninth save.
6/16: Cincy got another save out of Tony Santillan, who has now strung together six consecutive scoreless outings (5:0 K:BB). It’s coming together for him just as Emilio Pagan ramps up his own rehab, as he’s slated to throw live batting practice on Friday. But at least deep-leaguers are getting some value out of Santillan after an extremely rocky road.
6/16: Louis Varland struck out three Red Sox during a four-out save (No. 13), with Jeff Hoffman handling the sixth, Tyler Rogers the seventh, and Tommy Nance giving up a run in the eighth. Now, Hoffman has only allowed two hits with an 8:1 K:BB over 5 ⅔ IP in June following the five-run shellacking to end May. Varland is the man, but whispers may start up again.
6/16: After Daniel Lynch IV finally got roughed up in 2026 (3 ER in the seventh), Washington used Paxton Schultz for the eighth before giving Gus Varland the save chance. Clayton Beeter was down after back-to-back games, and Brad Lord had thrown 48 pitches on Monday. Varland’s sixth save did come with a solo homer, and it’s only his second save since May 7.
6/16: Daniel Palencia was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, which is a tough blow to absorb given the underwhelming year thus far for the stopper. He'd struck out three Rockies to get the win last night, but did lose a tick of velocity against his usual. Caleb Thielbar and Jacob Webb should lead the interim closing committee, with Phil Maton and Hoby Milner in the conversation.
6/16: Ryan Helsley was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before Tuesday's game in Seattle. We'll have to see how they settle him into the action, including when he makes back-to-back appearances, but it's a good sign after he missed a month and a half due to right elbow inflammation. Anthony Nunez was optioned to Triple-A as a corresponding move.
6/15: Mason Miller was placed on the bereavement/family medical leave list on Monday afternoon, which means he’ll miss the St. Louis series at a minimum. Craig Stammen called it a personal matter and, when asked about his plans sans Miller, said that he feels good about “any of those guys finishing the game.” Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam should be the favorites.
6/15: Yoendrys Gomez secured his seventh save of the year with four outs, which gives him four saves in his last seven games. He hasn’t allowed a baserunner in back-to-back assignments, and while Minny may still use him in earlier high-leverage spots, he’s settling in as the de facto closer.
6/15: After Jacob Webb and Caleb Thielbar combined to allow three runs, Colorado blew its own lead through Victor Vodnik, Juan Mejia, and Seth Halvorsen. Daniel Palencia got the win after striking out three straight following a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth. Antonio Senzatela gave up a run in the sixth, for the record. Palencia was the only winner between both ‘pens here.
6/15: The Dodgers used Kyle Hurt in the seventh, which allowed him to get the win thanks to Steven Matz allowing a Miguel Rojas solo shot in the bottom of the inning. Will Klein and Alex Vesia combined for the eighth before a perfect ninth from Tanner Scott provided the southpaw’s eighth save. He won’t only appear in the ninth, though he’s the best bet for it.
6/15: Holds titan Erik Sabrowski began his minor-league rehab assignment today, so we'll have to keep an eye on his trajectory there. Be sure he wasn't dropped in your league if holds or strong relief play is rewarded.
6/14: Andres Munoz gave up a walk and a double before leaving due to lower back tightness, though preliminary thoughts were that it was related to the heat/humidity. He did mention that it was “nothing to worry about” after the game. MLB’s Daniel Kramer noted that he’d pitched through a similar issue for weeks in 2024, but we need to keep Jose A. Ferrer on standby.
6/14: Seranthony Dominguez battled for his 12th save, allowing a run on one hit and two walks, throwing fewer strikes (16) than balls (17). However, Grant Taylor also gave up two runs over two innings, with Bryan Hudson yielding a run as the opener. Sean Newcomb pitched great, but he’s still seeing middle innings instead of high leverage. Taylor’s ceiling remains our target.
6/14: Jacob Latz’s 14th save saw him strike out a pair of Red Sox for his third multi-inning save of June, and his fifth in his last seven games. He’s able to do so with robust efficiency, as illustrated by only seven walks over 33 ⅓ IP this year. The trade deadline could shake the bullpen up, but Latz is clearly money.
6/14: The Twins went back to Yoendrys Gomez for Sunday’s save, and he needed just 10 pitches to get the job done. It’s his sixth save, furthering his case as the team’s 1A closer committee chair. For St. Louis, they saw JoJo Romero and George Soriano each allow damage, which is bad timing with how poorly Riley O’Brien is pitching.
6/14: Another day, another blown save on Cincinnati’s ledger. Tejay Antone gave up two runs (one earned) in the sixth to surrender the lead, and then Zach Maxwell and Chris Paddack each gave up a run after that. Tony Santillan wins by omission. Paul Sewald picked up his 17th save on the other side of the box score.
6/14: Baltimore used Rico Garcia in the seventh while trailing by one, and he wound up allowing two more runs on a Rodolfo Duran blast. With Ryan Helsley looking sharp two games into his rehab assignment, those who wish to exit the interim closer carousel may consider it. Mason Miller then struck out three during a four-out save, because why not?
6/13: Making his first appearance in eight days, Aroldis Chapman looked far better en route to Saturday’s save. He threw 80% of his 15 pitches for strikes after an ugly 37.5% clip on June 5, which makes us feel better about that hamstring. Will he be able to throw more frequently if needed, or will Garrett Whitlock see some opportunities in the coming weeks?
6/13: The A’s went back to Elvis Alvarado for the ninth, and he once again hammered the zone, striking out two Rockies in a perfect ninth. This gives him 11 Ks in 5 ⅓ IP of one-hit action since returning to the majors, making him a strong add, even if committee flexibility with Hogan Harris and the others exists. Mark Leiter Jr. and Scott Barlow each got holds to set him up.
6/13: Kenley Jansen struck out two Guardians in a clean eighth inning with the Tigs down two. They clearly wanted to get him out there for his first game since returning from the IL. Throwing just nine pitches, his cutter velocity averaged 93.4 mph (92.5 avg in ‘26) and reached 95.1, so we’re happy with that. Cade Smith would wind up with his 23rd save on the other side.
6/13: Tony Santillan shut the door on Arizona for his third save, as well as his fifth straight scoreless and walkless appearance. He has given up an unwieldy amount of loud contact this year, but the Reds bullpen is desperate, so Santillan remains in the picture until Emilio Pagan is back.
6/13: The Royals bullpen got beat up again, with Matt Strahm blowing his third save on a two-run Jose Altuve homer in the eighth. John Schreiber gave up a run early, and Alex Lange’s leadoff walk in the ninth wound up scoring the deciding run. Like most days, Daniel Lynch IV was a lone bright spot during a scoreless seventh. Houston needed Bryan Abreu to work around a one-out double for his fifth save, as Josh Hader still isn’t ready for back-to-backs.
6/13: Milwaukee saw Chad Patrick beaten up for four runs on five hits in the sixth, with Pat Murphy saying how the cutter hasn’t been the same lately. Down by one, Trevor Megill struck out three in the ninth to further ease the injury worries. Jhoan Duran would go 1-2-3 for his 18th save, however. Brad Keller and Jose Alvarado each allowed multiple runs, boosting Orion Kerkering’s stock (who threw a perfect sixth).
6/13: David Bednar struck out the side for save No. 14 after Louis Varland gave up his first homer of the year (a two-run shot to Paul Goldschmidt). The Yankee closer has been nails over his last seven games (11:3 K:BB, 0 ER, 2 H) to trim his old 5.14 ERA down to 3.77. Meanwhile, Varland’s skyrockets to 0.96 as a result of the damage. (Obviously, he’s fine.)
6/13: It was another tough day for Riley O'Brien, who entered the ninth with a 9-5 lead and zero control. He would walk the first three batters before retiring the next three, throwing only 12 of 31 pitches for strikes. Will they start letting JoJo Romero, who got the final two outs of the eighth, George Soriano, or Ryne Stanek back into the ninth while O'Brien resets?
6/12: The Angels saw Mitch Ferris reach the final out with men on the corners in a 4-3 game. With Sam Bachman unavailable due to a high recent workload, Ryan Zeferjahn then got the call. He walked Junior Caminero to load the bases before striking out Cedric Mullins to ice it. Note that Kirby Yates was rested and not used. Also, Ben Joyce threw 10 pitches off a mound on rehab.
6/12: Tony Vitello has named Caleb Kilian as the team’s closer, while also noting that the recently-promoted Ryan Walker will be the fireman. He retired all three batters faced in the ninth of a 5-1 loss, but he isn’t an add with Kilian getting exclusive closing rights.
6/12: Minny’s key relievers unraveled, with Taylor Rogers, Eric Orze, and Yoendrys Gomez combining to allow five runs. Anthony Banda stabilized things and was rewarded with the win after the Twins got three runs off Ryne Stanek, and then Andrew Morris notched his second save. This committee remains maddening, with Gomez’s momentum waning.
6/12: Josh Hader continues to look astounding as his second save came with zero baserunners. He’s now turned in five no-hit innings with one walk and seven strikeouts, which is more than we’d hoped for.
6/12: Brock Burke was done dirty by a two-out fielding error from Blake Dunn in the ninth, which led to three runs scoring and a 5-2 lead for Arizona. Paul Sewald then rattled off a 1-2-3 ninth for save No. 16, which comes on the same day they announced that A.J. Puk’s rehab was paused due to left shoulder discomfort. Sewald could run with this for the entire year.
6/12: Devin Williams allowed an inherited runner to score on a deflected grounder in the eighth, but then handled the ninth and struck out the final two batters for his 10th save. Brooks Raley wound up with two runs on his ledger, with Huascar Brazoban striking out four of his five batters faced before that.
6/11: The Orioles held a 7-5 lead after five innings, with Tyler Wells working the fifth, sixth, and seventh for his first win. Rico Garcia then got two outs in the eighth, but was lifted for Grant Wolfram after a pair of two-out singles. The lefty got the job done, and then Andrew Kittredge notched his first save. The roles remain quite flexible here.
6/11: The Dodgers saw the hard-throwing Edgardo Henriquez allow two runs on three hits to bring Pittsburgh back within two runs. This left Tanner Scott to get the final out of Henriquez’s eighth inning before sitting the Pirates down in order during the ninth. Three strikeouts helped him towards his seventh save and further build an impeccable 35:3 K:BB on the year.
6/11: Another day, another stunning two-inning appearance from Jacob Latz. He needed just 15 pitches to snag the final six outs, three of which were strikeouts. The official scorer saw fit to give him a win even though he entered with a 4-2 lead in place. Sorry to those who desperately needed a save instead.
6/11: We love to see Pete Fairbanks throwing 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes in a perfect ninth for save No. 8. Each of those outings helps ease our minds over the infrequent-yet-painful command-less efforts we’ve seen from him. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender, and Michael Petersen each got holds with scoreless frames of their own.
6/11: Devin Williams capped off a fantastic group relief effort from the Mets with his ninth save. Before his 1-2-3 inning, we also got hitless efforts out of Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, and A.J. Minter. You know the command can be off at times, but Williams is still one of the better closing bets in the game.
6/11: Kenley Jansen is expected back on Friday, though his one rehab appearance did not go swimmingly. I won't be cutting Will Vest loose until a couple of Jansen games go well upon his re-entry.
6/10: Elvis Alvarado’s first MLB save comes in his third game since returning to the A’s. In that span, he’s logged nine strikeouts with no walks and only one hit allowed over 4 ⅓ IP. That’s the kind of ceiling that we need to perk up at. For Milwaukee, we saw Trevor Megill get a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless eighth, which hopefully proves that his side/oblique issue is settled. We must hope.
6/10: Nursing a 2-1 lead, the White Sox used Seranthony Dominguez in the eighth against Atlanta’s 5-6-7 hitters. He retired them in order before Bryan Hudson skirted a one-out walk for his third save. If Dominguez is still ceding save opps to not only Grant Taylor, but Hudson or Sean Newcomb, then his managers are in hot water. The ratio risk becomes steep.
6/10: The Rangers enjoyed watching Jacob Latz secure his 10th save, but it came at the expense of any remaining sanity for Kansas City. The Royals saw Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg, and Alex Lange all allow runs, with Daniel Lynch IV allowing the game-tying sac fly after Erceg loaded the bags. John Schreiber threw a 1-2-3 ninth in between the chaos!
6/10: Gomez did get tagged for a run on two hits and a walk, but his fifth save is in the books nevertheless. Anthony Banda got a five-out hold before him. Those two are the strongest MIN arms, though the bar is still low relative to other bullpens.
6/10: Pittsburgh saw Gregory Soto make things tight thanks to a two-run homer from Shohei Ohtani, but he closed his ninth save anyway. Evan Sisk got a one-out win by icing the eighth before the Pirates ran Kyle Hurt and Jack Dreyer over for five runs. Sisk is perhaps PIT’s hottest RP at the moment.
6/10: Tony Santillan’s fourth blown save of the year came as he couldn’t strand Caleb Ferguson’s runner on the second in the eighth. Chase Petty then served up a walkoff homer to Fernando Tatis Jr. with two outs in the ninth. This bullpen remains a mess that you want to avoid.
Emilio Pagan threw his entire arsenal during a 20-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and will undergo an MRI on Saturday to review his healing progress. Live hitters would follow next week if that gets cleared. If his hamstring has truly bothered him for much of ‘26, perhaps the command issues will disappear.
6/10: The Nationals saw Gus Varland allow his three batters faced to reach base, and then Mitchell Parker allowed them to score on a walkoff grand slam. One day after sitting on the runway for a save, Orlando Ribalta tossed a perfect eighth. He could be knocking on the door if Varland dwindles and they’re okay using Clayton Beeter earlier in the game.
6/10: Garrett Cleavinger scooped up his second save despite one of his sliders getting deposited over the fence by Caleb Durbin. But Ian Seymour getting stretched out as a starter does take away Cleavinger’s main competition for those southpaw save chances.
6/9: Washington leaned on Clayton Beeter for a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a 5-2 lead after using Richard Lovelady for the final out of the seventh. Gus Varland had worked each of the two prior days, so this lined Orlando Ribalta up for the save. But the Nats scored in the top of the ninth, erasing the save chance. Ribalta gave up a solo homer in the ninth, but it’s notable usage.
6/9: With the score tied at four, the White Sox turned to Seranthony Dominguez for the eighth against Atlanta’s 7-8-9 pocket. This is not a ringing endorsement, though he did push through a leadoff walk for a scoreless frame. Grant Taylor took the ninth and 10th innings and got the win, with the only blemish being the placed runner scoring.
For the Braves, Raisel Iglesias was pushed to his second multi-inning appearance of the season and nearly made it through unscathed. However, Braden Montgomery hit a wall-scraper (it bounced off the top of the wall) to walk things off in his MLB debut. Iglesias falls to 0-1 with a 1.21 ERA, so he’ll be okay. Per Statcast, the ball was only gone in two ballparks.
6/9: Kansas City went back to Alex Lange for his fourth save in as many games since June 3. This is exclusive closer usage, and holding a 9:3 K:BB in 5 IP since May ended sure helps. We’ll see if Matt Quatraro insists on working Lucas Erceg back into the picture, but Lange has done everything right to keep the role for as long as the walks stay at bay.
6/9: The A’s used Mason Barnett like Jack Perkins, having him to twirl a perfect final two innings (four strikeouts) for his first career save. He’d thrown four innings of one-hit action with seven Ks on June 5, so it’s difficult to see them locking him into a late-inning role since he can give them length. Is he an emerging FrankenAce arm?
6/9: Louis Varland’s year is going so well that even when he does give up the rare run, he winds up with the win. It was a non-save spot (1-1) and a leadoff walk came back to bite him, but then Jhoan Duran fell apart with two runs on three hits and a wild pitch. Both remain top-tier fantasy options, but it is always odd to see two elite RPs get scuffed up in the same game.
6/9: Many Yankee arms were unavailable due to consecutive appearances, but Camilo Doval and Fernando Cruz were up. Doval entered for the seventh amidst a 2-2 score, which lined him up for the win after Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s homer off Tim Herrin. Cruz was needed for the final five outs, four of which came via strikeout, for his first save. He’s still the handcuff.
6/9: Making his first appearance since the three-walk meltdown, Pete Fairbanks threw 15-of-24 pitches for strikes in a scoreless ninth for his third victory. The Marlins had gained a 10-6 lead in the eighth off of Brandyn Garcia, but the official scorer wasn’t going to reward Tyler Zuber or Calvin Faucher for an ugly eighth. We needed to see better control from Fairbanks, and we did.
6/9: The Mariners weren’t using Andres Munoz for a third straight day, which left Jose A. Ferrer to blow his second save. It was his third game in four days, but still, it’s horrid timing with Munoz on shaky ground. But he wound up with the win, as Rico Garcia allowed two runs (one earned) in the 10th. Nick Davila, a 27-year-old rookie, got his first save, but isn’t a long-term factor.
6/8: The Giants tagged Clayton Beeter for two runs to break a tie in the eighth, which led to Keaton Winn blowing his first save with three runs surrendered. Perhaps it is notable that Dylan Smith came in to get the final out after Winn’s exit just one day after his first MLB save. Gus Varland’s fifth save of the year, and first since May 7, wrapped up the win.
6/8: Kirby Yates couldn’t close out a one-run ballgame, allowing a leadoff walk to score on a stolen base and RBI single. Josh Hader then struck out the side in another impressive showing. The Astros gained a 5-4 lead in the 10th, which Bryan Abreu was able to close out for his fourth save. Hader looks exceedingly sharp, and Yates is holding onto the ninth by a finger.
6/8: The Yankees and Guardians went into extras, with both Cade Smith and David Bednar rolling five-out scoreless appearances. Bednar wound up with the win after Shawn Armstrong allowed two in the top of the 10th, as the Bronx stopper continues to rebuild trust.
6/8: Seattle is sticking with Andres Munoz in the ninth, and he rewarded the faith by turning around his 10th save of the year. He struck out the final two batters after walking Gunnar Henderson, which gives him a 37:10 K:BB in just 24 ⅓ IP. The ratios hurt, but the whiffs at least provide some relief.
6/8: Nearly every pitcher who appeared in the Brewers/A’s tilt that kicked off a Vegas “homestand” got crushed. We won’t move anyone around as a result.
6/7: The Cubs and Giants took an early 1-1 tie into extras, where the Giants won in the 10th. Dylan Smith got the San Fran save, but it’s more telling that we saw Caleb Kilian in the seventh, Erik Miller in the eighth, and then Keaton Winn for the ninth.
6/7: The Royals tried to sneak a 6-1 win through with Beck Way in the ninth, but he wound up charged with four runs after Lucas Erceg couldn’t swiftly end it. The Twins wound up within one run, and both of the outs Erceg got traveled over 300 feet, including a warning-track flyout to Brooks Lee. He still doesn’t look confident or trustworthy.
6/7: Detroit saw Kyle Finnegan give up a run in the seventh, which gave Seattle a 4-1 lead. The Tigers clawed two runs back off Cooper Criswell right after, and then Andres Munoz blew his fifth save due to two walks and a hit. His troubles continue, so a reset may be coming. Will Vest got the win thanks to a scoreless top of the ninth.
6/7: Louis Varland’s 11th save of the year saw him rack up two punchouts across a four-out effort, which lowers his ERA to 0.26 on the year. Tyler Rogers nabbed his 14th hold before Varland entered.
6/7: With the game tied 1-1, the Yankees scored five runs off Justin Slaten and Joe La Sorsa in the bottom of the eighth. This provided Tim Hill with his third win of the year before David Bednar worked a perfect ninth in a non-save spot, which gives him five consecutive scoreless appearances.
6/7: Atlanta went with Didier Fuentes for the save, who converted with two strikeouts in his third game in four days. Raisel Iglesias and Dylan Lee were unavailable after pitching on back-to-back days, but it’s interesting that Robert Suarez also rested with 10 pitches thrown over the previous three days.
6/6: Pete Fairbanks didn’t have the usual command, issuing three walks alongside two hits over 39 pitches in the ninth. With a 4-1 lead trimmed to 4-3 and the bases loaded, Tyler Zuber came in to strike Junior Caminero out. We won’t worry about Fairbanks, who hadn’t walked anyone in his previous four games, until this becomes a pattern.
6/6: The White Sox carried a 6-3 lead through the final three innings, which ended in Grant Taylor striking out the side for his second save. Sean Newcomb got the preceding seven outs, but they didn’t go with Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez had thrown 11 pitches yesterday, but hadn’t pitched for six days before that. Taylor is better, but will they ever commit in ‘26?
6/6: Louis Varland worked an easy, eight-pitch ninth inning for his 10th save. This was made possible by Jeff Hoffman and Mason Fluharty each allowing a solo shot in middle relief, which only solidifies Varland’s standing in the bullpen and our hearts.
6/6: The Giants used Caleb Kilian in the sixth to end a threat after Landen Roupp started to allow damage. He allowed a walk and a single, but kept the Cubs off the scoreboard. They then went with Erik Miller before asking Keaton Winn for five outs. He couldn’t seal it, allowing the tying home run, and then Sam Hentges took the loss. The committee remains led by Winn and Kilian.
6/6: Riley O'Brien’s tightrope act continued, as he allowed three straight to reach after retiring the first two batters faced in a 6-5 game. He then went 3-0 on Sal Stewart, but battled back to induce a full-count groundout. His seasonal 1.16 WHIP looks good, but that goes up to 1.80 in his last 15 games, and 1.91 in his last seven. George Soriano’s stock rose with a sharp eighth to snag the win.
6/6: Alex Lange’s third save came with three Ks to work around a hit and HBP to make things spicy. Daniel Lynch IV is still the most talented arm, but his 1-2-3 inning was burned in the sixth before Lucas Erceg tossed a scoreless seventh. Strahm gave up a game-tying homer in the eighth and fell into the win. This all boils down to whether Lange can avoid walk troubles.
6/5: Aroldis Chapman was visibly bothered by what Chad Tracy revealed to be a hamstring issue that he’s pushing through. His velocity was down nearly two ticks, and he threw only six strikes on 16 pitches, yet the Yankees couldn’t capitalize. Justin Slaten got his seventh hold by tossing a 1-2-3 eighth and gets a spotlight with Garrett Whitlock out.
6/5: Colorado saw Antonio Senzatela’s first big stumble of the season sabotage a 3-1 lead, with four runs (three earned) scoring in the top of the ninth. However, Trevor Megill gave back two to tie it up. He wound up with the win after Juan Mejia gave up four runs (three earned) of his own, and Aaron Ashby ended it with a two-run (one earned) 10th inning. No win or save for him!
6/5: With three off days in his sails, Jacob Latz capped off a 3-2 win over Cleveland with three strikeouts over the eighth and ninth innings. It’s his ninth save of the season and drops his ERA to 1.86, tightening his grip on the closer’s role.
6/5: After snagging a 17-pitch save on Wednesday, Josh Hader tossed 18 pitches to wrap up a 5-1 win. The southpaw averaged 95.1 mph on his sinker, down from 95.8 in his 2026 MLB debut, but got five whiffs on nine swings. He struck out the side and has us all feeling vindicated for stashing him this whole time!
6/5: Kirby Yates drew the bottom of the ninth in a 0-0 tie with the Dodgers, which is typically reserved for the closer. That’s the good news, but then he served up the deciding solo homer to Freddie Freeman after reaching a full count.
6/4: Paul Sewald is Thursday’s winner thanks to Ketel Marte’s walkoff homer on a first-pitch fastball down and in from Tanner Scott. Those who invested a late pick on Sewald continue to reap the rewards. Scott entered the 2-2 tie in the bottom of the ninth, and Will Klein/Alex Vesia combined to blow the lead in the eighth, so Scott remains the arm to target.
6/4: Joel Kuhnel couldn’t put the Cubs away with a 6-3 lead, as he allowed four runs on five hits with two outs recorded. Luis Medina couldn’t stem the bleeding after Kuhnel left. Ryan Rolison got the win, his fourth of the year, thanks to three strikeouts over a perfect five-out appearance.
6/4: The Royals and Twins were locked in a 6-6 tie over the final few frames, with Matt Strahm eventually earning the win with a 1-2-3 eighth after Taylor Rogers let K.C. score twice in the top of the ninth. This led to Alex Lange scooping up another save, as Daniel Lynch IV and John Schreiber had pitched earlier. Lange did allow a hit and a walk, but the early momentum is his.
6/4: David Bednar and the Yankees eked out a 2-1 win, with the closer securing his 13th save of the year without any drama. Both he and Fernando Cruz tossed perfect frames, with Brent Headrick grabbing his fourth win of 2026 with a scoreless seventh.
6/3: The Giants went with a rested Keaton Winn, who hadn’t thrown since May 29, for a five-out save. He induced a double play to mop up Erik Miller’s traffic in the eighth before stranding a leadoff double in the ninth. This is his first save of ‘26, and it’s important to see Tony Vitello finally feel comfortable giving him a shot.
6/3: Tony Santillan’s third loss came with his ninth home run allowed (6.65 ERA), which escalates the severity of his late-inning jeopardy. Emilio Pagan, Graham Ashcraft, and Pierce Johnson are all injured, but Santillan can’t be the guy. Tejay Antone and Caleb Ferguson kept Kansas City off the scoreboard in the seventh and eighth innings.
6/3: Pittsburgh couldn’t contain a Houston comeback, with both Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto allowing three runs apiece. It was Soto’s first loss of the year, so we’re fine there. But this led to Josh Hader’s first save, which displayed elevated velocity. We’re all the way back in.
6/3: St. Louis let Riley O'Brien stick in the ninth despite recent struggles, and he rewarded their faith with a drama-free save No. 15.
6/3: Washington used Clayton Beeter to end a two-on, two-out threat in the seventh of a tie game. But then he allowed two runs in the eighth before Gus Varland gave up a run in the ninth, so there. Miami saw Pete Fairbanks start his ninth with a hit batter and a single, but then retired the 4-5-6 batters for his seventh save.
6/3: In Kansas City, Matt Quatraro is going to play the matchups for the ninth inning in the short term, but still sees Lucas Erceg as the long-term answer. This is shocking to us, but the door seems open for Daniel Lynch IV, Matt Strahm, and Alex Lange. We're still waiting for rehab word on Carlos Estevez, but that's a ways out. Today saw the Royals go with Daniel Lynch IV in the eighth to earn the win, with Alex Lange working around a hit and a walk with two strikeouts to earn his first save. You’ll recall Lange had 26 saves in 2023 for the Tigers, so he brings experience to the table. An elevated 12% walk rate joins the 4.33 ERA (3.76 FIP), so be careful.
6/2: Another day, another Lucas Erceg blown save. He gave up a solo homer to Will Benson to lead off the ninth, which tied the game up. It’s his sixth blown save, and third in as many appearances. With a 6.45 ERA and 1.97 WHIP, surely Matt Quatraro must change it up. Matt Strahm finally got in there, but also gave up a solo homer in the eighth. Daniel Lynch IV, save us.
6/2: Rico Garcia registered his fourth save, punching out two Red Sox in a perfect, 14-pitch frame. His ERA now sits at 0.68 on the year. Ryan Helsley is still due for a couple more bullpens, and an optimist would have him back in late June. But could Baltimore’s 29-32 record play him into a trade deadline flip?
6/2: Yoendrys Gomez snagged his fourth save by striking out a pair over the final four outs of a 6-4 win. It’s his third save as a Twin, where he’s looked brand new after a horrendous showing in Tampa Bay to start 2026. He now sports a 16:4 K:BB over 12 ⅔ IP with one earned run allowed for Minny, who had him dump his cutter and throw more four-seamers.
6/2: Riley O'Brien entered a 4-4 tie and promptly gave up three runs for the ballgame. That makes seven runs (six earned) in his last four games, and 10 ER in 11 IP since May began. Given how open-ended the bullpen started the year, perhaps we see JoJo Romero or George Soriano sneak into some save chances.
6/2: Hogan Harris got his faithful managers a cheapie one-out save for his fifth of the season. Scott Barlow got the first two outs of the ninth, but a hit and a walk complicated things. Harris should fall into double-digit saves thanks to being the high-leverage southpaw of the group.
6/2: Dennis Santana could’ve sealed a 10-4 win, but gave up two runs on three hits and a walk while recording only one out in the ninth. Gregory Soto then struck out both of the next two batters to end things and clean up the mess. This situation appears set in stone. For Houston, Bryan Abreu allowed three runs on two hits (one homer) and a walk. Good thing Josh Hader’s back (he didn’t pitch)!
6/2: It was Tanner Scott who got the ninth on Tuesday, which he handled well to pick up save No. 6 on the year. Yes, they can be somewhat flexible with his usage, but he remains the clear best bet for a Dodger save on any given night.
6/2: Josh Hader will be activated before Tuesday's game, but we can expect some managed workloads for him, so don't be surprised to see Bryan King, Bryan Abreu (gulp), or Enyel De Los Santos still picking up a rogue save.
6/1: A messy game in Tampa saw Detroit hold on for a 10-9 win. Kyle Finnegan pitched well in the sixth and seventh, issuing no walks. But the Rays drew three walks off of Beau Brieske in the eighth, and Will Vest let them all score, plus a run of his own, before ending the threat. He would pitch an easy 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the year. Are the tables turning already?
6/1: Miami scored three in the top of the ninth to nix the save opportunity, but Pete Fairbanks responded well, striking out one in a perfect frame to wrap it up. Don’t let that 7.04 ERA fool you, he’s quite good, and still presents a decent buy-low target for those unwilling to investigate his season.
6/1: With Lucas Erceg struggling mightily, the Royals went to John Schreiber with a 7-1 lead in the sixth to face Cincinnati’s 4-5-6 pocket. He handled business, and then Alex Lange struck out two in a smooth seventh. It’s worth noting that although Matt Strahm was activated from the IL on Sunday, we haven’t seen him pitch yet. He could be a saves factor with Daniel Lynch IV.
6/1: Jacob Latz retired the side in order at St. Louis for his eighth save, dropping his ERA to a flat 2.00 with a 0.59 WHIP. Perhaps Texas will play well enough to be buyers at the deadline and bring in a threat to Latz’s role, but he’s unlikely to move with team control until 2031. Sit back and enjoy.
5/31: Milwaukee once again went with Abner Uribe in the eighth and Trevor Megill for the ninth on Sunday. They completed a shutout of the Astros without any walks, and Megill’s fastball velocity averaged 97.8 mph. It’s not what we saw last year, but it’s working. His last six appearances have been scoreless with zero walks and just two hits allowed.
5/31: The Giants won 19-6 and held an 11-5 lead after five innings, but they used that to give Caleb Kilian a bounce-back spot after the Coors debacle. He was awarded the win thanks to a scoreless sixth inning after Tristan Beck was ineffective in the fifth.
5/31: Clayton Beeter followed up Saturday’s save with another on Sunday, with Gus Varland not appearing. Varland threw 30 pitches on Saturday before Beeter needed 22 to wrap up the win. Beeter does have more walks (3) than strikeouts (2) in his last three games after a 4:1 K:BB in the first two games back from the IL. Keep an eye on his whiffs and command.
5/31: With Graham Ashcraft and Pierce Johnson injured, Tony Santillan was called on to finish a 6-3 ballgame against the Braves. He was able to get two outs, but a walk and two singles brought Atlanta within two. Michael Harris II was coming up, so Terry Francona went to Sam Moll to go left-on-left. Moll succeeded for his first save of ‘26, while Santillan’s ERA takes another hit.
5/30: Just as Jeff Hoffman was earning his way back into closing, he gets slapped for five runs in a brutal loss. He got one out while ceding three hits, two walks, and a hit batter. Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers each pitched perfect frames ahead of Hoffman’s clunker. Varland had come into the eighth against the heart of Baltimore’s order, but he’s still the clear 1A option.
5/30: Lucas Erceg’s backslide reached another gear at Texas, as he blew the save by allowing three runs on five straight hits without an out. And now he’s allowed eight runs and 13 hits in his last three games. Daniel Lynch IV gave up a rare run as well, with John Schreiber tossing two outs before Erceg. Those are the names to watch with Carlos Estevez and Matt Strahm out.
5/30: Mason Montgomery struggled with command in the eighth, leading to two runs scoring, which cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 10-9. Gregory Soto got the final out of the frame to crush the rally before retiring the Twins in order for his seventh save. Dennis Santana did strike out both of his batters faced in the seventh to grab his fourth hold.
5/30: With Graham Ashcraft on the 60-day IL due to a UCL sprain, Cincinnati absorbed another blow to the bullpen due to Pierce Johnson’s right elbow inflammation. Tony Santillan threw a nine-pitch eighth inning during the 5-2 loss to Atlanta for his second straight perfect appearance. Despite his many 2026 concerns, he should be the closer until Emilio Pagan returns.
5/29: The bullpens collapsed at Coors, with Caleb Kilian wearing the worst of it (⅔ IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 2 HR). Keaton Winn also allowed two runs over 1 ⅓ IP, but at least Erik Miller looked sharp. For Colorado, Juan Mejia got the win despite giving up two runs on three hits in his inning of work. Messy, messy, messy.
5/29: The Dodgers jumped out to a 4-1 lead over Zack Wheeler and never looked back, which led to Tanner Scott’s fifth save. Edgardo Henriquez was charged with a run in the eighth, leading to Alex Vesia getting the final out of the frame. Scott may occasionally enter early, but he’s still the closer here.
5/29: Milwaukee knotted the game against Houston at four in the eighth thanks to another clunker from Bryan Abreu (⅓ IP, 1 ER, 2 BB), which Bryan King couldn’t clean up.
This gave Abner Uribe the win for pitching the ninth, and then Trevor Megill struck out a pair for his seventh save in the 10th. We’ll see if the Brewers roll with Uribe before Megill with an established lead. Uribe is appealing a one-game suspension, with Pat Murphy saying that Uribe effectively served an in-house one-gamer on Wednesday.
5/29: Kyle Finnegan blew his first save chance following Kenley Jansen’s groin injury, allowing the game-tying run on two hits. And then Drew Anderson surrendered the winning homer to Miguel Vargas in the 10th after Detroit scored the placed runner in the top of the inning. Will Vest pitched a scoreless eighth and sees his intrigue rise.
For Chicago, Seranthony Dominguez threw a 1-2-3 ninth for CHW, and then Bryan Hudson got the win for the 10th.
5/29: Riley O'Brien traded outs for one run in the top of the ninth en route to a 6-5 win and his 14th save. His form has faltered since an incredible April, and he’s now allowed nine earned runs in his last 12 games, but he’s still locked in for now. One could speculate on JoJo Romero siphoning some southpaw saves if desperate.
5/29: Cade Smith is the first closer to reach 20 saves, which he nabbed by recording all three outs via K. It was rocky at first, but he’s locked in. Hunter Gaddis, Shawn Armstrong, Tim Herrin, and Colin Holderman all contributed after Slade Cecconi lasted 4 ⅓ IP. They’re the hold magnets now that Erik Sabrowski is out.
5/29: Toronto had thrown its big three relievers on consecutive nights, so Friday saw Braydon Fisher sneak in his first save of the year. We await the next few data points of usage here to see what the split is between Louis Varland and Jeff Hoffman.
5/29: Down by one, Pittsburgh gave Gregory Soto the ninth, as he hadn’t thrown since Monday.. He wound up earning a win thanks to a walkoff homer from Bryan Reynolds, who tagged a poor Taylor Rogers sinker at 110 mph. For Minny, Yoendrys Gomez finished the sixth and started the seventh, so the rotation continues. Cody Laweryson is back and tossed a perfect eighth.
5/29: Mason Miller was needed for a four-out save, with the eighth inning ending on a 101.6 mph liner that Ramon Laureano was positioned well for. The closer iced it from there, striking out two in the ninth to evade trouble following a leadoff walk. It’s his 17th save as your No. 1 RP in the league. Jeremiah Estrada got his second win by finishing the fifth.
5/28: Toronto and Baltimore were tied after six innings, which led to Jeff Hoffman coming in for the seventh. The Jays then gained the lead, which eventually gave Hoffman his fourth victory of 2026, and then Tyler Rogers got two outs before a Louis Varland four-out save. Varland is still No. 1, but Hoffman continues to pitch well.
5/27: Kenley Jansen was forced from Detroit's 4-0 win after logging two outs in the ninth, seemingly following through awkwardly after a pitch to Zach Neto. He then walked Mike Trout on four pitches before calling for A.J. Hinch and the trainer. The team is calling it right groin tightness, the same issue that plagued him earlier in the month. (UPDATE: Jansen has been placed on the IL.)
Kyle Finnegan threw a scoreless eighth ahead of Jansen coming in, and would seemingly still be the next man up, especially after Will Vest got torched yesterday. But be warned, Finnegan has an ugly 3:9 K:BB over 10 IP in May, with four runs allowed on 12 hits. But Tyler Holton's favorable 15:1 K:BB in his last 13 games comes with 11 runs (nine earned). Drew Anderson is the best, but he's the long man.
5/27: Devin Williams struck out three in his eighth save, but he also walked three during the laborious 34-pitch effort. It won’t help your WHIP, but the ERA remained unscathed, lowering itself to an even 6.00 in the process. He can’t get away with many nights like that, so let’s hope for a better strike rate in the future.
5/27: Jose Alvarado snuck in his first save of 2026 with Jhoan Duran having pitched in four of the last five days. Alvarado had not appeared in a week, while Brad Keller and Orion Kerkering had each thrown on three of the last four days themselves. Don’t overreact to Alvarado here. Keller is still the handcuff.
5/27: With Abner Uribe in the doghouse and having thrown 23 pitches to Trevor Megill’s 12 on Tuesday, it was Megill who got Wednesday’s save. This sealed Aaron Ashby’s ninth victory, as his incredible campaign rolls on. We’ll see if the Brewers use Uribe’s antics as a tipping point to try Megill out in the ninth again. Time will tell.
5/26: Abner Uribe came into the eighth with a 6-0 lead and got out of a brief jam (two on, two out) with a strikeout. He then made some D-Generation X-esque gestures at the St. Louis dugout, which led to Pat Murphy saying he was “embarrassed by it.” Trevor Megill then handled an easy ninth. Would Murphy cite this to swap Megill back in given his improved form?
5/26: Raisel Iglesias finally allowed earned runs this year, as four Boston hits nearly nixed the lead. But the veteran buckled down with two on and only one out to seal the game for his ninth save. He holds a pristine 20:3 K:BB over 16 ⅔ IP with a 1.08 ERA and 0.90 WHIP, putting last season’s slider woes to bed.
5/26: Tony Santillan worked a 1-2-3 ninth in a 7-2 win over the Mets, so he’s still in that closer conversation despite the home run woes. Graham Ashcraft is still the preferred target. Pierce Johnson got the first two outs of the eighth tonight.
5/26: It seems Garrett Cleavinger is just fine, as he struck out three over two perfect innings early on after Griffin Jax was forced out due to a back injury. Craig Kimbrel also looked sharp in his Rays debut, striking out two in the eighth of the 6-1 loss to Baltimore.
5/26: Though the Angels extended their lead to four in the top of the ninth, Kirby Yates took the bottom of the frame. He struck out one and walked a batter in the scoreless frame after Chase Silseth and Jose Fermin pitched well, but it was no longer a save chance. The usage lined up, and that’s what matters. Will Vest (1 ⅓ IP, 5 ER) took a nasty blown save in the eighth for Detroit.
5/25: Erik Sabrowski is off to the IL with left elbow inflammation, which is a brutal blow to the MLB Holds leader. Hunter Gaddis is rounding into form at the right time for them. The Guardians love to centralize their RP usage, so those seeking a replacement should eye the next men up on the chart.
5/25: Lucas Erceg had a second straight tough day, this time allowing two runs amidst four consecutive singles to surrender the lead. Just like Sunday, Daniel Lynch IV threw a sharp inning before Erceg’s mess. The southpaw is clearly more talented, but the Royals also need a reliable fireman and flexible left-hander to throw as needed. The comeback gave David Bednar a chance to record his third save of May. He has now strung together three scoreless appearances after allowing runs in three straight, which gives us more confidence as June approaches. Still, a playoff team like the Yankees will almost surely seek reinforcements at the deadline.
5/25: Though Cincinnati had a sizeable lead for much of Monday, it’s still encouraging to see them roll with Sam Moll against multiple lefties in the eighth before Graham Ashcraft struck out two in an easy ninth to ice a 7-2 win.
5/25: The Rays and Orioles tagged each other’s bullpens over a 13-inning affair, with many unearned “Manfred Man” runners scoring. Bryan Baker tossed a perfect ninth, while Rico Garcia tossed two scoreless frames (9th and 10th) of his own. Garrett Cleavinger has not pitched in over a week, though he warmed early in the game. Stay tuned.
5/25: A week off has done Seranthony Dominguez some good. He capped off a 3-1 win on Monday with his second straight day shoving with two strikeouts over a scoreless inning. Grant Taylor blanked the Twins in the seventh, and Bryan Hudson handled the heart of the order in the eighth. We must stay cautious, but Dominguez remains the closer here.
5/25: After dealing with some iffy control on Sunday, Gregory Soto sat the Cubs down in order with one strikeout in the ninth for his sixth save. He continues to pay dividends for those who targeted talent over role early on.
5/24: Pittsburgh saw Mason Montgomery strike out a pair over five outs in the seventh and eighth with a 4-1 lead. Then Gregory Soto battled iffy control to escape with a scoreless ninth despite throwing only 10 of his 22 pitches for strikes. A hit batter and a walk created traffic, but the stuff remained so nasty that no one could square it up. Our faith remains in the southpaw.
5/24: The Yankees went with Fernando Cruz and Tim Hill for scoreless frames after Ryan Weathers blanked the Rays over seven innings. They’d thrown fewer pitches than David Bednar on Friday. That was enough to get the win, as Aaron Judge broke his slump with a walk-off homer off Kevin Kelly, who took his second loss of the year.
5/24: Devin Williams’ golden run couldn’t last forever, but the other side of the coin fell heavily in the form of a Heriberto Hernandez grand slam. This gave Pete Fairbanks his second win of the season after he blanked the Mets in the top of the ninth, with Michael Peterson getting the four previous outs. Luke Weaver threw a spotless eighth before the dramatics.
5/24: Detroit went with Kenley Jansen for the final out of the eighth after Kyle Finnegan let Baltimore get within one run. Perhaps this threw him off, as he walked two of the first three batters in the ninth, and then let them rip off three combined steals. Then, he grooved a two-strike, two-out sinker to Colton Cowser for a walk-off homer. His job is fine, but maybe chill on the multi-inning stints?
5/24: Lucas Erceg’s fantasy managers were bitten by a non-save appearance, as he allowed three runs on four hits after the Royals added insurance runs in the eighth. It’s his first bad game in over a month, so we’re okay here. With Carlos Estevez and Matt Strahm out, we still have to respect how well Daniel Lynch IV is pitching, but the ninth is squarely Erceg’s.
5/24: Yet another Minnesota Twin has registered a save in 2026. This time it was Travis Adams, who had to rescue Yoendrys Gomez from trouble at Fenway. He becomes the 11th reliever to log a save for the team, and no one has more than two. We can’t do anything with that.
5/24: After Bryan King logged saves on both Friday and Saturday, the ninth found the rejuvenated Nate Pearson. It was his second appearance of the season, and he delivered for his first save while reaching 100.4 mph. Enyel De Los Santos and Steven Okert had pitched on Friday and Saturday, so availability was thin. Bryan Abreu got the eighth with his depressed velo and form, avoiding damage despite a hit and a walk.
5/23: On a night where the Angels used five relievers to cover four innings, it was Kirby Yates who retired the Rangers in order for his first save of the season. Chase Silseth got the final out of the seventh, and Ryan Zeferjahn worked the sixth, allowing a solo homer. Given Yates’ track record and this being a success, this could easily mark the start of his formal closer run.
5/23: In Game 2 of the STL/CIN doubleheader, Cincy saw Brock Burke and Graham Ashcraft defend a 6-4 lead well between innings 6-8. But then Tony Santillan’s home run woes came around in the form of a game-tying, two-run blast. The Reds won in extras thanks to Pierce Johnson throwing two perfect innings, and Riley O’Brien couldn’t match it.
5/23: Washington felt okay going to Richard Lovelady with a 2-0 lead, and he rewarded the faith with a perfect frame. His fourth save is his second of the week, as their willingness to use him late opens up a three-chaired committee with Clayton Beeter looking solid in two games since being activated.
5/23: As we noted yesterday, Louis Varland pitching two innings left another opportunity for Jeff Hoffman to work the ninth for Saturday’s game. He struck out the side, needing just 13 pitches to get the job done. We know they like Hoffman in the role when he’s on, so let’s see how this looks when both are rested.
5/23: Rocking a 3-0 lead against a struggling Cubs team, Houston deployed Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, and Bryan King for the final three innings, in that order. King now has a clear leg up on the field, though his window is closing with Josh Hader’s rehab progressing.
5/22: Perhaps inspired by Jeff Hoffman handling the ninth on Thursday, Toronto saw fit to let Louis Varland toss two perfect frames to end Friday’s 6-2 win. He got the ball with a narrower lead, so he did receive his seventh save with three strikeouts along the way. He remains their best option. And for Pittsburgh, Dennis Santana allowed three runs in the eighth and remains far from reclaiming the role.
5/22: Though both Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill hadn’t pitched since Tuesday and were rested, Milwaukee let Chad Patrick take the last four outs. He threw 15 strikes on 22 pitches to sit down the four batters faced for his second save of the season. Patrick has responded well to being shifted into relief work, and offers the Brewers another solid option late.
5/22: Washington went with Clayton Beeter on a second consecutive day, fresh off the IL, and he responded with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 eighth inning. This bodes well after the whiffs and command were lacking before the IL stint. Gus Varland handled the ninth well, but a tie game then went to extras, where others blew it. Bump Beeter back up with Varland.
5/22: Antonio Senzatela improves to 4-0 by getting the last five outs of the win over Arizona. Juan Morillo and Ryan Thompson each gave up a run for the Diamondbacks, which only helps pad Paul Sewald’s cushion on the throne. A.J. Puk reached 20 pitches with mid-90s velocity on Tuesday as he nears a return, but the closer’s role is not necessarily his when healthy.
5/22: Baltimore went to Rico Garcia in the sixth inning after Chris Bassitt allowed a one-out double with a 6-4 lead. It seemed premature to this writer, as Detroit’s No. 7 and 8 hitters were coming up, but all we can do is react. Garcia retired both, of course. This led to Yennier Cano, Tyler Wells, and Anthony Nunez finishing the game.
5/22: The Twins continue to troll us, as they had Anthony Banda become their 10th unique pitcher to record a save in 2026. Per Aaron Gleeman, that breaks the team record, and it’s May 23! We can’t invest in this.
5/22: The Rays came back for a 4-2 win off Tim Hill in the eighth inning, which gave Ian Seymour his third victory of 2026. Bryan Baker notched his 14th save to wrap it up, but the Yankees did see David Bednar strike out three over a perfect ninth. They lost, but that’s a small win for them. Camilo Doval retired all three batters faced in the eighth, and Fernando Cruz got a pair of Ks in the seventh.
5/22: Jhoan Duran lost the pitcher’s duel between Cleveland and Philadelphia thanks to a pinch-hit homer by Kyle Manzardo in the ninth. Duran’s first-pitch splitter didn’t get low enough. This led to Cade Smith working a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame for his 17th save of the year. Congrats to those who held through the early command wrinkles.
5/22: Houston went with Bryan King for the final four outs of a 4-2 win for the lefty’s fifth save of the year. Bryan Abreu got the first two outs of the eighth after Enyel De Los Santos retired five straight in the sixth and seventh. We can’t lock King into the role, but he’s clearly the preferred fantasy option at this time. Dennis Lin and Chandler Rome floated a Josh Hader to San Diego trade recently, so perhaps there is more runway here later in the year.
5/21: After Jeff Hoffman only threw eight pitches on Wednesday to Louis Varland’s 24 (LV had thrown six on Tuesday as well), Toronto went with the ex-closer for the ninth against a flailing Yankee offense. Tyler Rogers handled the eighth before Hoffman struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since April 20. He’s looked good in his last three games, but gave up a run in all three before that. Stay tuned.
5/21: Devin Williams turned in an easy save, which gives him 10 consecutive scoreless appearances with only two combined hits and two total walks allowed in that span. Is the man back? Like really back? It seems so.
5/21: The Pirates used Mason Montgomery in the ninth with a 6-2 lead, and though he kept St. Louis off the scoreboard, he turned in his third straight game without a strikeout. Of course, he’d allowed four runs (three earned) on two homers between his last two games, so we’ll take the improvement. His K% has sharply fallen, dramatically lowering his fantasy appeal.
5/21: Cade Smith was resting after back-to-back saves, which led to Hunter Gaddis nabbing his first save of 2026. A spring forearm injury gave way to a delayed campaign that started with ugly stats, but he maintains trust in the organization and struck out two to lower his ERA to 5.25 on the year. Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Tim Herrin, and Codi Heuer all got holds.
5/21: The Angels went with Kirby Yates for the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie, with him holding down the fort after a leadoff error created some trouble. Ryan Zeferjahn would take a tough-luck loss in the 10th after an intentional walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bags. He got a groundout to home and then should’ve had a double play, but Adam Frazier couldn’t turn it, leading to the A’s winning.
5/20: Toronto saw Louis Varland allow a run on two hits, but he made it out with his sixth save in the 2-1 win. Jeff Hoffman got the final two outs in the seventh for his sixth hold, but a swap does not appear imminent. For the Yanks, Yovanny Cruz made his MLB debut with three Ks in two perfect innings, flashing velocity near 100 mph. File him away with this bullpen on thin ice.
5/20: The Angels gave Kirby Yates a shot at Wednesday’s save, and the righty swiftly gave up a game-tying homer to Jeff McNeil. He’d limit the damage to that, but a walk and hit by pitch would follow to keep things hot. But Ryan Zeferjahn also absorbed a run in the seventh, and Chase Silseth got the loss in the 10th, perhaps due to shoddy fielding in left-center. Hogan Harris got the save (his fourth) for the A’s in the bottom of the frame.
5/20: Kenley Jansen came into the eighth inning of a 1-0 game to face the top of Cleveland’s order. He worked around a two-out walk to handle business, but then Will Vest blew the save. Will this dissuade Detroit from using Jansen earlier? It was the right call to have him handle the high-leverage spot, but Vest or Kyle Finnegan needs to be trustworthy to bring it home.
5/20: Andres Munoz got the night off to avoid pitching on three consecutive days, which left Matt Brash (fresh off the IL), Eduard Bazardo, and Jose A. Ferrer to wrap up the win. Brash got the victory to improve to 3-0, Bazardo gave up an unearned run during his ninth hold, and Ferrer struck out three with a solo homer allowed to notch his third save.
5/20: Jacob Latz dazzled with four strikeouts over two frames against the Rockies, which led to the win after Brennan Bernardino and Juan Mejia couldn’t navigate two blunders by catcher Brett Sullivan. Notably, Mejia was held back for the ninth again in Colorado.
5/20: Nate Pearson threw seven of his 11 pitches for strikes in a scoreless eighth inning in the 4-1 loss to Minnesota. He’s an interesting name to watch in a fragile Houston bullpen, especially if Josh Hader experiences a setback.
5/20: The Twins kept the bullpen roles moving by rolling with Andrew Morris in the ninth, who secured his first career save here. Morris was horrid in April, but now has a decent 7:3 K:BB with two earned runs over 9 ⅔ IP in May. Yoendrys Gomez was the real rock star of the night thanks to five strikeouts over two stellar innings, but we still want to avoid this whole show.
5/20: After Anthony Nunez allowed four runs in the eighth, Tampa Bay went to Ian Seymour to turn around his second save of the year. He retired the Orioles in order, and this is interesting given that it made three games in four days for the southpaw. They went with him despite Garrett Cleavinger not having thrown since Sunday, with the key lefty role up for grabs.
5/20: Graham Ashcraft set down all three Phillies faced in the eighth inning of the 9-4 win, striking out two en route to his ninth hold. He and Tony Santillan are experiencing a very short-term bump after lengthy struggles, but that’s enough to stand out in this flailing unit.
5/19: The White Sox had their top relievers pitch on Sunday, so everyone had the same rest on Tuesday. On paper, Bryan Hudson got the win with an easy eighth inning, and Grant Taylor got his first save of 2026. We’re excited, but the ChiSox trailing 1-0 through eight may explain why Taylor was warm rather than Seranthony Dominguez, with his 4.82 ERA. Do we dare dream that they’re opening up the ninth?
5/19: A bad day for the Giants saw Erik Miller walk three and only record one out. Caleb Kilian was charged with three runs (two earned) over 1 ⅓ IP, and then Matt Gage blew it by giving up a walkoff homer to Ketel Marte on his second pitch of the game. Keaton Winn looks good here thanks to a scoreless hold in the seventh.
5/19: Riley O’Brien entered the ninth with a 6-4 lead, but he blew it on two hits and a walk. It’s his fourth blown save of the season, though the job isn't in jeopardy. For Pittsburgh, Gregory Soto struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth before Mason Montgomery served up a walkoff three-run shot in the 10th. Soto is still the sturdy captain of that bullpen.
5/19: Abner Uribe twirled a 14-pitch save with one strikeout to calm any doubts over his role. He’d simply been used against the heart of the order in the eighth inning the other day. This game saw Trevor Megill handle the seventh, for the record.
5/19: Houston’s bullpen remains messy, with Bryan King unable to finish the ninth after allowing a two-out single. Bryan Abreu entered and immediately hit Luke Keaschall before uncorking a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third, but a popout ended it. Do what you must, but know the risks.
5/19: With both David Bednar and Fernando Cruz resting after pitching in three of the last four days, Camilo Doval got Tuesday’s save chance. While he got the job done, Doval still allowed a run on two hits and a walk. Cruz’s walks and overall arsenal scare us as a potential closer, but Bednar and Doval look worse at the moment.
5/19: Richard Lovelady was able to record his third save of 2026 against the Mets, who kept playing roster ping pong with Lovelady’s status. Though the bullpen is tough to stand behind, Lovelady clearly gets some left-handed chances behind Gus Varland as the primary target.
5/19: Woah, Cincinnati’s bullpen pitched three hitless innings in the 4-1 win! Pierce Johnson took the seventh, Sam Moll got the eighth, and Tony Santillan struck out two in a perfect ninth. We’ll take any sign of life that we can get, so Santillan, who had some livened velocity, takes a big step forward after this.
5/19: Rico Garcia gave up a run on two hits with Baltimore already down to Tampa in the eighth inning, but he has plenty of slack here. Ryan Helsley is playing catch, but we’re awaiting his progression back to the mound. Bryan Baker wound up with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th save.
5/19: Atlanta gained the lead late against Miami’s subpar bullpen, which led to Dylan Lee’s second win of the year. Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias finished the game out, though there wasn’t a save chance. All three have ERAs below 0.80, forming a pristine trio, with Iglesias still without an earned run.
5/18: The Yankees won, but not before David Bednar gave them another scare. He issued a leadoff walk that immediately scored on a double, got a strikeout, and then walked another. George Springer then had a 3-0 count and swung at three straight balls for a K before a game-ending groundout. Thanks, George.
5/18: Minnesota saw Justin Topa give up three runs in the seventh inning to bring Houston within three, which led to an Eric Orze win and Taylor Rogers save. The Minny Musical Chairs act continues. Play if you dare!
5/18: Ryan Zeferjahn couldn’t command it on Monday, throwing just 11 of his 24 pitches for strikes, allowing two hits and two walks with one out recorded. No one has a set role in this bullpen, and Sam Bachman pitched two sharp innings before “Z” struggled.
5/18: With a 7-3 lead, Victor Vodnik was called on to face the heart of Texas’s order to kick off the eighth inning, but all three of his batters faced reached and scored. Brennan Bernardino handled the rest of the eighth, and then Juan Mejia secured his third save. Mejia hasn’t allowed a run in six consecutive games and could (should) be higher than Vodnik on the trust ladder.
5/18: Cincinnati’s bullpen is driving this writer up a wall. The latest failure came from Graham Ashcraft, who served up a two-run shot to Bryson Stott just after Cincy had retaken the lead off Jose Alvarado. To his credit, Ashcraft did log a 1-2-3 seventh before giving up the two-out HR in the eighth. And then Jhoan Duran retired the Reds in order for his eighth save.
5/17: David Bednar’s struggles continued on Sunday, as he served up a two-out, three-run homer that tied the game to Tyrone Taylor on a first-pitch hanging curve. Though it is only Bednar’s second blown save, his 4.95 ERA highlights how frequently he’s allowed runs to score. Fernando Cruz tossed a scoreless eighth, and Camilo Doval handled the seventh. Both could step in if needed.
5/17: The White Sox gained a 7-4 lead by hanging three runs on Phil Maton in the eighth, but Seranthony Dominguez gave it all back on a three-run Michael Conforto homer (one run was unearned due to an error). His 4.82 ERA covers up a rising 6.31 FIP, and five HRs allowed in ‘26 matches his entire total from 62 ⅔ IP in ‘25. Bryan Hudson, Grant Taylor, and Sean Newcomb each had scoreless appearances, with Newcomb and Taylor both tossing two frames. All of them have ERAs below 2.60, with Taylor and Hudson south of 1.90. Is change brewing? It has to be, right?
5/17: Cincinnati lost 10-3, but we’re looking for any sign of life at this time. And guess what? Each of the three CIN RPs used in the loss gave up runs. Brock Burke, Connor Phillips, and Tejay Antone all gave up a homer. Once again, guys like Graham Ashcraft “win” by virtue of not getting shelled.
5/17: The Twins used Luis Garcia in the ninth this time, with Taylor Rogers and Justin Topa preceding him. Although Garcia got the save, his second of 2026, he did allow a run on two hits and a walk. This is still not a bullpen you want to dance with.
5/17: Toronto saw Tyler Rogers get his first save of the year after Louis Varland threw 26 pitches on Saturday, which gave him appearances with 23 or more pitches thrown in three of the last five days. And though Jeff Hoffman didn’t throw on Saturday, he had gone in three of the previous four. We can all just carry on here.
5/17: Bryan Baker snagged his 12th save after a tumultuous eighth brought the Marlins within three runs. Garrett Cleavinger faltered, allowing a run on three hits and a walk, with Ian Seymour picking up the inning’s final two outs for his ninth hold.
5/16: The Giants are keeping us on our toes. Erik Miller was activated and used to end a threat in the seventh, but then he walked a pair to start the eighth. Caleb Kilian entered and immediately let both score on a Brent Rooker home run, but then he struck the next two out. Matt Gage would then get his first save with a 1-2-3, 15-pitch ninth. Embrace the ambiguity.
5/16: Bryan Abreu notched a four-out save, his second of the year, but don’t get too excited. His fastball is still at 95 mph flat, and he induced zero whiffs on eight total swings. Both Enyel De Los Santos and Bryan King pitched in the seventh (EDLS gave up a run on three hits). We prefer to avoid this entirely. Josh Hader has five more rehab appearances left!
5/16: Cincinnati’s bullpen once again melted down and lost Saturday’s game. Luis Mey got one out and gave up two runs, Sam Moll gave up a run, Pierce Johnson allowed a solo home run, and Connor Phillips let up a run on a hit and two walks. His own error made it unearned, which is a rule that makes no sense! This helps those who didn’t appear, such as Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan.
5/16: Bryan Baker entered a 1-1 game in the ninth and immediately got two swinging strikeouts, but then a single and double gave Miami a 2-1 lead (before a third K). Pete Fairbanks then came on, but a rare airmailed throw on a steal attempt by Joe Mack put a runner on third who would score. The unearned run is forgiven since he got the win, with Miami scoring eight in the 10th on Hunter Bigge.
5/16: Although Victor Vodnik hadn’t thrown on Friday, Colorado went with Antonio Senzatela for Saturday’s save chance. He only threw 15 strikes on 27 pitches, navigating a hit and a walk, but a clutch full-count strikeout of Corbin Carroll helped bring it home.
5/16: With all of Riley O’Brien, JoJo Romero, and Ryne Stanek unavailable, St. Louis staged their save run-up with Gordon Graceffo in the seventh, Justin Bruihl in the eighth, and George Soriano got the ninth. He did allow a home run, but the team clearly has some faith in him.
5/16: Detroit and Toronto were locked in a pitcher’s duel, with Braydon Fisher allowing a solo shot in the sixth before Kyle Finnegan allowed a solo homer that re-tied it. His stock is eroding, especially since Kenley Jansen tossed a perfect ninth. Louis Varland earned his second win by blanking Detroit in the ninth and 10th, striking out two with no walks.
5/15: Bryan King strung together five straight outs to end a 2-0 win for Houston, securing his fourth save in the process. Texas only got one hit all game long, but we’ll take it.
5/15: David Bednar was called in for the ninth with a 5-1 lead and once again dealt with traffic. He gave up one run on two hits and a walk with no strikeouts. He’s yet to allow more than one earned run in any game, but he’s allowed a run in nearly half of his appearances (8-of-17 since April 1). It remains his job, but we need to see more consistency here.
5/15: The Brewers put a lot on our plate in a 3-2 win. Aaron Ashby got his eighth win (!) by pitching the sixth and seventh, and then it was Abner Uribe in for the eighth. Uribe optimists will point out that the top of Minnesota’s order was due up, but we’re back to a fluid situation all the time. Trevor Megill helped the chaos along by retiring the side in order for his fifth save.
5/15: Cincinnati’s cursed bullpen ways continued as Graham Ashcraft couldn’t find the zone, throwing three strikes on 15 pitches in the eighth with a 6-1 lead. The three walks and one hit would all come around to score, as Brock Burke came in and walked home two of the inherited runners. Tejay Antone got the save, but did allow a run in the process. At least Tony Santillan pitched a scoreless seventh? And Pierce Johnson blanked them in the sixth? Messy.
5/15: After Drew Anderson threw four innings of one-hit ball late into a 2-2 game, Kenley Jansen struck out a pair across his 1-2-3 ninth. This led to his first victory of 2026 after Jeff Hoffman gave up a walkoff single to Spencer Torkelson. Hoffman tried to double-dip on high heaters and paid for it. They want him to regain confidence, but this only helps Louis Varland.
5/15: The Nationals got too cute in the ninth, and it nearly cost them the game. They stuck with Andrew Alvarez for too long, and then pulled Gus Varland with two outs to have Richard Lovelady face lefty Gunnar Henderson. A single and a walk would follow before Lovelady finally struck Adley Rutschman out. Just let Varland handle things, okay?
5/15: Pittsburgh’s bullpen crumbled on Friday. Mason Montgomery allowed a solo homer over his four outs of work before Gregory Soto blew the save (three runs, two earned) in the ninth. Now locked in a tie game, Dennis Santana surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits in the 10th without recording an out. Brandan Bidois then retired three straight (two Ks). Soto will have to stumble more than once for a change, especially with Santana doing even worse.
5/14: For STL/ATH, first Ryne Stanek and JoJo Romero combined to blow the lead in the seventh, and then Jack Perkins took the loss by allowing two runs on three hits and a hit batter in the top of the ninth. The two outs he got were rather loud as well, with Joel Kuhnel called on to end the frame. Scott Barlow got hold No. 8 with a scoreless eighth.
5/14: Daniel Palencia’s third save of the year came with two strikeouts and followed a full bullpen effort. Hoby Milner wound up with the win by pitching the fifth and sixth after Ben Brown’s strong four frames, and then it went to Phil Maton and Jacob Webb before Palencia in the combined shutout.
5/14: Sean Newcomb’s first save of 2026 was logged on the back of 26 pitches over two innings of work. He entered with a 5-2 lead in the eighth, and then Lucas Erceg gave the ChiSox another run in the bottom of the inning. Both Newcomb and Bryan Hudson are offering the team trustworthy left-handed options, and any momentum is notable with Seranthony Dominguez shaky.
5/13: Jacob Latz hit his first speed bump as the closer, giving up three hits and a walk for three runs and no outs. Cal Quantrill came in and cleaned up the mess enough to give the Rangers a chance to score three of their own off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth for the comeback. Sorry to those who roster both Sewald and Latz, duelling meltdowns are painful.
5/13: Seattle battled back to tie the game in the ninth thanks to three walks out of Bryan King, who blew the save after a strong four-out appearance from Enyel De Los Santos. Bryan Abreu then worked a scoreless ninth, but Alex Hoppe couldn’t keep the Astros contained, as Zach Cole hit a walk-off single. Josh Hader threw 11 of 16 pitches for strikes at Double-A on Tuesday.
5/13: The White Sox spotted Seranthony Dominguez a three-run lead, which he needed all of for his 10th save. The closer gave up a two-out, two-run homer to Bobby Witt Jr. to bump his ERA up to 4.08 on the year (5.72 FIP). Over the last 30 days, Bryan Hudson hasn’t allowed a run (2.07 FIP), with Grant Taylor ripping high Ks to balance out the bloated BABIP. Keep an eye out!
5/13: Bryan Baker did not have it on Wednesday. He entered the game with four total walks over 16 ⅔ IP, but he walked a quartet in two-thirds of the eighth to match the tally. It was his third time pitching in four days, so he’ll surely get a little rest to reset. Garrett Cleavinger and Kevin Kelly got holds before he entered, and Cole Sulser retired all four batters faced after Baker left.
5/13: Aroldis Chapman is still working with 97-98 mph stuff, but he did hit 99.8 once, as he struck out three to evade two walks for his ninth save. He’s only allowed one run over 13 ⅔ IP, posting a healthy 19:5 K:BB without a blown save in the process. One wonders if Boston would trade him (he has a 2027 vesting option at 40 IP) if this elite form continues.
5/13: The Reds and Nationals found themselves in a 6-6 tie going into the ninth. Graham Ashcraft retired the Nats, while Gus Varland handled the Reds. Then Tony Santillan gave up yet another homer in the 10th, which left PJ Poulin to get his second save by limiting Cincy to only scoring the placed runner in an 8-7 win. Santillan’s six HRs against lead all relievers.
5/13: Both Erik Sabrowski and Cade Smith struck out three to get through their innings of work during the 4-2 win over the Halos. Smith now has 13 saves, while Sabrowski is up to 16 holds. The Angels went with Sam Bachman for a perfect four outs between the sixth and seventh, with Ryan Zeferjahn striking out a pair in a scoreless eighth.
5/12: Another easy save for Jacob Latz on Tuesday, as he retired three straight after Gavin Collyer let Arizona back into the game. Latz entered into a 7-2 game with the bases loaded and nobody out, letting two inherited runners in on a force out and a sacrifice fly before a game-ending grounder. The D-Backs were happy to trade runs for outs, and Latz got it done.
5/12: Milwaukee saw Trevor Megill give up a run on two hits in the eighth inning, though he did get all three of his outs via strikeout. Abner Uribe then shut the door for his fourth save, walking one and ringing one up. Those results won’t inspire the status quo to change.
5/12: Caleb Kilian was needed for the final out of the eighth inning with the bases loaded in a 6-2 game. He escaped the jam, as Andy Pages’ liner found Heliot Ramos in left field. This qualified him for the save, and then he sat down the Dodgers in the ninth to lock it down. Erik Miller is working back from the IL, but days like this will help Kilian earn more looks down the stretch.
5/12: In a 5-5 game, the White Sox used Seranthony Dominguez for the top of the eighth against Kansas City’s 8-9-1 hitters. He wound up with the win thanks to Matt Strahm allowing a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the frame, which led to Bryan Hudson’s second save. The southpaw retired Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez in order. Nifty!
5/12: Atlanta saw Dylan Lee record a perfect eighth for his sixth hold befor Raisel Iglesias ran a 1-2-3 ninth for save No. 7. The Braves may have the best reliever trio in the game between those two and Robert Suarez. It’s good to see Iglesias’ shoulder holding up after the IL stint. Didier Fuentes threw three innings and got the win as the piggyback relief of Grant Holmes.
5/12: The Rays’ middle relievers let the Jays back into the ballgame, but Ian Seymour would eventually get his second victory before Garrett Cleavinger notched his first save (Bryan Baker had thrown on consecutive days). For TOronto, Jeff Hoffman gave up a solo homer in the seventh inning, while Louis Varland threw a scoreless ninth. Braydon Fisher took the loss.
5/12: Cincinnati tried to give Tony Santillan some confidence, or perhaps see if mechanical tweaks behind the scenes would pay off, late in a blowout loss to Washington. Unfortunately, he gave up a home run to Brady House alongside his one out recorded. He is off the closing board at this time, with Graham Ashcraft and Pierce Johnson being the names of interest.
5/12: Entering with a run allowed in three of his last five games, David Bednar retired the Orioles in order in a 6-2 win. He didn’t succumb to the non-save appearance curse as he continues to seek consistency in 2026.
5/12: Gregory Soto’s fourth save came with back-to-back two-out doubles, but the first came after a 10-pitch battle, and Jordan Beck simply made a great swing on a low slider that would’ve clipped the zone. The southpaw remains the man for Pittsburgh.
5/11: Rico Garcia pitched the eighth inning before Anthony Nunez’s second save of the year, but don’t panic. Baltimore wasn’t going to mess around with a 3-2 lead over the Yankees with Ben Rice, Aaron Judge, and Cody Bellinger due up. Lo and behold, Garcia struck out Rice and Bellinger, with Judge hitting a soft flyout. Nunez yielded some loud contact, and the final out came on a beautiful tag at second on a stolen base attempt. Garcia is the alpha.
5/11: Kirby Yates surely has a ramp-up schedule that the Angels want to abide by, but there was nothing good about his involvement in Monday’s bullpen game. They got him up in the third inning after Jose Fermin walked the bases full with one out. Yates then walked in a run before giving up a two-RBI broken-bat bloop and a 100 mph double that brought in another two. This is good for Ryan Zeferjahn backers and Ben Joyce stashers.
5/11: Paul Sewald got four whiffs on nine swings along the way for his ninth save of the year. He did hit Corey Seager with a pitch, but it was clean outside of that. It remains no sure thing that Arizona simply hands the job back to A.J. Puk or Justin Martinez upon their activation.
5/11: Andres Munoz brought the heat for his eighth save of the season, reaching 101.3 mph and gaining 2.5 mph on his slider on Monday. It’s good timing, as Jose A. Ferrer is now on the paternity list, and both Gabe Speier and Matt Brash remain on the IL.
5/10: The Pirates and Giants took a 4-4 tie into extras, with Caleb Kilian working a scoreless eighth against the middle of PIT’s order. Dennis Santana gave up two hits in the eighth and was pulled so that Gregory Soto could get the final out of the frame before pitching a scoreless ninth. Things got messy from there, but that’s how the relevant names performed.
5/10: Graham Ashcraft got another chance to prove himself on Sunday after recent struggles, taking the ninth of a 5-0 ballgame. He proved up to the task by throwing nine of his 12 pitches for strikes, racking up two Ks in a 1-2-3 frame. He has the advantage over Tony Santillan, but is Pierce Johnson going to make things muddy?
5/10: Jacob Latz reinforced his stronghold on the closer’s job by retiring the Cubs in order for his fourth save. He’s the team’s clear anchor.
5/10: Kenley Jansen put his foot back down on the ninth with two strikeouts and no batters reaching base. I don’t love that he averaged just 91.8 mph on the cutter, but results and confidence go a long way. Kyle Finnegan got the preceding five outs, though he walked two without a strikeout. Jansen is now 17 saves away from hitting 500 in his career.
5/10: Milwaukee’s Brice Turang smoked a walkoff home run to hand David Bednar his third loss of the season, while giving Abner Uribe his second win. Bednar had struck out the first two batters faced, but the first-pitch curve on Turang did not get low enough. His job should remain A-OK, as the Yankees have little else to turn to at the moment.
5/10: Seranthony Dominguez isn’t dominant, but he’s getting the job done. After striking out Randy Arozarena to start the ninth of a 2-1 game, he allowed consecutive singles and a walk to load the bases. A popout and groundout would end things right there for his ninth save. Just don’t watch him go.
5/10: Minnesota pushed through a bullpen game and wound up with Yoendrys Gomez, whom they acquired from Tampa Bay for cash on May 6. They used him for one out on both Friday and Saturday before giving him the entire ninth here. He handled it cleanly on 10 pitches. Please note his 6.23 ERA and 7.28 FIP from 17 ⅓ IP with Tampa, so don’t get carried away.
5/10: The Angels used Ryan Zeferjahn for the ninth inning of a 6-1 win, which had been 5-1 going into the ninth. He responded by striking out a pair across a perfect frame. It’s still likely that the team wants his role to be flexible and ultimately envisions Ben Joyce or Kirby Yates taking the closer’s gig, but one can’t argue that Zeferjahn isn’t worthy at this time.
5/10: Rico Garcia’s third save of the year was yet another hitless affair, as he’s now up to 18 innings of one-hit ball on the year (20:7 K:BB). Ryan Helsley has seemingly not moved on to throwing yet, but did participate in running drills before Sunday’s game.
5/10: The Nationals went with Gus Varland in the eighth with the heart of Miami’s order due up in a 2-2 game. The bats won out with three runs to hand Varland his first loss of the year. After gaining the lead, Miami went with Andrew Nardi due to CJ Abrams leading off, but Josh Ekness got the final (loud) out for his first save. Pete Fairbanks is expected back on Wednesday, so move along.
5/9: The Reds are keeping us on our toes. After Tony Santillan got crushed for four runs without logging an out, Cincy had Graham Ashcraft take the eighth inning in a 3-1 ballgame before Pierce Johnson rattled off a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
I must point out that Ashcraft faced Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, though Altuve ripped a 385-foot flyout to center. Johnson got a pair of groundouts, but gave up a 374-foot screamer that found an outfielder’s glove as well. Nothing comes easy for this bullpen, but Ashcraft still looks like the best long play with Pagan out. Johnson’s declining whiff rate is hard to ignore.
5/9: The Marlins needed John King to deal with fellow lefty C.J. Abrams for the final out of an 8-7 win on Saturday. He got into an 0-2 count before inducing the game-ending flyout and continues to rise along the trust totem pole. Michael Petersen allowed three runs on four hits to create the squeeze and sees his stock take a hit.
5/9: Paul Sewald showed no rust in his first save chance in over three weeks, striking out two en route to a perfect frame. He sits with a 3.29 ERA/0.73 WHIP and should hold onto the closer’s role with this form, even as A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez work along their respective rehab processes.
5/9: Oh, look, Aaron Ashby got another victory by pitching two clutch innings into the extras of a 10-inning win over the Yankees. He now sits at 7-0 with 38 Ks in 25 IP on May 10. Not too shabby!
5/8: The Dodgers used five relievers to finish out Friday’s win over Atlanta, which ended with Tanner Scott slamming the door with his third save. He threw 10 of his 11 pitches for strikes in the strong showing. Brock Stewart got his first hold of 2026 in the eighth, and Alex Vesia picked up his first victory by getting the final out of the fifth.
5/8: Caleb Kilian was brought into a non-save situation with the Giants up four in the ninth. Though he ultimately secured the win, a pair of one-out walks led to an RBI single by Spencer Horwitz. Kilian then got the next two out, but we can’t absorb multiple walks from our speculative closer add. Matt Gage walked one in the eighth, and Keaton Winn threw a perfect seventh.
5/8: Devin Williams continues to clean up his act, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a tie game. He was rewarded with the win after the Mets scored two runs in the top of the 10th, which preceded Tobias Myers getting the save. Neat.
5/8: Jack Perkins got pulled with two outs in the ninth after giving up an RBI single to Samuel Basallo. With the lead now 4-3 and a man on first, the A's turned to Hogan Harris, who walked his first batter faced before getting the game-ending strikeout. That's not the confidence we'd like to see from a manager, but this is what we've got to deal with.
5/8: Kyle Finnegan was charged with a blown save in the eighth after failing to record an out, giving up three hits and a walk before exiting (two would score). This led to a Lucas Erceg win, but he had to deal with a leadoff double and a walk before the Royals walked it off against Brant Hurter.
5/8: Working for a third straight day, Cade Smith allowed two singles to start the ninth before ceding a run to get the double play. Then he polished things off with a strikeout for his 11th save. He’ll need some rest, which could lead to an Erik Sabrowski save chance.
5/8: Washington wanted Brad Lord to finish off a two-inning save opportunity, but a CJ Abrams error extended the game, which brought left-hander PJ Poulin on. He wound up walking a pinch-hitting Heriberto Hernandez before getting Leo Jimenez to ground out. It remains a hodgepodge behind Gus Varland, who they seemed to watch to avoid using on back-to-back nights.
5/8: Toronto went with Jeff Hoffman in the eighth before turning it over to Louis Varland for a save chance in the ninth. Varland sat the Angels down in order for his fifth save, and Hoffman worked around one hit for his fifth hold. The status quo should continue. For the Halos, Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless seventh before Alek Manoah threw a 1-2-3 eighth.
5/8: The Reds used Tony Santillan in the ninth inning, though they trailed 5-0 to Houston at the time. It got worse from there, as Santillan allowed all four baserunners faced to score via two home runs. Each hit off of him was at least 94 mph, and then Jose Trevino got the final three outs with only one run against. Ouch. Graham Ashcraft re-takes the pole position.
5/7: Pittsburgh opted to use Dennis Santana in the seventh inning with a 4-2 lead, throwing him against the bottom half of Arizona’s order to boot. He walked one and struck out none, which gives him a tilted 4:5 K:BB in his last seven games (10:9 overall). This led to Gregory Soto retiring the side in order for his third save. He has the talent and now, the momentum.
5/7: Daniel Palencia was called into a bases-loaded, two-out jam left by Gavin Hollowell, though the Cubs did have a five-run lead. The closer kept things brief with a strikeout of Nathaniel Lowe after dotting the inside-low corner with 99.9 mph heat on a full count. He’s back!
5/7: Cade Smith cruised to save No. 10 with a pair of strikeouts in a perfect ninth. Going back a month through April 7, Smith holds a 15:1 K:BB with one earned run allowed over 11 ⅓ IP, dropping his seasonal ERA from 7.50 to 3.12 in the process. Hunter Gaddis’ woes continued with a run surrendered on three hits in two-thirds of an inning.
5/7: With a 7-5 lead, the Nationals brought Gus Varland in to face Byron Buxton with two outs in the eighth. Though he gave up a single, he then got a popout to end the frame before working a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save. His ERA now sits at 3.07 as Washington’s preferred closer.
5/6: Cincinnati can’t get out of Chicago quickly enough. This time, it was Graham Ashcraft’s turn to blow the save, as he allowed a game-tying homer to Pete Crow-Armstrong. Brock Burke then intentionally walked the bases full with two outs before walking in the winning run.
On the bright side, Tejay Antone struck out a pair in a scoreless eighth inning. This would seemingly tip things back to Tony Santillan for saves with Emilio Pagan out, though he’s been struggling as well.
5/6: Carlos Estevez's fastball velocity is still poor, with Wednesday's appearance sitting in the 89-91 mph range before his exit due to shoulder discomfort. We'll see where this goes, but the time away did not seem to solve the issues. Lucas Erceg has his problems and inconsistencies, but he could be the man throughout 2026.
5/6: Rico Garcia’s one-hit season continued with his second save of 2026 on Wednesday. He threw nine of his 15 pitches for strikes and is a priority add for those seeking saves and ratio relief. Anthony Nunez got the four outs preceding Garcia, notching his fifth hold.
5/6: Pittsburgh once again rolled with Gregory Soto over Dennis Santana in a tight game. Paul Skenes gave the team eight innings of scoreless ball, but it was a 1-0 game going into the ninth. Soto handled his business for his second save, though he’d had two days off, and Santana threw 15 pitches on Tuesday. Still, the talent favors Soto, and now recent results do as well.
5/6: The Jack Perkins hype wave hit a rough seawall. He came in for the bottom of the seventh to face Philly’s 8-9-1 pocket with a 3-2 lead, which he handled with ease. But then a walk, a fielder’s choice with an error, and two singles led to four runs (two earned) on his ledger after Hogan Harris couldn’t strand them. The A’s remain a frustrating bullpen.
5/6: Brad Keller got his third save with the Phillies not wanting to lean on Jhoan Duran for back-to-back days of work fresh off the IL. He did have to sidestep a hit and two walks, but got it done without a run scoring. Duran should soon regain B2B work, but Keller is still useful here.
5/6: Jose A. Ferrer logged his second save of the season, giving Andres Munoz a break. The team needs him even more with Matt Brash and Gabe Speier on the IL, but he appears up to the task thus far.
5/6: With the Giants down 3-1 through seven innings, Tony Vitello went to Ryan Walker to keep the game within reach. But he would allow four baserunners in the frame, including a two-run homer to Xander Bogaerts. Keaton Winn got two outs and allowed a run in the seventh. Joel Peguero worked a perfect ninth and could become a name to watch with Caleb Kilian.
5/6: The Brewers carried a 5-0 lead into the late action, with Aaron Ashby pitching the sixth to earn his sixth win of the season. Unfortunately, this left both Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe to allow a run in a non-save environment. Megill still worked the eighth and Uribe the ninth, with Megill still averaging 96.9 mph on the fastball. Uribe was up at 98.4, maxing at 100.5, for what it’s worth.
5/6: Just when we thought we had Tampa Bay locked in, Bryan Baker came on for the eighth inning of a 2-0 game with Toronto’s 9-1-2 hitters up. Perhaps Kevin Cash was guarding against traffic, since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the No. 3, and just anticipated this being Toronto’s best chance to score. Baker retired the side in order, which left Ian Seymour to get the save with his own 1-2-3 inning.
5/5: Emilio Pagan went to the ground, grabbing at his left hamstring immediately after throwing his first pitch in Tuesday’s 2-2 tie ballgame. He had to be helped up and carted off, so expect a lengthy absence. This is the same hamstring that had been bothering him earlier. One wonders whether the crooked numbers against him are rooted in this being a bigger issue, but that's all speculation. (UPDATE: He's expected to miss 4-8 weeks and it had been an issue for the past month.) Tony Santillan gave up a solo home run in the eighth before this occurred, which is his third HR against already (same number as Pagan). And though Graham Ashcraft got up momentarily following the injury, the team went with Jose Franco instead. It would’ve been three games in four days for Ashcraft, and he threw 28 pitches last night. This writer leans toward Ashcraft for the add with Santillan’s recent form, but both are walking too many hitters and experiencing a velocity hit compared to 2025. Brock Burke could even sneak in a few saves as the leverage left-hander.
5/5: The Angels needed Ryan Zeferjahn to strike out Munetaka Murakami to end the eighth inning before working around a hit batter and two walks in the ninth. A pair of strikeouts and a groundout got him to the finish line for his first save. Sam Bachman got the five outs before that, though he gave up a solo homer. Big Z has the edge.
5/5: After Andrew Kittredge took a blown save on an unearned run following Samuel Basallo’s throwing error, Rico Garcia got the final four outs of the game for his third win. Baltimore got two runs in the top of the ninth off Andrew Nardi, and Garcia has still only allowed one hit all season. Grant Wolfram also struck out both of the batters faced before Kittredge entered.
5/5: Houston had Bryan King take the final two innings in a 2-0 ballgame against the Dodgers. He allowed a run on three hits, but escaped with his third save of the year. Josh Hader’s first rehab assignment is in the books. The southpaw struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning, sitting in the 93-94 mph range with his sinker and 82-84 with the slider. He said this after the game: “It was like riding a bike...I have until about May 23 until I'm back.”
5/5: Raisel Iglesias struck out two as he secured his sixth save in his return to action. Robert Suarez got the win with a perfect eighth, and Dylan Lee struck out the side in the seventh.
5/4: With Erik Miller going on the 15-day IL with a lower-back strain and Ryan Walker pitching poorly again, Caleb Kilian was called on for his first career save. He was immediately put on the ropes by a leadoff Ramon Laureano homer, though he recovered to retire the next three hitters (two Ks). Keaton Winn got his seventh hold with a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Add Kilian!
5/4: Emilio Pagan’s struggles continued in Wrigley, as he allowed a warning track triple before serving up a walk-off home run. His third blown save ups his ERA to 6.43 with ugly peripherals behind it. Graham Ashcraft worked around three walks in 1 ⅔ IP and looks like the best late arm they’ve got right now, as Tony Santillan has diminished velocity and whiffs of his own to contend with. Regardless, Pagan is not the current answer.
5/4: Kenley Jansen worked around a walk in his first inning of action since getting the day-to-day tag for his abdominal/groin issue. He pitched the ninth with Detroit down a run, though his velocity was down a little. We’ll monitor the situation moving forward, including how much rest they give him in between appearances. Kyle Finnegan remains a strong hold.
5/4: Devin Williams retired the Rockies in order and has now looked sharper in four consecutive games. We sure don’t feel “secure” yet, but this is a welcome sight.
5/3: Ben Joyce and Kirby Yates both registered two strikeouts in scoreless innings for Rancho Cucamonga, with Joyce notably working the ninth after Yates took the eighth. Is it a small hint?
5/3: Raisel Iglesias is set to be activated on Tuesday, per manager Walt Weiss.
5/3: Andrew Kittredge's chance at closing with Ryan Helsley out took a major hit when he allowed seven runs with only one out recorded against the Yankees. Perhaps they'll chalk it up to one bad day, but Rico Garcia's chances just rose.
5/3: With both Lucas Erceg and Matt Strahm resting after back-to-back work days, Daniel Lynch IV secured his first save of 2026 with three strikeouts over a perfect four-out appearance. Vindication! It’s good to see him convert the rare chance and prove that he isn’t scared of finishing the game. Of course, it’s still Erceg’s show until Carlos Estevez proves worthy/healthy.
5/3: Paul Sewald isn’t getting save opportunities, but he struck out both hitters faced in Sunday’s loss. A 15:3 K:BB in 11 ⅔ IP with a 0.77 WHIP is more than this writer dared to dream when selecting Sewald with a late draft pick. This kind of form could stave off even the hottest of openings for A.J. Puk whenever the southpaw is ready.
5/3: After four days off, Tanner Scott came in and struck out a pair en route to a perfect save, his second of the year. Blake Treinen got one out to wrap up the eighth following five outs from Will Klein. Scott keeps settling more and more comfortably into the dedicated closer seat.
5/3: The Tigers were backed into a bullpen game, and they didn’t want to use Kenley Jansen yet, so Kyle Finnegan did throw 10 pitches in a scoreless eighth (no walks and a strikeout, good!). This makes three appearances in four days, so he’s likely unavailable for Detroit’s Monday game. We’ll see if that signals Jansen’s likely availability, or if Drew Anderson could sneak one in.
5/3: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati were deadlocked at 0-0 in a pitcher’s duel, turning to Gregory Soto to pick up Braxton Ashcraft’s traffic to end the eighth. The Pirates got a run over against Tony Santillan in the bottom of the frame, and then Soto stayed in. Dennis Santana was warming up just in case, but he wasn’t needed. Soto’s momentum grows, while Santillan’s takes a hit.
5/3: Locked in a 1-1 tie, Houston went with Enyel De Los Santos for the eighth inning against Boston’s 5-6-7 pocket. He handled his business, but this led to Bryan Abreu taking the ninth and 10th innings, getting the eventual win. He only allowed a 66-mph dribbling single, walked one, and struck out one (15-of-22 pitches for strikes). Is he re-entering the picture? Well, we should note his four-seamer was down 1.6 mph at 93.5, and the slider took a 2.5 mph hit. His max velo (95) was below his 2026 average heater. We’re not out of the woods here.
5/3: Minnesota went through its entire presumed closer committee in Sunday’s game after Joe Ryan exited in the first inning. Taylor Rogers allowed a run on four hits over 2 ⅓ IP as a bridge man, and then Eric Orze got four outs between the seventh and eighth innings. Kody Funderburk got the final out of the eighth with two on and two out against a lefty, Andres Gimenez. This left Justin Topa with a tough ninth, where he gave up two runs on four hits, but held on for his second save. We’re still hardly interested in the group.
5/2: The Angels pushed their luck with Reid Detmers in the seventh inning, who exited with the bases loaded, one out, and a 3-3 game, but Sam Bachman got a force out before striking out Juan Soto to end the frame. He struck out three and didn’t allow a baserunner. Ryan Zeferjahn then went two innings and got the win, walking one with a strikeout. They are the two to highlight.
5/2: Enyel De Los Santos wound up starting the sixth inning and going into the seventh in a 6-1 ballgame, so that’s unsettling. He would be charged with an earned run on his one single allowed because Bennett Sousa couldn’t strand him, which tightened the game enough for Bryan King to wind up with the save. These roles are volatile at best!
5/2: Milwaukee defended its 4-1 lead with Trevor Megill in the eighth before Abner Uribe secured his third save. We don’t know if the ultimate vision is getting Megill back into the ninth, or winding up with a timeshare, but the status quo is working.
5/2: With Daniel Palencia’s return on the horizon, faithful fantasy managers finally got a two-inning save out of Ben Brown. He retired all six batters faced on 24 pitches, and now we can trot that out for any future CHC bullpen fire alarms.
5/2: The Mariners squandered Emerson Hancock’s 14-strikeout gem thanks to Andres Munoz balking over the leadoff single, which led to a 108.6 mph liner scoring him. It’s unearned, as Julio Rodriguez did misplay it, but I think Lane Thomas had the wheels to score anyway. Lucas Erceg struck out a pair in a perfect bottom of the 10th to strand the placed runner and end the game for his ninth save. Carlos Estevez is nearing a rehab assignment after a successful batting practice session on Friday, but he’ll throw another live BP on Sunday first. Live velocity readings are getting closer!
5/2: Kenley Jansen is now reported as day-to-day with an abdominal/groin issue that he felt from Wednesday's appearance. Will Vest was also placed on the 15-day IL due to right lateral forearm inflammation, which explains why he hasn't played in a while. Finnegan is a strong add given Jansen's age, health, and recent performance.
5/2: Cole Sands has been placed on the 15-day IL with a forearm strain. After averaging 95.2 mph on his fastball back on April 2, which echoed his 2025 mark, his velo had fallen into the 92-94 range. This likely contributed to the inflated 4.63 ERA/1.37 WHIP, though his 3.65 SIERA offered some hope.
We'll see if his absence winnows the Minnesota saves pool into something more actionable for fantasy managers, but it probably won't. Eric Orze remains the favorite given his higher Ks and usage pattern, but we use "favorite" lightly.
5/1: Miracles do happen. The Mets bullpen turned in four perfect innings, going from Huascar Brazoban to Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver, and Devin Williams. The star closer has turned in three consecutive clean appearances, but this is his first save since April 5. They’re sticking with him, and it seems that he’s rewarding that faith by turning a corner.
5/1: Cade Smith locked down a four-out save with a strikeout and now owns a 10:1 K:BB with one earned run allowed in his last 9 ⅓ IP. Shoutout to Erik Sabrowski, who retired three in a row after Hunter Gaddis loaded the bases with no outs (an assist to Steven Kwan for a nice catch at the wall). Gaddis’ early forearm injury and iffy form, mixed with Shawn Armstrong on the IL, means Sabrowski, Matt Festa, Tim Herrin, and Connor Brogdon have to step up. Ol’ Southpaw Sab is the MLB Holds King and may never look back.
5/1: The Royals are sticking with Lucas Erceg, who started May with his eighth save and his first appearance without a walk since April 11. The 7:8 K:BB with four runs allowed in his last seven games is troubling, but this is the deal until we hear more specifics about Carlos Estevez’s rehab process.
5/1: Brad Keller’s first save of the year came with a run allowed on a hit and a walk, as he battled through suboptimal command. Jhoan Duran has already thrown a bullpen session and is slated to toss another on Saturday. It seems he’s lining up for a return early next week, which would close Keller’s window.
5/1: Texas took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth and went with Jakob Junis for the eighth before Jacob Latz’s third save of the season. Neither of them allowed a baserunner, but Junis has now gone seven straight appearances without a strikeout (Latz holds a 15:3 K:BB). Cole Winn gave up a run entering in the fourth inning after MacKenzie Gore got bounced.
5/1: The Cubs got a 1-2-3 seventh inning out of Phil Maton before Jacob Webb’s two-inning save, but the runway for this appears quite short. Daniel Palencia looked outstanding on rehab assignment with Iowa, averaging just over 100 mph and hitting 102. He could be activated at any point now.
5/1: May starts with another surprise bullpen injury, with Baltimore placing Ryan Helsley on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. Without a named closer, Rico Garcia is the top target based on performance and usage. Andrew Kittredge is also in the conversation due to his closing experience, but they may not want to press the 36-year-old this quickly after being activated from the IL. We could also see Anthony Nunez and Yennier Cano, with Keegan Akin potentially sneaking into southpaw-friendly spots. Toss those darts!
4/30: After Kyle Finnegan threw 29 pitches ahead of Kenley Jansen’s loss yesterday, Detroit went back to him for Thursday’s save. He threw 10-of-17 pitches for strikes, including the game-ending strikeout of Ronald Acuna Jr. for his first save of the year. His overall 0.57 ERA has a 12:10 K:BB and 4.33 FIP/5.06 xFIP beneath it, but there’s now an 8:2 K:BB in his last five games. We can work with that, and it seems telling that they didn’t utilize a rested Will Vest instead. Let’s see how Jansen responds his next time out.
4/30: Emilio Pagan was going to enter with a 4-2 lead, but the Reds hung two on Victor Vodnik in the eighth to make it a dreaded non-save appearance for the closer. He allowed two runs on three hits without a strikeout or walk following a scoreless eighth from Tony Santillan. The 5.40 ERA comes with a 10:6 K:BB in 13 ⅓ IP, which does not scream “closer.” We’re downgrading him.
4/30: The Mets had a 4-3 lead in the eighth and went with Luke Weaver to set Devin Williams up, but Weaver gave up a two-run homer to C.J. Abrams. This led to Gus Varland’s third save of the year as Washington’s frontrunner. For what it’s worth, Williams worked around a leadoff single and a steal to blank the Nats in his frame.
4/30: Stand up for Jack Perkins’ first one-inning save (his third overall)! It’s his third appearance in five days, but the velo was still slightly up as he builds to a 17:3 K:BB over 13 ⅓ IP. He holds the highest upside in this bullpen by a significant margin and is finally getting the save results to be recognized by the 5x5 fantasy community.
4/30: Ryan Walker absorbed his second blown save and first loss of 2026 with two runs on three hits. The Giants remain a closer committee, though we’ll point out that Erik Miller had another strong showing with a 1-2-3 eighth inning for his fourth hold. Also, shoutout to Chase Shugart for getting the win in both games of the doubleheader for Philly. That would make some Dead Ball-era pitchers very proud!4/30: Bryan Abreu’s velocity and command were all over the place again, as he allowed a run on two hits and two walks in the seventh inning of an eventual 11-5 win. He remains on the outs, while Enyel De Los Santos worked around a bit of traffic with two Ks in the eighth.
4/29: The Halos tried to get a two-inning save out of a cruising Ryan Zeferjahn, but he hit a batter and then hung a sweeper that turned into a game-tying RBI triple for Sam Antonacci. Drew Pomeranz then took the loss in the 10th as his skid continues. Zeferjahn’s line (2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) remains impressive and keeps him at the top of the sad LAA RP list, for now. Ben Joyce sat in the 97-101 mph range during his first rehab start. He could quickly own the ninth when healthy.
4/29: Two days after an ugly blown save/loss combo, Pittsburgh trotted Dennis Santana out for a get-right eighth inning against the bottom half of St. Louis’ order with the Pirates down by two. Though he retired the side in order, Masyn Winn hit a 312-foot lineout, and Nathan Church cracked a 101.7 mph fly 384 feet to Oneil Cruz’s glove in center. I’m not sold here.
4/29: Kenley Jansen blew his third save and took his second loss of the year thanks to a walk-off homer from Matt Olson. After a hot start, the 38-year-old has given up two runs in back-to-back tilts and owns a 3:3 K:BB in his last six games. Kyle Finnegan had cleaned up his act after serious control issues to start the year, but did walk two tonight (11:10 K:BB in 14 ⅔ IP). Will Vest holds a 6.17 ERA, though had been great over the last three years. His 3.55 FIP/3.42 xFIP prevails over Finnegan’s 4.56 FIP/5.14 xFIP, despite the latter’s 0.61 ERA. But superior recent results favor Finnegan. Be prepared.
4/29: We were robbed of a six-out Ben Brown save, as the Cubs turned to Hoby Milner for the final out. It was a chess match, with lefty Gavin Sheets coming in for the platoon advantage, which led to CHC going to a lefty of their own. He converted the save, but it’s just so underwhelming. Daniel Palencia could return on Friday and put this mess out of our minds.
4/29: After another strong showing from John King in the eighth, Miami let Calvin Faucher go for the save against the Dodgers. He started the ninth with two walks, which is a double cardinal closer sin. A bunt moved the runners and forced an intentional walk of Shohei Ohtani, but a double play then ended the game. I don’t trust Faucher, and would play this through Anthony Bender or John King.
4/29: Texas let Jacob Latz get the final six outs to wrap up a 3-0 win over the Yankees. The southpaw only allowed one hit, striking out one without issuing a walk. The encouraging signs for his momentum as a key part of the closer committee, if not the closer outright, are growing by the game.
4/29: Andres Munoz continues to turn the corner following that five-run shellacking on April 15. His perfect save on Wednesday gives him five saves since then, with only two hits and one walk against 10 strikeouts in those six games. He may be needed for more if Matt Brash (side) is down for a while. Look for Gabe Speier, Jose A. Ferrer, and Eduard Bazardo to stay active.
4/28: Miami won’t have Pete Fairbanks for a while with this nerve irritation issue, and the hierarchy was immediately tested in a tight win over the Dodgers. Anthony Bender pitched the seventh, with Michael Petersen and John King combining for the eighth before Tyler Phillips’ second save of the year ended things. This remains messy, but Phillips gets an initial boost.
4/28: The ChiSox stayed with Seranthony Dominguez with a three-run lead against the Angels on Tuesday. He did walk Mike Trout with one out, but immediately erased it with a game-ending double play. Jordan Leasure gave up a solo homer in the eighth and continues to fall behind the pack. Can Grant Taylor take over soon?
4/28: David Bednar gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits in the ninth. He’d been doing better of late, but still has a tough 1.42 WHIP in the last seven games. Fernando Cruz had to pull off a crazy defensive play from his behind, with an assist from Ryan McMahon, to get out of a jam in the eighth, though he’s the hedge with Camilo Doval struggling.
4/28: Toronto got perfect innings out of its big three relievers, which started with another rebound effort from Jeff Hoffman, who struck out two in the seventh inning. Tyler Rogers got a punchout in the eighth. And then Louis Varland struck out the side for his fourth save, improving to a 26:4 K:BB in 16 IP. How many more of these from Hoffman would lead to a switch back?
4/28: With Bryan Baker resting, Tampa Bay turned to a resurgent Cole Sulser for the save. He gave up a two-out double and then intentionally walked Travis Bazzana to bring up the force, though it wasn’t needed thanks to a three-pitch strikeout. Sulser was hit around early, but has now posted this line over his last six games: 7 ⅔ IP, 0 ER, 6:3 K:BB (2 IBB).
4/27: Pete Fairbanks was pushing through a thumb issue on Monday and eventually left with a trainer, but not before issuing three walks and a ground-rule double. This could be his Reynaud’s Syndrome with Los Angeles temperatures dipping near the 50s. He’ll be reevaluated, with any absence elevating Anthony Bender in the short term. Calvin Faucher has pitched poorly, and Michael Petersen has been great but typically takes earlier frames.
UPDATE: Fairbanks has been placed on the 15-day IL with nerve irritation. We'll see who emerges, with Bender still the likeliest to see the first save chances.
4/27: Dennis Santana gave up four runs on four hits (two homers) and two walks with two outs recorded. Now he’s got a 10:8 K:BB in 13 ⅔ IP, which morphs into a 4:6 K:BB in his last seven games. The 5.54 FIP/5.64 xFIP are lurking behind the 3.29 ERA. Gregory Soto pitched a scoreless eighth for his sixth hold, and Mason Montgomery kept his hot streak up with a perfect first inning as the opener.
4/27: Grant Taylor had a chance at a five-out save, except the ninth inning started with a throwing error from his shortstop. This set the table for two-out trouble when the game should’ve been over, which led to Bryan Hudson sneaking in a one-out save. Seranthony Dominguez has a 4.91 ERA/1.45 WHIP/6.85 FIP and Jordan Leasure has faded, so keep Taylor close.
4/26: The Blue Jays only got 4 ⅔ IP from Patrick Corbin and then went to their big four relievers. Braydon Fisher worked around a hit and two walks to earn the win by finishing the fifth. They then used Tyler Rogers, Jeff Hoffman, and Louis Varland, in that order, with Varland grabbing his third save with two strikeouts. Hoffman struck out one and walked one without allowing a hit.
4/26: Following Jordan Romano getting DFA’d, the Angels found themselves with a 6-1 lead after five innings. What followed illuminated nothing, unfortunately. Sam Bachman gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. Brent Suter also gave up two runs, and Drew Pomeranz allowed a game-tying homer. Ryan Zeferjahn got five outs while only allowing a walk, so he’s the early winner here.
4/26: Bryan Baker snagged his sixth save with a perfect ninth on Sunday, further solidifying his position in Tampa Bay’s ninth inning. Griffin Jax was used as the opener and actually did well (2 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K), though his return to the circle of trust is still a ways off. Cole Sulser struck out a pair while getting the four outs leading to Baker, resulting in his third hold.
4/26: Seranthony Dominguez couldn’t keep a lid on Washington in the 10th inning, leading to his third loss of the year. He allowed the placed runner to score on a sacrifice fly before yielding a solo homer. The ChiSox should give him plenty of run as their closer, but his fantasy relevance is in the middle tiers.
4/26: Clayton Beeter's on the IL, so the Nats went with Gus Varland in the eighth inning to take on the 9-1-2 pocket. Newcomer Richard Lovelady got two strikeouts in the ninth, helping him skirt the damage from his own throwing error. And then Paxton Schultz, who had a 4.38 ERA and 28:8 K:BB in 24 ⅔ IP for Toronto last year, got the save. Lovelady may already be a trusted arm.
4/26: Enyel De Los Santos once again suffered in a non-save situation, allowing three runs on four hits in the ninth with a 7-1 lead. Houston needs him more than most of you fantasy managers do, though Bryan Abreu did finally post his first 1-2-3 appearance of 2026 on Friday. We’ll keep an eye on their usage patterns.
4/26: Rocking a 5-0 lead through much of the game, Milwaukee used Trevor Megill in the seventh, Aaron Ashby in the eighth, and Abner Uribe in the ninth. All three of them struck out two hitters apiece, but Uribe retired the side in order, while Megill had to bear down after a leadoff double, a walk, and a wild pitch. At least his fastball touched 99 mph?
4/26: Jack Perkins struck out three and gave up one hit over two innings of clean work for his second save of the year. Perhaps they can find comfort in lining him up for multi-inning save opportunities often enough to make him a fantasy star?
4/26: San Francisco had Erik Miller get the final four outs for Sunday’s save despite his throwing nearly double the number of pitches as either Ryan Walker or Keaton Winn on Saturday. Having Jakob Marsee and Kyle Stowers as the next two up was surely the most influential factor. This remains an open committee.
4/26: Even though they trailed 3-0, the Mets used Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, and Devin Williams across innings 7-9, respectively, of the second game in Sunday’s doubleheader. All pitched well, with Williams striking out two in his 1-2-3 ninth, so he’s still holding on! Zach Agnos got the save for Colorado there, following Victor Vodnik’s get-right perfect save in the first game. We still don’t want to mess with anyone who isn’t Antonio Senzatela here.
4/26: Jordan Romano has been designated for assignment by the Angels following a five-game stretch with as many runs allowed as outs recorded (nine). There is no clear winner, but some LAA RPs are certainly better darts than others. Kirby Yates is getting hit hard on his rehab assignment, but we have to stash him by virtue of veteran experience. Drew Pomeranz has a poor 1.60 WHIP and 15.2% K rate (5.36 SIERA). Sam Bachman holds a 2.63 ERA/1.10 WHIP/27.8% K rate, and has gone 6 1/3 IP over his last three games without issuing a walk following early control woes. Ryan Zeferjahn and Brent Suter also loom. Chase Silseth has an ugly 1.65 WHIP and 5.05 SIERA to go with the 2.61 ERA. Ben Joyce is still throwing live batting practice and is a ways off from returning.
4/26: Washington has placed Clayton Beeter on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to 4/23) with right forearm soreness. The Nats hadn't been providing save-seekers with much, and that's likely to continue. Gus Varland, Cionel Perez, and perhaps PJ Poulin still form a low-ceiling committee. Carry on.
4/25: In the first game after Toronto opened up its ninth inning to a committee, Louis Varland finally ran into trouble. He got the first out before two singles, a double, and a walk gave us a bases-loaded jam with a two-run lead. The emerging stud then ripped off consecutive strikeouts to end the game. He remains the preferred option, but nothing comes easily in Toronto’s ninth!
4/25: The Giants wound up winning 6-2 without a save opportunity, but they were leading 4-1 after six. They trotted out Keaton Winn for the seventh, then Erik Miller, with Ryan Walker allowing an unearned run in the ninth. We’re still treating this as fluid, though this has been Tony Vitello’s preferred run-out lately, with Walker as the anchor.
4/25: Texas turned to Jacob Latz and his potent four-pitch mix, headlined by the fastball and slider, for Saturday’s save. He holds an untenable .086 BABIP, though he entered the day with all four pitches holding an xBA below the Mendoza Line. They used Jakob Junis in the eighth, Jalen Beeks in the seventh, and Cole Winn got the victory with a scoreless sixth.
4/25: Brad Keller got the final out of the eighth, when Austin Riley came up with the go-ahead run on second, before a perfect ninth for his first win of the season. He remains the best play in this bullpen until Jhoan Duran returns, and no injured pitcher is a sure bet to hit the ground running.
4/24: The Dodgers’ closer trio all stumbled in Friday’s loss. Alex Vesia gave up two earned runs in the seventh. Blake Treinen allowed a run on three hits in the eighth and took his second blown save. Then Tanner Scott ate the loss on a two-run homer to Dansby Swanson. It reveals the likeliest hierarchy, and all faltering means nothing should change. Corbin Martin wound up with the impromptu save for the Cubbies, though I still prefer Ben Brown and Riley Martin as targets until Phil Maton is ready.
4/24: Lucas Erceg lives on as the closer after working around a two-out walk to preserve the three-run win. His sixth save of the season followed a perfect eighth for Matt Strahm (Hold No. 7) and a Daniel Lynch IV strikeout to ice the seventh (Hold No. 3). With no word on Carlos Estevez’s rehab, Erceg remains the guy, even though Lynch is the best arm.
4/24: A day after Victor Vodnik got rocked for five runs, the Rockies were on the brink of another late-game implosion after Jaden Hill allowed four singles in the eighth. But Antonio Senzatela saved the day with five straight outs and now holds an 18:4 K:BB with one run allowed, two saves, and a win over eight games. Multi-inning guys typically don’t own hefty save shares, but let’s see!
4/24: Cade Smith notched his sixth save, but not before allowing consecutive singles (112.6 mph, 102.9 mph) to kick off the ninth. A double play and a popout ended things. We hope this isn’t the new normal for Smith compared to his prior years’ form. Erik Sabrowski got his MLB-leading 10th hold.
4/24: Andrew Kittredge is back for the Orioles and retired the side in the seventh of a lopsided 10-3 victory. The O’s bullpen is an overwhelming force at this time. We’ll see where Kittredge settles into the hierarchy with Rico Garcia, Anthony Nunez, Grant Wolfram, and Yennier Cano pitching so well ahead of Ryan Helsley.
4/24: Kenley Jansen served up a walk-off homer in Cincinnati for his first loss of the year. All three of his runs allowed this year have come via HR, and his 5:3 K:BB in six innings this April is middling after all four hitters retired in March were strikeouts. Still, he is the clear closer. Cincy saw Tony Santillan allow three runs on two homers for his first blown save of ‘26, and then Graham Ashcraft snagged the win after tossing a scoreless ninth.
4/24: Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins spoke on Friday afternoon about closing, stating that in "the short term, we are going to share that responsibility." But he added that Jeff Hoffman "is still going to be getting very important outs for us and very much believe in him as a weapon for us." It seems they want him to recover his form and take back the job, but Louis Varland is a must-add at this juncture. We'll see who else steps up.
4/23: Caleb Thielbar gave up a game-tying homer to Adolis Garcia before exiting with what appeared to be a left hamstring issue. Neither Jacob Webb nor Hoby Milner was effective in the eighth ahead of Thielbar, combining for three walks, a hit, and a run. Such a depleted bullpen needs length from whoever can give it, which puts Ben Brown in an odd position for us. His talent is our target, but they'll likely need him for more than three outs and can't afford to save him for the ninth. Riley Martin pitched well in the 10th, and Javier Assad threw a perfect 11th for the win, though Assad has even more stamina for innings than Brown. Phil Maton was given the OK to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Friday, and they may accelerate him back to Chicago after just one appearance if they're pleased with what they see. Maton makes for a sturdy stash alongside the short-term Brown/Martin adds.
4/23: Paul Sewald allowed a three-run homer in the ninth of a 1-1 game, which led to his third loss of the year while Seranthony Dominguez snagged save No. 5 on the other side. A.J. Puk may return in June, so we'll see how his rehab progresses in terms of valuing Sewald as the year grinds on. Juan Morillo looks like the handcuff, striking out a pair over four outs ahead of Sewald.
4/23: Devin Williams once again did not have it, allowing three hits and a run to Minnesota before escaping with a win. (The official scorer ruled that Huascar Brazoban was ineffective, so Williams got the win rather than a save.) Craig Kimbrel gave up three runs before that. Luke Weaver is the one to trust right now.
4/23: Tanner Scott needed 13 pitches to land his first save of the season. He threw 11 of them for strikes and now sports a 0.84 ERA as he looks to cover Edwin Diaz's absence, perhaps spearheading the closer committee for Dave Roberts.
4/22: Andres Munoz didn’t bury a slider low enough to Nick Kurtz, who smoked a 110.6-mph homer to tie the game and give Munoz his first blown save of 2026. There was also a 101 mph lineout for Austin Wynns and a 105 mph groundout by Carlos Cortes. Munoz’s offense picked him up against Joel Kuhnel, however. This is what happens when you don’t have whiffs in your repertoire. Kuhnel erased a leadoff single with a double play, but then three consecutive singles brought the winning run home. A 3:0 K:BB in 7 ⅓ IP leaves much to chance. Gamble for saves appropriately! Justin Sterner struck out two in a scoreless eighth.
4/22: With Ryan Helsley on the Bereavement List and Rico Garcia having thrown in each of the previous two games, Baltimore let Anthony Nunez and his 18% swinging-strike rate roll in the ninth. He met the moment with a bump in velocity, maxing at 97.5 mph, to strike out a pair in a perfect ninth for the save.
4/22: Houston showed faith by turning back to Enyel De Los Santos against Cleveland after being charged with three earned runs the day before. He responded by logging the last four outs to complete the shutout and gain his third save. We haven’t seen Bryan Abreu since April 17.
4/22: The Mets snapped their losing streak at 12 thanks to Luke Weaver snagging the final four outs. Three of those were strikeouts, which is a welcome sight after only four Ks in 8 ⅔ IP before Wednesday. His 5.40 ERA/4.24 FIP and 7:4 K:BB aren’t ideal, but he and Brooks Raley are the best they’ve got right now. Let’s see when they use Devin Williams when he’s rested up.
4/22: The Angels saw Ryan Zeferjahn and Chase Silseth combine to blow a three-run lead, but Toronto gave it back through Tommy Nance and Braydon Fisher. Fisher had been a candidate to see save chances alongside Louis Varland should they give Jeff Hoffman a breather, so two earned runs on a pair of hits and a walk with only one out recorded is poor timing. Jordan Romano then had to sidestep a pair of hard-hit singles (107 and 102.5 mph), but got the job done with a four-run lead. He’s still in the pole position, though Kirby Yates’ rehab assignment has progressed to Triple-A, where he’ll pitch on Wednesday and Friday before reevaluation.
4/22: Robert Suarez navigated around a leadoff single to land his second save of the year. Having a clear handcuff situation in 2026 should not be taken for granted! Raisel Iglesias’ MRI did not show any structural damage to the shoulder, so we’re hoping for about three weeks here.
4/21: Devin Williams gave up a hit and walked three without recording an out, with two runs scoring, as he took the loss to extend the Mets’ slide to 12 games. He now holds a 9.95 ERA and 2.68 WHIP with two saves in 6 ⅓ IP, mirroring his 2025 slump in the Bronx. Will the Mets give Luke Weaver a go? It hurts extra that Austin Warren followed Williams and rattled off three straight strikeouts.
4/21: Jeff Hoffman got into more hot water on Tuesday after striking out the leadoff man. Toronto’s volatile stopper then gave up a single before hitting consecutive batters to load the bases. A sharp liner scored one and brought the hook out. Louis Varland then entered and immediately iced the game by inducing a double play. Can they really stick with Hoffman?
4/21: Houston’s bullpen woes have spread, as Enyel De Los Santos and Bryan King each allowed three earned runs in a tilted eighth inning that melted away the Astros’ two-run lead. One bad night shouldn’t unravel the pecking order, especially when there’s no one else yet. Kai-Wei Teng did well with 2 ⅔ IP of no-hit action, but his multi-inning endurance is valuable.
4/21: The Giants defeated the Dodgers by a score of 3-1, getting seven scoreless outs from Erik Miller, Keaton Winn, and Ryan Walker. Walker struck out a pair in a perfect ninth to nail down his second save. Things remain ambiguous here, and all three of them could be the man on the closer throne that night.
4/21: Texas didn’t get a save chance, but the four-run lead was close enough for them to trot out the “A Team” of Cole Winn, Jacob Latz, and Jakob Junis, in that order. They’ll still use Junis earlier if a fireman spot is needed, but there’s still a loose structure to take note of.
4/21: The Phillies battled back to bring the tying man to the plate with one out in the ninth against the Cubs, which brought in Caleb Thielbar. He promptly got the final two outs and looks locked in as the preferred option. For Philly, Jhoan Duran played catch today, and Rob Thomson said he’s “feeling much better.” Jose Alvarado left the ninth of this with a mid-back spasm, so we’ll watch that. Brad Keller remains the play there.
4/21: Trevor Megill’s already-troubling velocity fell further when he pitched the sixth inning. Though he struck out one in a 1-2-3 frame, his heater averaged 96.3 mph (97.5 average in ‘26) and the knuckle curve sat at 85.9 (87.6). We remain on edge here.
4/21: Lucas Erceg only threw 6-of-14 pitches for strikes, but worked around a walk thanks to a 103.2 mph double play grounder. His hold remains tenuous. Matt Strahm helped Erceg’s case by giving up the lead with a two-run homer, allowing four baserunners in all. Daniel Lynch IV is the best reliever they’ve got left? Erceg wound up with the win after Ryan Helsley only managed nine strikes on his 22 pitches, walking the first two batters before advancing them on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch would then score Maikel Garcia and end the game. He’s dodged some iffy command already, but luck has limits.
4/21: Raisel Iglesias has been placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation, which elevates Robert Suarez into the ninth. Most of you won't have him available on the wire, while more desperate players can hope that Dylan Lee snags a few left-handed opportunities. That Iglesias was unavailable on Saturday, yet pitched Sunday and warmed up on Monday, suggests this could be a minor issue. But nothing comes easy with 36-year-old shoulders.
4/20: Jeff Hoffman’s back like he never left, because he didn’t! Despite much (deserved) attention going to Louis Varland over the weekend, Toronto utilized Varland for four outs in the seventh and eighth, then had Tyler Rogers finish the latter before Hoffman entered. After giving up a leadoff single, he recorded three straight strikeouts for 23 Ks in 10 ⅓ IP (!), even if they came against LAA’s 7-8-9 pocket. The team stayed true to its word and stood by the stopper. Now, Varland also got three strikeouts and remains incredible, worthy of a standalone add with hedge value, but it’s still Hoffman’s show.
4/20: Though Lucas Erceg was maxing out at 99.7 mph with roughly 1.5 mph more than his previous 2026 average, he couldn’t locate the extra oomph. Three walks and a hit saw him blow the save after his previous implosion already placed him on thin ice. Carlos Estevez hasn’t yet started a rehab assignment. But Matt Strahm struck out the side in the eighth and could get the next save chance. Daniel Lynch IV also retired all four batters faced in extras, striking out a pair to level up his 12:3 K:BB over nine frames. I’d take either over Erceg at this point, but Strahm’s experience should give him an edge.
4/20: The A’s got five perfect outs from Hogan Harris in the sixth and seventh before Mark Leiter Jr. had to dance around a pair of one-out singles for his first hold of the year. Joel Kuhnel came in to protect the three-run lead and allowed one run, but got the job done for his fourth save. It’s a dance with the devil to trust BABIP gods next to his 3:0 K:BB in seven innings.
4/20: In a crazy closer world, Aroldis Chapman has been a chill guy and got his fourth save of the year on Monday. Even though the temperature in Boston cooled back down, the southpaw averaged 99 mph on his sinker. That should continue to warm up as the year goes on.
4/20: Following yesterday's poor showing at Coors, Edwin Diaz has been placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow loose bodies, according to the team. Jake Eder is being called up in a corresponding move, but the spotlight now shifts to Alex Vesia and Tanner Scott. Blake Treinen seems to still have Dave Roberts' trust, but holds a 7.73 xERA behind the 4.05 ERA. Vesia (2.46 xERA, two saves already) and Scott (2.61 xERA, previous experience, and zero walks thus far in '26) are your premier adds. Elbow problems are completely different from simple "slow mechanics" stemming from the WBC knee injury years ago. Per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Diaz will undergo surgery to remove the bodies and miss around three months, with Roberts saying there's a "handful of guys" that he's comfortable with taking save chances. Be prepared for that committee carousel! Would they transition Roki Sasaki back to the bullpen with a few more poor outings?
4/19: Edwin Diaz came into the eighth at Coors with the Dodgers down by two, and it did not go well. He gave up an 85 mph single to Willi Castro on a 95.8 mph fastball, so the velo is still a problem. Then he walked Kyle Karros and gave up a bunt single to Brenton Doyle to load them before Edouard Julien roped an 86 mph liner to right. That would be it for Diaz, who didn’t get hit hard, but sure wasn’t sharp as he gave up three earned runs without an out recorded. Coors is cruel, though this is about Diaz’s lesser form affording him less leeway to mess up. Alex Vesia got the final out in the fifth with two on and two out. Blake Treinen allowed three runs on four hits without retiring a batter, and Tanner Scott did not pitch. Vesia and Scott are strong adds/holds.
4/19: Devin Williams blew his first save of 2026 by laying a 94 mph fastball right down the middle to Michael Conforto for an RBI double. Craig Kimbrel couldn’t strand the placed runner in the 10th for the Mets’ 11th straight loss, with Caleb Thielbar earning the win by keeping his “Manfred man” off the scoreboard.
4/19: Andres Munoz struck out the side, getting three whiffs on six swings against the slider. It’s only his third save this year, but we’re just happy to see more comfort with the slidepiece. Carry on.
4/19: Emilio Pagan blew his second save of the season, but was rewarded with his second win after Cincy put up three in the top of the 10th. It could’ve been worse, as Josh Bell’s 101.8 mph liner found a glove. Graham Ashcraft’s first career save followed the comeback with Tony Santillan resting.
4/19: Riley O'Brien scooped his third win of the year, albeit with his first blown save after a wild pitch and single led to a pair of inherited runners scoring in the eighth. He is quickly rising in the closer ranks. For Houston, Enyel De Los Santos was used against the heart of STL’s order in the eighth to keep the deficit at three. Bryan King blanked the Cards in the ninth, but gave up three (one earned) in the 10th to take the loss. EDLS is still the lean.
4/18: Jeff Hoffman’s strange 2026 campaign trudged on with two more strikeouts (amazing, 20 Ks in 9 ⅓ IP!) and a grand slam to Corbin Carroll for the loss. His 7.71 ERA has a 1.68 xFIP, .550 BABIP, and 1.93 HR/9 behind it. But Louis Varland hasn’t allowed a run in 11 IP (1.69 xFIP, 1.67 SIERA) with a 16:3 K:BB of his own. Will they give Hoffman a breather?
4/18: Robert Suarez closed out the 3-1 lead with Raisel Iglesias unavailable after sleeping funny on his shoulder. Let the 30-something person who has not done so cast the first stone. Iglesias and Suarez have both pitched incredibly well to open ‘26, but Suarez will see his 56% Yahoo rostered rate bounce back up after this. Iglesias may be available on Sunday, per Mark Bowman.
4/18: Cincinnati clearly didn’t want to push Emilio Pagan into back-to-back days on after the hamstring scare, which left Tony Santillan to grab his first save of the year with a perfect ninth (two strikeouts). He remains a solid handcuff and elite solds arm. Justin Topa, Cole Sands, and Eric Orze each gave up a run to Cincy, which underscores how avoidable that bullpen is for us.
4/18: Ryan Walker took his first blown save of the year after allowing a run on three hits and two walks over two innings. Erik Miller and Caleb Kilian both pitched well, which doesn’t help Walker’s case.
4/18: Abner Uribe made his fourth appearance in five days on Saturday, tossing a two-out save after Jake Woodford allowed a trio of one-out singles. Luckily, it only took Uribe four pitches, but he may now require multiple days off. The entire ‘pen is overtaxed.
4/18: The A’s deployed Joel Kuhnel to end the seventh and take the eighth, which he did well, outside of one hit allowed. Mark Leiter Jr. walked two in the ninth, but one was intentional after letting Luisangel Acuna steal second. Jack Perkins then bailed him out to keep the game tied before blanking the ChiSox in the 10th and 11th for the win. He’s the most talented, but he’s used across multiple innings frequently.
4/18: Jhoan Duran was placed on the 15-day IL with an oblique strain, which is brutal news for one of the few closers who had been steadily doing his job well in the ninth. According to MLB.com's Phillies beat Todd Zolecki, Brad Keller will "get the bulk" of save chances with Duran out, despite slogging through bad luck early on. The 4.70 ERA/1.30 WHIP has a 3.55 FIP/2.46 SIERA underneath it, and of course, he was untouchable last year (2.07 ERA/0.96 WHIP/3.04 SIERA) over nearly 70 IP. Jose Alvarado has 30 combined saves over the last three years and should still get some chances. Look past that early 10.50 ERA/2.00 WHIP to the 2.49 FIP/3.33 SIERA as the .474 BABIP settles. He does need to get that 48.4% first-strike rate up to his usual 60% norm established over the last half-decade.
4/17: Daniel Palencia is heading to the 15-day Injured List due to a left oblique strain. He hadn't pitched since Sunday, but this adds another data point to the World Baseball Classic pitcher injury table. Phil Maton and Hunter Harvey are already on the IL, as is Porter Hodge. Jacob Webb and Caleb Thielbar could form a righty/lefty committee, with Hoby Milner sneaking in as well. They've lost their big righties besides Webb. The high-ceiling question is, would they trust Ben Brown in the ninth? He's got an early 3.07 ERA with a 14:5 K:BB in 14 2/3 IP, introducing a sinker this year to go with his four-seamer and wicked knuckle curve.
4/17: The Brewers keep needing their bullpen to go the extra mile, which led to Abner Uribe getting Friday’s win and Trevor Megill getting a save in the 10th inning. This makes four appearances for Uribe in the last six days, and three of the last four for Megill and Angel Zerpa, who took a blown save in the eighth. Is Megill back on the horse? He gave up two hard batted balls off the fastball, while hitters couldn't touch the curveball. It'll be interesting to see how that evolves.
4/17: Gregory Soto pitched the eighth with a 3-1 lead, and then PIT scored two more before Dennis Santana threw the ninth in a sudden non-save spot. However, Soto retired the side in order, while Santana gave up a double and a walk. Despite better save usage for Santana, Soto’s 15:5 K:BB far outpaces Santana’s 7:5 ratio. Griffin Jax gave up a home run to Oneil Cruz in the sixth inning, which goes with the Edwin Uceta setback to help solidify Bryan Baker’s position.
4/17: David Bednar got his average fastball velo back up to 96.3 mph on April 15, though it came back to the 95.5 mark on Friday night. Still, he got his sixth save of the year and was able to buckle down after a leadoff walk. Camilo Doval gave up a game-tying HR in the eighth, so the threat level remains low.
4/17: Emilio Pagan put his hamstring scare to rest with a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save, though soft tissue stuff always puts me on edge for about a week. Tony Santillan got his seventh hold in the eighth after Graham Ashcraft got his sixth. It’s a solds gold mine in Cincy.
4/17: Bryan Abreu came into the seventh with Houston trailing 4-3 and promptly gave up a three-run homer following a double and a walk. He threw 8-of-16 pitches for strikes and remains untrustworthy for our purposes. Enyel De Los Santos and Bryan King are the top duo.
4/17: Edwin Uceta has encountered a setback with his shoulder, with Kevin Cash saying that "he's sore in the back of his shoulder." Uceta will be shut down from throwing for "at least a few days," per Marc Topkin. Bryan Baker's runway grows with this news.
4/17: Josh Hader was transferred to the 60-day Injured List, but this seems procedural. Chandler Rome pointed out that mid-April to mid-May is effectively Hader's month of spring training, so this doesn't tack on much to that timeline. Enyel De Los Santos gets a further nudge, but this also gives Bryan Abreu more time to earn his way back to value.
4/16: Erik Miller’s first save of 2026 came with three strikeouts and loads of expletives pointed at Cincinnati’s dugout. Ryan Walker handled the seventh, but Sal Stewart was leading off, and Walker may have been getting warm for that leverage spot in what was a 0-0 game (SF then scored three). Keaton Winn struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth.
4/16: The Royals watched Lucas Erceg’s lack of whiffs and life in the strike zone bite him in the ninth. With two on, two out, and a two-run lead, Erceg laid up consecutive changeups down Broadway to Riley Greene and Colt Keith for his first loss. There isn’t a clear pivot for now, perhaps Daniel Lynch IV and Matt Strahm, but Carlos Estevez may start his rehab this weekend. All eyes will be on the velocity.
4/16: With Abner Uribe unavailable (rest), Milwaukee used Trevor Megill in the eighth (perfect, 2 Ks) before Angel Zerpa got his second save of 2026. Did Megill only need to show Pat Murphy that he’s okay one time? It’s a messy spot, and both Megill and Uribe need to be rostered for now. Aaron Ashby got his fifth win as well, which is wild.
4/16: Cade Smith entered the ninth after Parker Messick lost his no-hit bid, and the closer’s command still looks iffy. The five balls in play were a 105.5 mph single, 99.1 mph (355 ft) sac fly, 100.4 mph double, 101.8 mph flyout, and a 107.5 mph groundout. Perhaps he thought Messick was going the distance, but you can’t do that and be a star closer.
4/16: Seranthony Dominguez got slapped for three runs in just one-third of an inning, following a decent day from Grant Taylor (1 ⅓ IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) and a great Sean Newcomb outing (1 ⅔ IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K). It’s still Dominguez’s role (Jordan Leasure was the opener), but Taylor should be rostered in deeper saves formats. Bryan Baker secured his fourth save after Tampa Bay’s comeback. Griffin Jax got two outs in the sixth, but not before allowing two baserunners.
4/16: Jakob Junis was thrown into the seventh inning and got done dirty by the weather, as a wind-aided double emptied the bases rather than simply falling into Wyatt Langford’s glove. Unfortunately, we have to add Texas to the list of murky bullpens where the manager is willing to deploy the “closer” early. Cole Winn remains on the radar. The A’s saw Justin Sterner take the blown save/loss, which only helps further Joel Kuhnel’s case for a tenuous grasp on the closer committee chairman position. Jack Perkins threw a 1-2-3 eighth to set things up.
4/16: The Nationals won’t be committing to Gus Varland yet, as he pitched the final two outs of the seventh for his second hold. Cionel Perez then got his fourth hold in the eighth before Clayton Beeter’s second blown save. Orlando Ribalta wound up with an extra-inning save, but he is not a target. Varland, Beeter, and Perez could all snag a save on any given day.
4/15: Milwaukee was gifted a tight save chance after yesterday’s debacle, and Abner Uribe rose to the occasion by retiring the Blue Jays in order for his first save of the year. This also gave Aaron Ashby his fourth win of the year already! Perhaps Uribe never gives this back, no matter what Pat Murphy said about a potential temporary change. Do note that this makes three games in four days for Uribe, so Megill may get a Thursday chance if it arises.
4/15: The Astros went to Bryan Abreu for four outs between the seventh and eighth innings against the Rockies before letting Enyel De Los Santos strike out a pair in the ninth. That’s consecutive nights with a save for EDLS, and Houston surely wants to take whatever stabilizing force it can. We’ll push him to the top for now, though he’s now thrown in three of the last four days.
4/15: David Bednar’s fastball velocity rose to an average of 96.3 mph en route to two Ks in a scoreless ninth. He got the win thanks to another Jordan Romano blown save/loss that throws LAA into flux. Yes, the Angel infield let a simple pop-up fall in. But the only out Romano recorded was a 107.5 mph laser to the warning track, so let’s call it even? The slider he hung to Jose Caballero for the game-winning double was also terrible. His command wasn’t sharp. Drew Pomeranz retired all four batters faced for his fifth hold. Kirby Yates threw a bullpen on Tuesday.
4/15: Okay, Joel Kuhnel might be a thing. The A’s held a 6-2 lead before Mark Leiter Jr. got tagged for three runs in the eighth, which led to Kuhnel finishing the frame before logging a 1-2-3 ninth and his third save. He’s the clear “chair” of the closing committee, and we can nudge Justin Sterner out of the mix.
4/15: Edwin Diaz was warming up on Wednesday night before the Dodgers widened the gap (sorry Devin Williams managers, that grand slam hurt), and so the star sat back down while Kyle Hurt finished the game. The Dodgers now have a Coors series, so hopefully Diaz looks right at altitude.
4/15: Cincinnati won by five and didn’t need its closer, but it sounds like Emilio Pagan wouldn’t have pitched if the opportunity arose. Calling himself “hurt” rather than “injured,” Pagan said he didn’t want this to go from a couple of days to weeks and months. Re-tweaks are common, so keep Tony Santillan close by.
4/15: Pittsburgh defended its 2-0 lead after seven innings with Gregory Soto against Washington’s 1-2-3 pocket headed by James Wood in the eighth. He struck out Wood and Daylen Lile in a perfect effort. Dennis Santana did log the save, but hit CJ Abrams with one out before skirting danger. Two liners hit over 95 mph each found outfielder gloves. #FreeSoto!
4/14: After duelling blown saves where Trevor Megill and Jeff Hoffman combined for five earned runs, Milwaukee skipper Pat Murphy acknowledged that they'll consider a change at closer. Today comes after the no-out, four-run implosion on April 10, you'll recall. Murphy also said, "But what are we going to do? Who's throwing the ball good back there that deserves it more? We'll figure that out." It was only a couple of days ago that Murphy discussed Abner Uribe's diminished velocity affecting the RP, who also gave up a run on two hits in Tuesday's loss (though owns a 1.45 FIP behind the 5.68 ERA). He still has to be the clear pivot lean rather than a leapfrog for Grant Anderson, Angel Zerpa, or Aaron Ashby. The latter would be fascinating, but they value his multi-inning capability.
4/14: Emilio Pagan retired the Giants in order, but tweaked his hamstring on the final pitch. Terry Francona said he's getting it checked out. Meanwhile, Graham Ashcraft struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Tony Santillan handled the eighth despite two baserunners for his sixth hold. Both would be solid adds if Pagan is unavailable. Ashcraft has the more desirable profile (13:3 K:BB) versus Santillan (10:6), but the latter hasn't allowed a run yet, and six walks are palatable with only two hits dropping in over eight innings. Santillan also had seven saves last year, while Ashcraft has none in his career.
4/14: Holding onto a 2-1 lead, the Dodgers used Blake Treinen to wrap up the eighth before Alex Vesia struck out the side for his second save of the 2026 campaign. It seems that an afternoon bullpen session prevented Edwin Diaz from entering. Tanner Scott had pitched in three of the previous four days and was presumably unavailable.
4/14: With Bryan Abreu unavailable, Houston tried to squeeze the last five outs out of Bryan King, but a two-out, two-strike single by Ezequiel Tovar made it first and third with a righty coming up. They went to Enyel De Los Santos, who struck out Jordan Beck with a fastball after four low-and-away sliders for his first save. EDLS and Kai-Wei Teng look like complementary pieces to King and Abreu.
4/14: The Nationals clung to a 5-4 lead throughout the final four innings, with Mitchell Parker striking out five in two innings for the win. Cionel Perez got his third hold, and then Clayton Beeter came in to wrap up the eighth after Perez issued a one-out walk. He got the job done, and that set the stage for intrigue. Gus Varland then came in and got his second save in three days, though he made things tricky with two men on and one out. He then struck out Oneil Cruz with high fastballs and got Nick Yorke to pop out for the ballgame. Trust is low here, but working behind Beeter and converting is notable.
4/13: To say Jordan Romano didn’t have it on Monday would be an understatement. His first loss and blown save of the year went like so: Single, Home Run, Double, Stolen Base, Walk, and then one last Walk where he spiked ball four, which allowed the winning run to score. All five Yankees who reached against him are batting .180 or worse. (Kirby Yates’ rehab assignment may start this week.)
4/13: The Orioles came back from down 7-1 against a now-demoted Taylor Rashi and Jonathan Loaisiga (his third blown save, Paul Sewald’s grip tightens). This led to Rico Garcia’s fourth hold with a 1-2-3 eighth and a much-needed clean save for Ryan Helsley. It’s his first game with zero baserunners allowed in seven games. Whiffs good, traffic bad.
4/13: Just when some were warming up to Eric Orze, he gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in the seventh inning of a blowout win. This remains an avoidable carousel of relievers for most formats.
4/13: Hunter Gaddis is back after a forearm injury that hit early in spring training. Cleveland had a 9-3 lead, but it’s telling that they immediately threw him into the eighth anyway. He gave up a run on a pair of hits and a walk, but the velo looked good. Shawn Armstrong threw 28 pitches yesterday, so we don’t yet know if Gaddis is already ahead for top RHP setup rights.
4/13: Tanner Scott handled the ninth in a 4-0 win and still hasn’t issued a walk in 7 ⅔ IP. With last year’s health woes behind him, Scott is a strong play even if Edwin Diaz swiftly recovers from this slow start.
4/12: Edwin Diaz is another early-season velo decliner, averaging just 95.8 mph on the heater after sitting over 97 in ‘25 and ‘24. He couldn’t even break 97 as a maximum in his latest appearance, starting with 94.2 and 94.8, which got tagged for a home run. He has started slower in Aprils, following the 2023 knee injury. Diaz said he is not dealing with a physical problem, but Dave Roberts said the dip is “pretty significant.” But the team isn’t considering the IL at this point (allegedly), and Roberts said he doesn’t think it’s a mechanics issue. Roberts opted not to provide an answer when asked if Diaz would have been available on Sunday. Keep Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia nearby! Blake Treinen isn't throwing enough strikes for me.
4/12: The Giants hadn’t used Ryan Walker since April 7, pressing on without save chances through early troubles. And so, already down 4-1 in the sixth, Walker was brought in with one out and a man on second. He allowed an RBI single before two strikeouts, then allowed two singles in the seventh before being lifted for Erik Miller. Neither Caleb Kilian nor Keaton Winn pitched, but they’d appeared on Saturday and Friday, respectively.
4/12: Paul Sewald’s renaissance continued with two strikeouts and an innocent pop-up as he retired the Phillies in order. For some, five saves and a 9:0 K:BB through 6 ⅓ IP is more than they ever imagined when making the click. It’s house money now, yes?
4/12: The A’s went with four relievers for 3 ⅓ IP of hitless action, with Hogan Harris and Scott Barlow getting their third holds, Elvis Alvarado notching his second, and ending Joel Kuhnel’s second save. Kuhnel has a career 5.66 ERA and only one strikeout in 3 ⅓ IP. Meh.
4/12: Finally, with a save chance and a rested bullpen, Texas showed its hand by using Cole Winn for four outs to wrap the seventh and take the eighth against the Dodgers. Jakob Junis struck out Alex Call and Shohei Ohtani, but also walked Will Smith on four pitches and fell behind Kyle Tucker 3-0 before battling back to a flyout. It’s a tenuous grip, but the job is his.
4/11: Andres Munoz loaded the bases with a pair of two-out walks, no good for any leverage reliever, but got Yordan Alvarez to fly out and maintain the 7-7 tie. This led to Bryan Abreu making another ill-fated appearance. He struck out Luke Raley, but then walked three straight before J.P. Crawford’s walkoff single. Now with 10 walks, nine earned runs, and nine strikeouts in only four innings, it’s hard to imagine Houston can turn back to Abreu with the lead. Bryan King and A.J. Blubaugh kept the scoreboard clean in the setup innings and should be the next men up.
4/11: The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead over Texas, but Edwin Diaz was down after Friday’s long assignment. This saw Jack Dreyer get his second save by striking out the side in the seventh before Tanner Scott (Hold No. 3) took the eighth. Blake Treinen (Hold No. 3 and Alex Vesia (Save No. 1) combined for the ninth. The Rangers saw fit to pitch Robert Garcia in the seventh before Chris Martin allowed a run in the eighth. They look more and more like the B Squad for Skip Schumaker.
4/11: Clayton Beeter was all over the place on Saturday, allowing a solo homer with two walks and two strikeouts, but ultimately landed his second save. Frankly, there’s just no one else more interesting in D.C. than Beeter and his double-edged sword of a slider.
4/11: Tampa Bay used Bryan Baker in the eighth of a 2-1 game, which potentially set up Hunter Bigge for a save chance. However, Baker gave up two runs in his first bad game of the year. The game was tied 3-3 by the ninth, which saw Bigge evade two walks to avoid damage. The bigger headline is David Bednar once again stumbled, blowing his save and taking his second loss on two hits and a walk while recording one out. This cold-weather/mechanics tweak is not going well. Would Aaron Boone open things up to Camilo Doval or Fernando Cruz sooner rather than later, giving Bednar a chance to smooth things out in earlier frames?
4/11: The Royals got eight exceptional innings out of Michael Wacha and then watched a perfect ninth from Lucas Erceg for his fifth save. Carlos Estevez is going to have a supremely impressive rehab stint to wrest the job back from Erceg at this rate. We’ll see when that ball gets rolling.
4/11: Cincinnati scored two in the eighth to extend the lead beyond a save chance, but they still lined up as if it were. Graham Ashcraft got his fourth hold in the seventh before Tony Santillan notched his fifth in the eighth. Emilio Pagan walked one in an otherwise quiet ninth, throwing 7-of-14 pitches for strikes. His early command still sketches this writer out.
4/11: Cole Sands gave up two runs in a non-save situation, which makes five consecutive non-save appearances since his first of the year resulted in his lone save. Kody Funderburk pitched the eighth, though he allowed multiple baserunners without a strikeout. Avoid Minny.
4/11: Pittsburgh had Gregory Soto get the final out of the seventh while clinging to a 3-2 lead before Isaac Mattson worked around two hits in the eighth. Dennis Santana then blew his first save of ‘26 on a hit and two walks, though Pittsburgh would win it in extras. One game doesn’t tilt the table, but 2026 Santana doesn’t have the whiffs to afford issuing multiple walks.
4/10: Mason Miller once again struck out the side and is in a clear tier of his own, blazing a warpath to NL Cy Young votes. Congratulations to those who prioritized the top closer.
4/10: The Cardinals are making their blueprint rather clear, as the last three innings went Ryne Stanek, JoJo Romero, and Riley O’Brien. The 31-year-old has scattered four hits across 8 ⅓ IP, issuing zero walks with eight strikeouts. He appears firmly entrenched as the STL closer.
4/10: Edwin Diaz couldn’t get it done on Friday, allowing three runs, including a two-run homer, in his first blown save of 2026. Luckily for him, Max Muncy’s third homer of the game was of the walkoff variety and supplied Diaz with a win. Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia both logged holds ahead of Diaz.
4/10: Poor Trevor Megill was undone by a string of bunts that started with hitting CJ Abrams with a pitch. It was a 3-3 game, and Washington would then uncork three bunts and a grounder up the middle with zero outs recorded. Megill’s second loss is a crooked one, though it still feels early for any swap to Abner Uribe (who threw a scoreless eighth).
4/10: Bryan Baker took the ninth, though he had to work around back-to-back singles to start the action. It’s his second save, and now he has a 7:0 K:BB in five innings of work. Griffin Jax got his first hold of the year in the sixth, registering two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 frame.
4/10: Kenley Jansen hadn’t pitched in about a week, but looked no worse for wear in a clean ninth for his second save. They seem comfortable giving him downtime in between save chances, and perhaps warmer weather will get him out there more frequently.
4/10: Pittsburgh turned to Gregory Soto in the eighth inning, perhaps due to Pete Crow-Armstrong being due up third. He had to work around two walks, but got the job done. Dennis Santana then got a pair of strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his first save of the year.
4/10: Paul Sewald gave up some loud contact, but is already up to four saves on the young season. Jonathan Loaisiga struck out all three batters faced for his third hold, while Juan Morillo secured his fifth hold after that.
4/9: Mason Miller continues to be a buzzsaw on the bump, as he struck out all three Rockies faced on 10 pitches in a tie game. The Pads had Bradgley Rodriguez and Adrian Morejon combine for seven outs ahead of Miller Time, with Jeremiah Estrada allowing two unearned runs on two hits and two walks in extras. Jason Adam should be activated tomorrow. Victor Vodnik went two innings for COL (0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K) before an eventual Brennan Bernadino blown save and Valente Bellozo loss. Jaden Hill and Juan Mejia pitched well to set Vodnik up.
4/9: Aside from a questionable ABS challenge, Seranthony Dominguez took care of business on Thursday (1 IP, 1 BB, 2 K) for his second save. Jordan Leasure notched his third hold with two strikeouts in the eighth, while Grant Taylor got his first hold of ‘26 via four outs after Anthony Kay exited.
4/9: Capping off a one-hitter win over the Yankees, the A’s had Justin Sterner face the 8-9-1-2 pocket in the eighth (including Aaron Judge) before Hogan Harris retired three straight lefties for his first save of the year. This remains a messy situation to speculate on, with limited upside and dire downside (looking at you, Mark Leiter Jr.).
4/9: The Twins bullpen had several arms who were down after back-to-back games, or who had thrown in two of the last three. So, Garrett Acton took the seventh and eighth innings in a 1-0 game, but Detroit tied it. Luckily for him, Will Vest’s poor season continued with two runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth, which led to Eric Orze’s 1-2-3 ninth and first save. The avoidable carousel continues!
4/8: Cole Winn got his first save thanks to Texas landing a third straight day with a save chance, seeing as Jakob Junis was resting after nailing down the previous two. Those two could form an interesting duo, with Robert Garcia presumably still able to sneak in for some southpaw chances. Let’s see what happens the next time that Junis and Winn are each available.
4/8: Jeff Hoffman nearly gave up the lead to the Dodgers, but he buckled down to nab his second save of the year. He struck out Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman and now has 15 Ks in 6 ⅔ IP, making him a stud whose WHIP should soon stabilize.
4/8: It was another wacky saves day, with lots of established leverage ladders seeing multiple high-tier players resting. This led to saves for Joel Kuhnel (A’s), Rico Garcia (Orioles), Kody Funderburk (Twins), Matt Festa (Guardians), Zach Agnos (Rockies, via pitching the last 3+ IP), and Michael Petersen (Marlins). Garcia is neat, but Andrew Kittredge’s imminent return should push him back.
4/7: Josh Hader could face live batters next week. Edwin Uceta started his rehab assignment with a strikeout and no walks in a scoreless inning at Double-A, working back from right shoulder impingement.
4/7: Washington saw most of its bullpen give up runs on Tuesday, with PJ Poulin, Gus Varland, and Cole Henry all getting tagged. Only Clayton Beeter, the best option they’ve got, kept it blank (though he had to evade two walks). The Cards scored two in the top of the 10th and turned to Riley O’Brien for the save. A run did come home on a wild pitch where the batter nearly went around to end the game, but that happened on the next offering to ice things. O’Brien is the man in the Gateway City.
4/7: The Rangers went back to Jakob Junis for his second save chance in as many nights, and the veteran once again converted it. It got dicey after a .210 xBA leadoff single and a 76 mph liner dropped in for traffic, but he bore down and retired three in a row. Is Junis becoming the anchor that Skip Schumaker needs? So note that both Robert Garcia and Cole Winn would’ve been pitching in a third straight day, and it would’ve been four for Jalen Beeks. But still, getting the save in two straight is undeniable momentum.
4/7: We got the good Cade Smith (1 IP, 0 H/BB, 2 K) after many problematic appearances to start the year. He was rewarded with the win after John Schreiber couldn’t contain the bottom of Cleveland’s lineup. Erik Sabrowski and Shawn Armstrong also struck out two apiece.
4/7: Aroldis Chapman maxed out at 96.8 mph during a six-pitch ninth, where he managed a four-pitch walk, a fly out, and a double play. Statcast called his final pitch a 90-mph fastball, but that seems off, even in his current state on a chilly Boston night. His heater averaged 98.5 mph and the sinker at 100.5 in April 2025, and now these are down 2-3 mph.
4/7: David Bednar got a much-needed 1-2-3 save on 14 pitches after some traffic-filled efforts. On the other side, Mark Leiter Jr. got crushed for four runs in the eighth after saying that the Yankees threw him off by not using him in high enough leverage spots for them. The A’s remain an all-around avoid, though Justin Sterner did throw two scoreless innings for his second hold.
4/7: Speaking of largely-avoidable bullpens, the Twins pieced together a tightrope act. Taylor Rogers allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh. Cole Sands walked two while only getting one out. Eric Orze ended Sands’ trouble, but gave up two doubles in the ninth. Justin Topa walked Riley Greene to bring up the winning run, but ultimately got the save. Messy!
4/7: With Pete Fairbanks on paternity leave, Miami went to Anthony Bender after two got on with one out against Sandy Alcantara to start the ninth. What followed was a double steal, a sac fly, a walk, and a wild pitch to score the tying run. Calvin Faucher allowed four runs (three earned) in the 10th to blow it wide open. Andrew Nardi is the best of the rest without Fairbanks. Emilio Pagan got the win for Cincinnati thanks to a scoreless bottom of the ninth, but he walked two of the first three batters faced and nearly served up a meatball to Jakob Marsee after falling behind 2-1 in the count. But Marsee flew out to left instead, and all is well. Graham Ashcraft gave up a run on a 45-mph groundout before inducing a double play.
4/6: Bryan Baker’s first baserunner allowed in 2026 was a solo home run to Matt Shaw, but he shook it off and got two strikeouts in an otherwise clean inning for his first save of the year. Hunter Bigge was immediately given five outs in the seventh and eighth to reach Baker, while Kevin Kelly took the fifth after Shane McClanahan’s spotty command got him pulled early.
4/6: Lucas Erceg converted a 1-2-3 save, which should put that icky non-save effort of his from Sunday far in the rearview. We’ll see if Carlos Estevez can recover his form while rehabbing, but Erceg looks solid. Matt Strahm gave up a solo homer and hasn’t gotten a save chance yet. Both have pitched back-to-back days, so John Schreiber could sneak in a Tuesday save.
4/6: The Reds are staying loyal to Emilio Pagan, who retired the Marlins in order to trim his ERA to 7.11 while snagging his fourth save. Tony Santillan got his fourth hold and remains scoreless in 2026.
4/6: Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe had each pitched on Saturday and Sunday, so they went with Aaron Ashby, Grant Anderson, and Angel Zerpa to wrap up an 8-6 win. Ashby already has three wins, Anderson has three holds, though Zerpa did surrender a two-out homer to Willson Contreras. He’ll be needed even more with Jared Koenig (elbow sprain) out for a while.
4/6: Spotted a 2-0 lead, Ryan Helsley walked the first two hitters before getting two 100-mph groundouts. He’d allow a run before the game-ending strikeout of Edgar Quero, but this makes two straight sketchy games for Helsley. Rico Garcia has come on nice and pitched a scoreless eighth, and Andrew Kittredge is (seemingly) nearing the end of his rehab assignment.
4/6: Texas continues to make for a tough bull to tame. Cole Winn and Robert Garcia got their second holds of the year before Jakob Junis got the ninth for his first save. They won’t press a nearly 40-year-old Chris Martin into frequent back-to-backs, which leaves the ‘pen extremely open. Junis has only allowed one baserunner over six innings.
4/5: Cade Smith gave up a run for the fourth time in his last five games, thanks to two walks and sitting ~1.5 mph below his 2026 norm. This needs to get sorted out quickly before it snowballs on his confidence and mechanics. Erik Sabrowski is a strong add just based on ratios and K help alone. Shawn Armstrong is doing alright, but he did serve up a loud solo HR to Ian Happ in the eighth.
4/5: The Cardinals once again gave Riley O'Brien the save chance on Sunday, and he delivered with a 1-2-3 ninth. Ryne Stanek struck out two while recording his second hold in the eighth, while JoJo Romero secured his third hold by getting five outs after George Soriano got into hot water.
4/5: Miami threw Pete Fairbanks as an opener so that he had more time to get to his wife, who is being induced tomorrow morning. Perhaps he was distracted, or the change in routine didn’t fly, but he gave up a three-run homer to Ben Rice. Couldn’t he have just left like everyone else? Anthony Bender got a dirty save, yielding two runs on a hit and three walks. Calvin Faucher worked around a walk in the eighth for his first hold, and Andrew Nardi tossed a clean second inning after Fairbanks exited. Faucher and Nardi are the short-term adds with Fairbanks out.
4/5: Tampa Bay turned to Griffin Jax for six outs in a 1-1 game, tasking him with the seventh and eighth innings. Though he kept Minnesota off the scoreboard, he did have to work out two weak groundball hits and a walk, recording zero strikeouts. We need the whiffs to buy back in. Bryan Baker rang up two Twins in a pristine ninth and wound up with the victory after Justin Topa allowed three runs (two earned) in the top of the 10th. This left Kevin Kelly to snag his second save. Kelly is a fine ancillary option, but Baker still looks like the top rung of the ladder. Minnesota remains frustrating. Cole Sands allowed one hit over two strong frames before Topa’s mess, and Taylor Rogers walked two of his four batters faced, including one with the bases loaded. Sands is the only dart I’d want to throw here.
4/5: Bryan Abreu is nowhere near out of the woods. With Josh Hader continuing to progress with bullpen sessions, Abreu took the loss against the A’s. He came in with two on and two out with a 9-9 tie in the ninth and gave up a 101.3 mph grounder up the middle, though Jose Altuve saved the day. Then he uncorked a wild pitch en route to a walk before allowing a walk-off shot. Bryan King got five outs and still looks like the pivot, if you want to dance with this ‘pen at all.
4/5: The Rangers needed to pony up for bullpen help this offseason, that’s for sure. Robert Garcia took his first loss of the year (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K), and Chris Martin allowed three hits while getting his four outs. Jalen Beeks and Cole Winn could see the spotlight soon. For Cincinnati, Brock Burke was fired up to face his old team (that DFA’d him) in a save opportunity. With the top arms resting, the southpaw struck out the side after Connor Phillips got his first hold with a scoreless eighth.
4/5: With Paul Sewald unavailable, Arizona called on Jonathan Loaisiga to get the save against Atlanta. Unfortunately, he gave up three straight singles and the lead. To his credit, he did bear down and get the next three hitters out to get to extras, where they won it in the 10th.
4/5: Victor Vodnik’s first save of the year came with tension, as he allowed two singles to bring the tying run up with one out. But he struck out all three left-handed bats that he faced to lock things down. You’ll want to look elsewhere for bullpen help.
4/4: Grant Taylor struck out one as he retired the top of Toronto’s lineup in order as the opener. His upside remains elite, but these are not the innings we want to see him go. Seranthony Dominguez worked around a hit and walk to grab his first save.
4/4: Dennis Santana got his second win of the early season thanks to a Nick Yorke walkoff against Ryan Helsley. Baltimore was out of challenges, but Helsley should’ve rung up Yorke on pitch No. 7 (though it would’ve only been the second out). Both Santana and Gregory Soto remain plus plays.
4/4: Three days after David Bednar needed 40 pitches to get four outs against Seattle, he required 33 to handle the ninth versus Miami. Though he converted the save in both instances, he gave up a run with three hits allowed in each contest. We saw him require a minor-league reset in Pittsburgh after early struggles, so we’ll keep an eye on things here.
4/4: Paul Sewald rebounded from giving up two homers in a tie game by striking out a pair of Braves for his third save. Arizona got four perfect innings out of Taylor Clarke, Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo, and Sewald.
4/4: Jordan Romano and the Angels better buy Jo Adell a steak dinner, as his third HR robbery of the night brought back a clear game-tying blast for the first out of the ninth. This eventually led to Romano’s third save, which followed holds by Drew Pomeranz (3), Sam Bachman (2), and Chase Silseth (3).
4/4: Emilio Pagan slipped around a hit and two walks to record a scoreless save, but it continues a troubling overall trend for the stopper. Meanwhile, Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft looked good in the eighth and seventh, respectively. Pagan still has the team’s trust; however, an early 6:3 K:BB with five earned runs through 5 ⅓ IP is concerning.
4/3: Pittsburgh went with Dennis Santana for the eighth (1 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) before turning to the red-hot Gregory Soto for the save opportunity. The southpaw did hang a sweeper to Gunnar Henderson for a solo HR, but struck out the other three batters he faced. Santana, a righty, faced three LHB before Soto took on three righties and Gunnar. But the 29-year-old has slight reverse splits (career .608 OPS vs. LHB, .675 OPS vs. RHB), so perhaps that was a factor. Regardless, Soto now has an 11:2 K:BB in 5 ⅓ IP, which soars to 24:3 in 11 IP if you include spring and the World Baseball Classic. That’s elite territory.
4/3: Emilio Pagan leaned on his fastball during a 1-2-3 save, though he did lay up back-to-back fastballs down Broadway to Danny Jansen (who fouled one off and then popped it up). Tony Santillan threw a perfect eighth for the win after Graham Ashcraft ate a blown save in the seventh. Chris Martin took the loss for Texas after allowing a two-run homer.
4/3: Cade Smith struck out three for his second save of the season, which snaps a cold streak of three straight games with a run allowed. He should continue to be a top-tier source of fantasy value for us all year long.
4/3: After Grant Taylor retired the side in order as the opener, the White Sox saw Jordan Leasure give up a game-tying, two-run homer in the eighth for his first blown save of ‘26. Taylor will reprise the opener role on Saturday. Seranthony Dominguez did well to get four outs and put his foot back down as the late play after a poor first game. In the 10th, Jeff Hoffman went exclusively splitter/slider and nearly got through the inning. However, down to their last out with the placed runner on third base, Derek Hill dropped a perfect bunt, and Tyler Heineman’s throw got past first. A liner on an edge splitter brought him in to end the game (he’s A-OK).
4/3: Boston gained a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth and, with Garrett Whitlock on the paternity list, rolled out Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten, and Aroldis Chapman for a trio of hitless/scoreless innings. Chapman was down 1-2 mph compared to last year, but induced five whiffs on seven swings, so we’re happy.
4/3: Josh Hader revealed that he got into the 90s during his latest bullpen session, remarking that he hadn’t ever done that when healthy. He’ll have a few more bullpens this week, and then perhaps he’ll progress to live batting practice or a rehab assignment.
4/3: Tampa Bay placed Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness after starting the year with a 2-3 mph dip in velocity, issuing more walks than strikeouts, and now getting his usual groundball results. Small samples for the latter two points, but velo dips become crucial immediately. We'll see if the time off helps him, or if it truly was all in the calf. Hunter Bigge was recalled to take his spot and could quickly become a factor, given the state of Tampa Bay's RP trust circle. Ian Seymour is now the only left-hander present.
4/2: The Giants used Ryan Walker for the final two outs of the sixth inning with a 6-2 lead. Skipper Tony Vitello said that it might've been the highest leverage spot of the game to come and that Walker was a much different look than Robbie Ray. You can debate the merits of the approach, but his willingness to do so is a data point. Blade Tidwell got the save by pitching the final three innings, but Vitello being flexible with Walker does give a slight bump to Keaton Winn and Erik Miller.
4/1: Bryan Abreu showed renewed life on the mound, averaging 96.1 mph and hitting 97.4 while recording the save against Boston. He did allow a solo homer to Roman Anthony on an 0-2 slider that didn’t go quite wide enough, but it was honestly just a great swing. The velo and strike-throwing is what we needed to see, so exhale (a little).
4/1: Griffin Jax’s early struggles continued, as he gave up three singles (one of which was over 110 mph), a walk, and endured an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt to eat five runs (three earned) without getting an out. This likely solidifies a bump for Bryan Baker over Jax. Edwin Uceta is throwing live batting practice sessions and should begin his rehab assignment soon.
4/1: David Bednar needed 40 pitches to ice a 5-3 win over Seattle, but not before allowing his first run of the year. Camilo Doval didn’t have it in the eighth and had to be rescued, while Fernando Cruz once again looked sharp to wrap up the seventh. NYY has an off day ahead, so Bednar should be available to open the Miami series on Friday.
4/1: Shoutout to Jonathan Loaisiga, who picked up Wednesday’s save with Paul Sewald unavailable. He did well to induce a double play after Kevin McGonigle hit a grounder up the middle.
4/1: Locked in a 1-1 tie through six, St. Louis used Ryne Stanek for two outs before flipping to JoJo Romero for the next four and letting Riley O’Brien handle the ninth. They remain the trio of interest, and we still like this as the ultimate fantasy-priority pecking order.
4/1: The Rockies deployed Victor Vodnik against the heart of Toronto’s order in the eighth of a 1-1 game. He worked around a two-out single to handle things before an eventual Jimmy Herget save in the 10th. Vodnik still got the “highest leverage” label and remains in favor.
4/1: Washington’s relievers couldn’t contain the Phillies, resulting in a 6-5 loss and a Jhoan Duran win. First, Cionel Perez allowed a homer to Bryce Harper, and then Clayton Beeter needed to get the final two outs of the eighth after an error and a single. He gave up a one-out single to Trea Turner in the ninth before the Nats turned to PJ Poulin with lefties Kyle Schwarber and Harper due up. He went walk, out, wild pitch, and another walk. Cole Henry then came in to allow a game-tying, two-RBI single to Edmundo Sosa. Beeter is still the best arm here.
4/1: Gregory Soto was lined up to pitch the ninth in a 4-3 game, but then Pittsburgh hung four runs on Emilio Pagan in the top of the inning. Soto wasn’t thrown by the non-save-situation curse, striking out two in a clean frame. Justin Lawrence threw a 1-2-3 eighth after Isaac Mattson handled four outs following another day of inconsistent command from Mason Montgomery (0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Soto is on the rise, and I know many want Montgomery to ascend, but this version can’t be trusted. Graham Ashcraft and Tony Santillan pitched well before Pagan, in his words, couldn’t execute his secondaries well, which let hitters set their sights on the fastball.
4/1: Carlos Estevez has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left foot contusion. This will give him and the team a chance to evaluate what's going on with his mechanics and try to recover his velocity. Lucas Erceg remains the big waiver winner, with Matt Strahm possibly capturing lefty-heavy save opportunities.
3/31: The Cardinals went with Ryne Stanek against the Mets’ 6-7-8 lineup pocket in the seventh inning with a 2-0 lead. This set lefty JoJo Romero up to face Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto in the eighth before Riley O'Brien tossed a perfect ninth for his first save. This is the hierarchy we want to see, with O’Brien/Romero in the last two frames pending L/R matchups.
3/31: Sporting a 5-2 lead after five innings, the A’s went with Hogan Harris in the sixth against a lefty-heavy section for Atlanta before going with a Justin Sterner-Scott Barlow-Mark Leiter Jr. combo to finish the win. This will be a messy committee until someone earns the trust.
3/31: Facing Detroit’s 5-6-7 pocket, Paul Sewald struck out the side to further tighten his grip on the closer’s role. His fastball velocity was down around 91, which may be what happens when he pitches on back-to-back days. The effectiveness is what matters!
3/31: The Angels let Drew Pomeranz stay on to strike out Pete Crow-Armstrong to start the ninth inning after he’d pitched the eighth before ceding the final two outs to Jordan Romano. This is the tandem they’re going with. Chase Silseth pitched the seventh for his second hold.
3/30: Ryan Walker notched his first save of the season, although he gave up a full-count, two-run homer to Jackson Merrill. Keaton Winn struck out the side in the eighth and now has a 6:1 K:BB over 3 IP.
3/30: Paul Sewald ended a 9-6 win with a 1-2-3 inning for save No. 1 on the year. He did give up two fly balls that traveled to the lip of the warning track before striking out Spencer Torkelson on three straight pitches, so it wasn’t “dominant.” But the job got done, and his momentum builds.
3/30: We saw lots of ancillary relievers get saves on Monday night, thanks to others on the leverage ladder having pitched on back-to-backs. It’s easy to get swept up in early save notifications, but sometimes it is as simple as rest for the A Team. This led to John Schreiber (Kansas City), Tyler Alexander (Texas), and Connor Phillips (Cincinnati) scoring saves. Jordan Hicks (Chicago, AL) also snagged one for getting the final out with the bases loaded and a five-run lead in the eighth inning. Kevin Kelly (Tampa Bay) has a bit more intrigue, as Griffin Jax pitched the seventh after Tampa tied it in the top of the seventh, and Garrett Cleavinger handled the eighth with Brice Turang and Christian Yelich coming up. Kelly got the final out after Ian Seymour handled more lefties.
3/30: Carlos Estevez remains in a boot on Monday and is probably not available again. They're off on Tuesday, which will help them determine whether Estevez will go to the 15-day injured list or not. Having an excuse to give him time off and a rehab assignment in the minors to get his mechanics/velocity back sounds prudent.
3/29: Bryan Abreu once again could not locate on Sunday, which led to Houston pulling him after two more walks (10 balls, four strikes). He also averaged just 93.2 mph on his fastball, down from 95.9 last year. Nolan Schanuel, a lefty who homered off of Abreu on Saturday, was coming up as the tying run, which brought Bryan King (a southpaw) in. King struck a pair out to snag the save. This continues a troubling trend for Abreu and throws his status as the closer into question. King is an immediate committee threat, and someone like AJ Blubaugh (who threw two perfect innings today) or Kai-Wei Teng could sneak in. Stay tuned.
3/29: Following earlier reports of Carlos Estevez being unavailable (ankle) and possibly resetting in low-leverage spots,