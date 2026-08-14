Jack Roslovic Excited for New Chapter in Toronto

Aug 14, 2026, 9:47 AM ET
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates. "A mixture of everything," Roslovic said about his decision to sign with the team during an appearance on TSN's OverDrive. "They've been a team that you could say didn't have their best year last year. But it's a team that's new, it's young, it's vibrant, it's ready to win. A couple of familiar faces around. A really cool, really good style of hockey that's exciting, and I just wanted to be a part of it." Over the last three seasons, Roslovic has played for four NHL teams. He never seems to stick around for long but has been a solid contributor wherever he's been. If Roslovic stays injury-free, a 40-point campaign looks reachable for him in 2026-27.--Taavi PailkSource: OverDrive