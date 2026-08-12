Jordan Spieth Looking to Move Into top 50 on FedEx Cup in Memphis

Aug 12, 2026, 8:34 AM ET
The 30,000-foot view of Jordan Spieth's season isn't great for a player of his standards. He failed to finish inside the top 10 in any event, but nine finishes inside the top 25 have gotten him to 54th on the FedEx Cup points list. The problem has been a lack of consistency, as he's shown the ability to score from all areas at some point over his 21 regular-season starts. His 45th rank in strokes gained on approach (0.219) was his highest strokes-gained average among the four individual metrics. The three-time major winner has had some success at TPC Southwind before, finishing T6 in 2023 and T12 in 2019 and 2021. Still, the ceiling feels low when the game hasn't culminated in any regard, but adding him to a lineup doesn't cost as much as a primed Jordan Spieth would. No one is necessarily excited to play him, but he's certainly a bottom-barrel option.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour