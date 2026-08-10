Lachlan Olbrich Heads to Japan
Lachlan Olbrich signed a one-year deal for the 2026-27 season, confirming ESPN's Olgun Uluc's report that the former Chicago Bulls two-way player will be among the highest-paid imports in Japan's B.League Premier. Olbrich averaged 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 37 NBA games last season, but his stronger work came with Windy City in the G-League. He will play under new Alvark head coach Ryan Richman, a former Wizards assistant. Olbrich is off NBA fantasy boards, though his passing and interior touch are worth remembering if he pushes back toward the league.
Source: Olgun Uluc
Source: Olgun Uluc