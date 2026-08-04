Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale

Aug 4, 2026, 7:46 PM ET
In the limited run of events Ben James has played in down the back stretch of the season, he has shown enough talent to suggest he can succeed on the PGA Tour. He's coming off a T38 at the Rocket Classic, where he had climbed into the top 15 through 54 holes before a disappointing 73 on Sunday plummeted him down the leaderboard. From the small sample size we've seen from the 23-year-old, the couple of standout points of his game seem to be his accuracy and putting prowess, which will aid him well this week at Sedgefield for the Wyndham Championship. Over his last five starts, James has averaged 0.482 strokes gained on the greens and has found over 70% of his greens and fairways since his pro debut. He's got a ton of learning left to do, but he already checks enough boxes to be a worthy start this week.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf