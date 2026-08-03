Jahmyr Gibbs Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs (back) was present for Monday's practice but remained out of uniform, leaving him without a practice appearance through the team's first five camp sessions, according to The Detroit News. His absence has been linked to contract talks, though Gibbs denied that he needs a new deal before returning to the field. Asked when he might practice, Gibbs said, "Only time will tell." The 24-year-old became eligible for an extension this offseason and is under contract through 2027 after Detroit exercised his fifth-year option. Gibbs is coming off a 2025 season in which he totaled 1,839 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns while catching 77 passes. Five missed practices in early August are not enough to change his standing near the top of fantasy drafts, but the lack of a clear explanation makes the situation worth watching until he returns.
Source: The Detroit News
Source: The Detroit News