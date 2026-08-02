Jeremiyah Love Listed as RB2 on Arizona's Depth Chart
Jeremiyah Love is listed behind Tyler Allgeier on the team's first unofficial depth chart, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The placement aligns with what reporters have seen in practice, with Allgeier working ahead of Love in many team drills. The rookie has started receiving more first-team opportunities, however, after seeing limited work with that group during OTAs and minicamp. Arizona selected Love third overall in April following a final season at Notre Dame in which he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His talent and draft investment should still lead to a significant role, but the Cardinals also have Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson available in a crowded backfield. Preseason depth charts are unofficial and can change quickly, so Love's RB2 designation should not be viewed as a final decision. It does suggest that fantasy managers may need to be patient while the rookie works his way toward the top of the rotation.
Source: Tyler Drake
Source: Tyler Drake