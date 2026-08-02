Garrett Wilson and Jets Offense Put on a Show
Garrett Wilson standing out as an early target for quarterback Geno Smith. On a day in which he went 11/11 with four touchdowns in team drills, Smith's first two connections of competitive sessions went to Wilson, who was charted with five total catches and a touchdown. Wilson has long been capable of drawing one of the heaviest target shares in the league, and his early connection with Smith could lead to continued volume throughout the season. After pacing as the WR6 through the first five weeks of an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, Wilson is RotoBaller's WR19 and a smart pick as a player who could easily break back into the top 12 of the position.
Source: Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen
Source: Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen