Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy "Competing for Everything"
Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., are "competing for everything at this point in time. Both those guys are going to play a lot." While both backs have produced and are legitimate starting options in the NFL, Skattebo is expected to have the edge at the start of the season. Before fracturing his ankle in Week 8, Skattebo was taking full control of the backfield, averaging 103.8 scrimmage yards and scoring six touchdowns in the five games before the injury. With the new coaching regime in New York for the 2026 season, whoever performs best early will earn more trust and likely a larger workload in the backfield. Both backs should be rostered, with Skattebo as a low-end RB2 and Tracy as a productive handcuff with upside to start in soft matchups.
Source: GiantsWFAN
Source: GiantsWFAN