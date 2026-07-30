Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
Jacob Toppin has signed a three-year deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv through the 2028-29 season, the club announced. The 26-year-old, younger brother of Pacers forward Obi Toppin, went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2023 and appeared in 31 NBA games with the Knicks and Hawks, averaging 1.4 points in limited minutes. Toppin also participated in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but his most recent season ended early after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Hapoel said it is working to secure Israeli citizenship for Toppin based on his Jewish heritage, which could help his domestic-league roster status. His first overseas move takes him off NBA fantasy boards.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops