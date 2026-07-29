Jahmyr Gibbs Considering a Hold-In?
Jahmyr Gibbs is not taking part in practice, as reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter. A similar situation is playing out in Atlanta with Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, and Schefter notes that the two had offseason conversations about potential long-term contracts. As first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, both Gibbs and Robinson had their fifth-year options exercised this offseason, giving the Lions and Falcons team control through the 2027 season with the potential of using the franchise tag after that. Gibbs is RotoBaller's RB1 and the top overall player for the 2026 season, making any potential hold-in a situation capable of causing ripples throughout 2026 drafts.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter