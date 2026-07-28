Brevin Jordan Back to Full Health Entering Training Camp
Brevin Jordan (knee) is fully healthy entering training camp, per Jared Koch of Sports Illustrated. After suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2024 season, Jordan missed the entirety of 2025 due to a knee/lower leg injury that he suffered during a preseason practice. The 26-year-old flashed some upside in his last healthy season in 2023, recording 17 catches for 219 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets across 14 games (six starts). If he's able to stay healthy throughout camp and make the Texans roster, Jordan would be another mouth to feed in Houston's crowded tight end room. Veteran Dalton Schultz currently projects as the team's TE1, but Houston also has tight ends Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, and 2026 second-round pick Marlin Klein on its roster. Jordan should remain off the radar of fantasy managers for now, but he could be a name to monitor if he can put together a strong preseason.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jared Koch
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jared Koch