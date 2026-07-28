Curtis Mead Heads to Injured List With Fractured Wrist
Curtis Mead (wrist) is being placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a fractured left wrist that he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in his debut with the team on Monday against the Athletics. It's unclear how long Mead will be sidelined, but he obviously won't be ready to return in 10 days, and he could struggle to return before the end of the 2026 regular season, depending on how his wrist heals. It's a really tough break for the 25-year-old Aussie and Boston, who just sent left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for Mead over the weekend in the midst of his breakout campaign. Mead has hit .253/.353/.498 with an .851 OPS, a career-high 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 88 games across 329 plate appearances in his fourth year in the majors. His previous career high for homers was three last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox. Mead is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues after his unfortunate injury. Anthony Seigler figures to see most of the playing time in Beantown at the keystone moving forward, with Nick Sogard also being an option to pick up starts at the position.
Source: 7 News - Ari Alexander
Source: 7 News - Ari Alexander