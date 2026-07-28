Kyle Schwarber Out With Gastrointenstinal Issue on Tuesday
Kyle Schwarber (illness) is out of Tuesday's lineup against the division-rival Miami Marlins due to a gastrointestinal issue that is similar to something he dealt with earlier this year, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The Phillies are hoping Schwarber will only be out for a day or two. With Schwarber under the weather on Tuesday, first baseman Bryce Harper is serving as the designated hitter and is batting third, with Alec Bohm playing first base and hitting cleanup against Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara. Edmundo Sosa is at the hot corner and is batting sixth for the Phils. The 33-year-old Schwarber is a must-start fantasy asset when he's healthy for his elite power from the left side of the plate and his high on-base percentage despite striking out 34.4% of the time. Going into Tuesday's action, Schwarbs still leads baseball in both home runs (33) and strikeouts (157) in 103 games across 457 plate appearances. He's carrying a modest five-game hitting streak right now that has seen him go 6-for-18 with two doubles, an RBI, and four runs scored.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb