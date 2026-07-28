Clayton Beeter Establishing Himself as the Preferred Closer Option in Washington
Clayton Beeter has recorded a 3.69 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, and 10 saves. While Washington has not deployed Beeter as its sole closer for the entirety of the season, he's the only reliever on their current active roster with more than two saves. The 27-year-old has also seen more traditional closer usage of late, as he's logged three saves in his last four appearances out of the pen. Beeter's command remains a red flag in his profile, as he's logged a 14.7% walk rate this year and owns a 15.3% walk rate across 60 2/3 career MLB innings. However, he's recorded a 57.7% ground-ball rate this season and has strikeout upside, as he's struck out 27.8% of the batters he's faced as a big leaguer. While Beeter may not provide fantasy managers with high-end closer ratios, he's clearly the preferred option in the ninth inning for the Nationals right now and profiles as a worthy deep-league source of saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller