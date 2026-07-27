Wife of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy Shot at Home

Jul 27, 2026, 11:37 AM ET
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot at the couple's home in Virginia, sources told Nate Taylor of ESPN.com. The Chiefs said in a statement that they are "aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family," but they didn't provide further details. Bieniemy's wife was shot by the couple's son on Sunday night. Mia Bieniemy, 57, is hospitalized and in stable condition. Police confirmed that she was being treated for "serious injuries" from multiple gunshot wounds. Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. She was reportedly shot in the chest and arm. Bieniemy was with the Chiefs on Sunday for their second practice of training camp, but he was not in attendance for Monday's practice. He returned to KC for the 2026 season after previously serving as head coach Andy Reid's OC from 2018 to 2022.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor