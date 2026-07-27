Brandon Aiyuk Believes he's the "Final Piece" to Bolster Commanders Offense
Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is still technically a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but he remained absent over the weekend for the start of training camp, and the two sides are eventually expected to part ways. Aiyuk spent much of the summer criticizing general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, and the organization on social media. Lynch said back in January that Aiyuk would likely never play for the team again, but the Niners haven't found a trade partner and haven't outright released the former first-rounder. Aiyuk has repeatedly said on social media that he plans to sign with the Washington Commanders, and that he's the "final piece" to unlocking their offense, according to Matt Barrows and Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Before all of Aiyuk's social-media comments, sources said that the Commanders likely would have considered a short-term, highly incentivized contract with him if he was released. But the more Aiyuk has posted on social media, "the more he has seemed to jeopardize his hopes of returning to an active NFL roster." According to sources, Aiyuk's behavior changed after he signed a four-year, $120 million deal in August of 2024, and then he played in seven games that season before tearing multiple ligaments in his knee. In addition to being in limbo heading into the 2026 season, it's unclear what kind of shape Aiyuk is in physically. All we know is that his fantasy value has hit rock bottom.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows and Nicki Jhabvala
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows and Nicki Jhabvala