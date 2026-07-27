Commanders Fire Tight Ends Coach

Jul 27, 2026, 10:27 AM ET
Days before the start of training camp, the Washington Commanders have announced they are parting ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele after he was hired this offseason following three years in the same position with the Cardinals. Steele was reportedly arrested in June on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and faces additional charges for refusing a breathalyzer test and refusing or resisting an officer without force. The Commanders do not have an assistant tight ends coach on staff, and as of now it is unknown who will fill the role under first-time offensive coordinator David Blough
. Tight end Chig Okonkwo
was one of the team's most notable offensive additions this offseason, and despite the murky situation, he remains a late-round sleeper candidate as RotoBaller's TE19.--Patrick McGrathSource: Adam Schefter