Julian Phillips Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Julian Phillips to a training camp contract, the team announced. The 35th pick in the 2023 draft, Phillips lands his third NBA home after Minnesota declined his option in June, months removed from the February trade that sent him from Chicago to the Timberwolves. Still 22, the explosive athlete has never found a role, averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds across 167 career games. His deal is reportedly non-guaranteed, leaving him to compete for one of Houston's final roster spots. A career 32.0 percent three-point shooter, Phillips has yet to show a bankable fantasy skill, leaving him off the radar unless he first wins a roster spot and steady minutes.
Source: The Spot Up Shot
Source: The Spot Up Shot