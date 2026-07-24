Josh Hart Approaches a Four-Year Knicks Extension
Josh Hart becomes eligible for a four-year extension on August 10, and he is expected to take a team-friendly number to help the defending champions navigate the second apron, per Evan Sidery. Hart is the glue of the title team, a do-everything wing who averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.8 percent shooting across 66 games last season. That profile is the fantasy story: he is a versatile contributor whose rebounds, assists, steals, and efficiency carry real appeal, while his relatively low-volume outside shooting caps his ceiling. The impending extension cements his entrenched starting role. He projects as a multi-category anchor, though managers should temper expectations for another statistical leap now that New York's championship starting five returns intact.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery