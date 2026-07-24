Wendell Moore Jr. Closes in on a Deal With Partizan
Wendell Moore Jr. is reportedly on the verge of leaving the NBA, close to signing with EuroLeague side Partizan Belgrade over Hapoel Tel Aviv, per Eurohoops. The No. 26 pick in 2022 never found NBA footing, bouncing through Minnesota, Charlotte, and Detroit for career averages of 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 96 games. He was far better in the G League last season, posting 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Motor City Cruise, but that production never translated to the top level. For NBA fantasy, this is a non-event: Moore held no value in any format, and a move overseas simply takes his name off the board entirely.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops